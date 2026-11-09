Thailand video news | Phuket landfill shuts down indefinitely as waste crisis deepens, Thailand considers stricter driving licence requirements for foreigners

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: November 9, 2026, 11:11 AM
4 minutes read
Thailand video news | Phuket landfill shuts down indefinitely as waste crisis deepens, Thailand considers stricter driving licence requirements for foreigners

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex covers the latest stories from across the country. Phuket’s landfill shuts down as the island’s waste crisis deepens, while Thailand considers introducing stricter driving licence requirements for foreign motorists. In religious corruption news, an abbot faces allegations of sexual misconduct and embezzlement. Meanwhile, a foreign man’s public indecency in Pattaya raises eyebrows, and a golf caddie left blinded by an accident is seeking compensation. And finally, some good news for drinkers, as Thailand considers relaxing alcohol sales restrictions on Buddhist holidays.

Phuket Landfill Shuts Down Indefinitely as Waste Crisis Deepens

Phuket City Municipality has suspended rubbish deliveries to its main landfill indefinitely after mounting waste overwhelmed the facility and several garbage trucks dumped their loads along an access road. The incident blocked other vehicles from reaching the disposal site, further disrupting already delayed collection operations. Mayor Supachoke Laongphet said officials would prepare additional landfill space, deploy machinery and coordinate with local councils and waste contractors before reopening. No reopening date has been announced, raising further concerns about how Phuket will manage its growing waste problem in the meantime.

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Thailand Considers Stricter Driving Licence Requirements for Foreigners

Thailand is considering tougher driving licence regulations for foreign applicants, including mandatory driving tests and potentially requiring at least two years of remaining visa validity. Under the proposed changes, foreigners would lose exemptions that currently allow holders of valid overseas licences or International Driving Permits to bypass certain training and testing requirements. Applicants would also have to complete their written and practical examinations at Department of Land Transport offices rather than authorised driving schools. The proposal is currently undergoing public consultation until December 4, meaning existing rules remain in place while officials consider feedback and possible exemptions for long-term residents.

Allegations Against Temple Abbot Raise Concerns Over More Than 300,000 Baht in Donations

Residents in Nakhon Si Thammarat are demanding an investigation into allegations that a Buddhist temple abbot engaged in sexual activity with women and threatened villagers who knew about his alleged behaviour. Complainants reportedly submitted video footage and photographs that they claim show the monk with a woman outside his living quarters in October. The villagers are particularly concerned about more than 300,000 baht raised during a recent Kathin donation ceremony and have requested an urgent examination and possible freezing of the temple’s financial accounts. They have appealed to senior Buddhist authorities and local officials to investigate the accusations and ensure donated funds are properly accounted for.

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Four Arrested in Alleged 20-Million-Baht Freedom Beach Land Scam

Police in Phuket have arrested a local businessman and three family members over an alleged land fraud scheme involving protected forest territory behind Freedom Beach. Investigators believe the group sold plots to Thai and foreign buyers using documents that allegedly referred to an entirely different location, leaving victims facing losses exceeding 20 million baht. Some buyers reportedly sought refunds but were allegedly intimidated through online photographs of firearms and nighttime gunfire, with police subsequently seizing a weapon connected to the threats. Meanwhile, approximately 200 forestry and national park officials were preparing to demolish more than 20 structures on the disputed land as authorities estimated environmental damage to the forest reserve at over three billion baht.

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Foreign Man Caught Urinating on Pattaya Beach Despite Public Warning

A foreign tourist has attracted criticism after being filmed urinating openly on Pattaya Beach near the entrance to Walking Street in South Pattaya. The footage, reportedly recorded on November 7, shows the man relieving himself near the beachfront while pedestrians pass nearby. A witness confronted him and pointed out that public toilets were available in the area for just five to ten baht, but the man ignored the warning and walked away. Locals say similar incidents have become increasingly common and are urging Pattaya authorities to increase beachfront patrols to discourage inappropriate behaviour and protect the city’s tourism reputation.

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Thai Golf Caddie Seeks Compensation After Losing Sight in One Eye

A 32-year-old golf caddie in Pathum Thani is seeking legal assistance after losing sight in her right eye when she was struck by a golfer’s shot while working at a course in Rangsit. The October 13 incident left her with fractures to her eye socket and nose, with doctors confirming that the damage would result in permanent blindness. The woman claims the golfer initially covered 50,000 baht towards her 65,000-baht treatment costs but has provided little additional assistance despite her ongoing medical expenses and inability to return to work. With mediation scheduled for November 10, a lawyer is helping her pursue compensation for medical bills, lost income and the permanent injury.

Bangkok Riverside Communities Face Flooding Risk as Chao Phraya Levels Rise

Authorities have warned residents along the Chao Phraya River that unusually high tides could cause flooding in low-lying areas of Bangkok and six central provinces between November 9 and 17. Water levels near Bangkok’s Royal Thai Navy Headquarters are forecast to approach the critical two-metre threshold, while areas near Samut Prakan could experience levels exceeding their local flood warning mark. Communities outside permanent flood barriers, riverside businesses and properties near canals are considered particularly vulnerable to overflowing water and seepage through drainage systems. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has instructed local authorities to issue advance warnings and urged residents to monitor official updates and prepare protective measures.

Thailand Relaxes Alcohol Sales Restrictions During Major Buddhist Holidays

Thailand has introduced new regulations allowing certain businesses to sell alcohol during major Buddhist holidays, easing some of the country’s longstanding restrictions. The exemptions apply to international airport passenger terminals, licensed entertainment venues, qualifying hotels and establishments hosting major national or international events. Entertainment businesses operating in designated tourist areas may also qualify, although some exemptions require specific approval from relevant government ministers. Alcohol sales will remain prohibited at other venues on five major Buddhist holidays, while permitted businesses must maintain safeguards to prevent underage drinking and protect public order.

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Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: November 9, 2026, 11:11 AM
4 minutes read
Photo of Thaiger Video

Thaiger Video

The Thaiger video desk. News, features and explainers from across Thailand, produced by our video team. Articles under this byline accompany our video reporting and link to the full report.
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