Thailand video news | Flood crisis continues across Thailand, Bangkok named the world’s best city by Condé Nast Traveller

In Thailand video news, Jay covers news stories from across Thailand. The stories include a devastating flood crisis affecting 27 provinces and thousands of farm animals, a proposed 1,000-baht departure tax for air travellers, a fatal crash at a Phuket pedestrian crossing, a deadly crane accident in Bangkok, a tragic incident involving a couple in Tak, new opportunities for street performers in Pattaya, Bangkok being named the world’s best city, and a Thai dessert that has people joking about Peking duck.

Flooding continues to affect Bangkok and 27 provinces across Thailand, with more than 3.16 million people impacted as authorities race to provide assistance and manage rising water levels. According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, flooding had affected more than 1.15 million households by October 7, with 52 deaths reported nationwide. Several provinces, including Prachin Buri, Samut Prakan and Pathum Thani, continued to experience rising water levels, while conditions improved in parts of northern Thailand and Bangkok. Officials are deploying pumps, rescue equipment and emergency supplies while helping vulnerable residents reach safer areas.

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The flooding has also caused major losses for livestock farmers in Prachin Buri, where around 2,000 pigs drowned after flash floods inundated a large farm in Mueang district. More than 50 officials have been deployed to remove and bury the animals, while heavy machinery and trucks are helping with the operation. Authorities are following veterinary sanitation procedures and disinfecting the farm and nearby water sources to reduce the risk of disease and contamination. Officials are also assessing the damage to determine compensation for affected farmers. The wider flood crisis continues to threaten communities, businesses and agricultural livelihoods across the country.

Thailand is considering a new departure tax of 1,000 baht for people leaving the country by air, regardless of nationality. The Finance Ministry has proposed new legislation that would replace the existing departure-tax framework, with the Revenue Department opening a public consultation on the draft law. The proposal sets a maximum tax of 5,000 baht per departure, although the initial rate under consideration is 1,000 baht. The consultation period runs from September 30 to October 29. The proposal does not mean the tax has been introduced, and further decisions would be needed before any new charge takes effect. Travellers should therefore wait for an official announcement before assuming the fee will apply to their next flight.

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A 57-year-old Filipino man has died after a lorry struck his motorcycle while he was stopped at a pedestrian crossing in Phuket. The crash happened on Thep Krasattri Road outside a petrol station in Thalang district at around 5pm on October 7. Police said the motorcyclist, identified as Oscar Deladia, had stopped at a red light to allow pedestrians to cross at the zebra crossing when the lorry behind him failed to stop and hit him from the rear. Rescue workers confirmed that he died at the scene.

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The lorry driver reportedly stopped and left the vehicle at the scene before fleeing. Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and nearby locations in an effort to identify and locate the driver. The incident has renewed concerns about road safety and the dangers faced by motorcyclists and pedestrians on busy Thai roads.

A construction worker has died following a fatal accident involving a crane sling at a hospital construction site in Bangkok’s Lak Si district. The incident happened at around 10.30 am on October 8, when the 33-year-old worker, identified as Wasanan, was inspecting the crane and its sling as part of a scheduled system check. Initial enquiries suggest he slipped into the sling’s operating area, where the moving cable caught him and caused fatal injuries.

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The crane operator reportedly stopped the machinery immediately and tried to help, but the worker died from his injuries within around 15 minutes. Police, medical personnel and rescue workers later examined the scene, while investigators collected evidence and questioned those involved. Authorities are now looking into how the worker entered the operating area and whether any other factors contributed to the accident.

A 25-year-old man has died after falling from a roughly 40-metre drop at Pa Wai Waterfall in Tak province. Police said the man, identified as Kanokphon, and his girlfriend had allegedly agreed to die together after their families opposed their planned marriage. The couple were relatives who shared the same surname, and investigators believe the family opposition had caused them distress. On October 6, the pair reportedly went to the waterfall area where they had planned to jump, but only the man went over the edge. Rescue workers later recovered his body from a deep opening above a water-filled cave.

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Police have yet to establish why the woman did not jump and plan to question her, along with relatives from both families, to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident. The man’s body was sent to a local hospital for a post-mortem examination as the investigation continues.

Pattaya is creating more opportunities for street performers by adding designated performance areas at Walking Street and the Pattaya Youth Sports Centre. City officials reviewed performance locations, operating hours and regulations during a meeting on October 6. Performers can continue entertaining visitors along Pattaya Beach and Jomtien Beach daily from 6 pm to 1 am, while the new space at the Youth Sports Centre brings the number of designated public park locations to six.

Walking Street will also gain an additional performance area outside Siam Bayshore Hotel, where performances will be allowed from 7pm to 1am. Officials are also considering a location at Lan Pho fresh seafood market, with proposed performance hours from 4 pm to 10 pm. Pattaya City says the changes aim to keep public spaces organised while helping performers earn an income, develop their skills and potentially build future careers.

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Bangkok has been named the world’s best city in Condé Nast Traveller’s 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards, marking a major turnaround after missing the top 20 in last year’s ranking. The Thai capital scored 97.68 points in the British edition of the magazine’s annual survey, beating Paris into second place and Istanbul into third. The awards reflect votes from readers who assess destinations around the world.

The magazine highlighted Bangkok’s combination of historic temples and palaces, lively markets, street food and high-end dining. From traditional attractions such as the Grand Palace and Wat Pho to rooftop bars and Michelin-starred restaurants, the city offers a mix of cultural experiences and modern entertainment. The result is a boost for Thailand’s international tourism image and recognition of Bangkok’s appeal to travellers seeking food, culture and city life.

A passenger enjoying Thailand’s traditional dessert, roti sai mai, has sparked laughter online after another traveller joked that the sweet treat looked like Peking duck being prepared on a plane. The video was shared on Threads on October 5, showing a passenger placing colourful strands of spun sugar inside a thin, pale-green roti sheet before rolling it up. The person filming jokingly asked whether they could have some of the supposed Peking duck, prompting amused reactions from viewers.

Roti sai mai is a traditional Thai dessert particularly associated with Ayutthaya. It is made by wrapping fine strands of candy floss in thin pancakes, sometimes flavoured with pandan. While some viewers immediately recognised the local speciality, others joined in with jokes about preparing an elaborate meal in economy class. The light-hearted mix-up has brought fresh attention to a much-loved Thai sweet and its distinctive appearance.