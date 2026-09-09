Thailand video news | French Koh Samui zoo owner detained ahead of deportation, Proposed alcohol regulations raise concerns among Thailand’s craft beer industry

In the Thailand video news, Alex covers the latest stories from across the country. A French zoo owner on Koh Samui faces deportation after authorities detained him. Proposed alcohol rules have also sparked concern among Thailand’s craft beer producers. In Bangkok, a British pensioner returns home after a romance scam left him homeless. Police have also charged a 77-year-old woman after she drove her Mercedes against traffic. Plus, a stray dog chase injured a teenager, while a family in Nonthaburi offers a 100,000-baht reward for a missing cat.

French national Kevin Dimino, co-owner of Samui Exotic Park on Koh Samui, faces deportation from Thailand. Immigration officers detained him on September 8 after authorities searched for him. Officers took Dimino to Koh Samui Police Station for questioning and processing. Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul signed his deportation order on September 7. Officials said they could not formally notify Dimino at the animal park because it had closed. The Interior Ministry cited six alleged incidents involving harassment, threats and physical confrontations. Authorities also said his behaviour could create tensions linked to nationality and religion. Dimino can appeal within seven days after receiving formal notification. Officials have not confirmed when he will leave Thailand.

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Thailand’s Cabinet has approved agreements with Sri Lanka to bring in an initial 10,000 workers. The government hopes the programme will address labour shortages in several industries. The agreements will cover the full recruitment process. This includes worker selection, contracts, health checks, legal entry, employment and eventual return to Sri Lanka. Workers will initially receive two-year contracts. They can extend those contracts for another two years. Employers must cover repatriation costs when workers complete their contracts. Thai labour law will protect the workers. They must also hold valid work permits and health insurance. They can only work for their approved employer and in their authorised occupation. Officials say the programme should fill labour shortages and create a more transparent recruitment system. They also hope it will reduce illegal hiring and human trafficking.

Thailand’s craft beer industry has raised concerns about proposed alcohol advertising rules. Authorities planned to open the draft regulations for public consultation on September 9. The proposals could require health warnings to cover at least one-third of advertising space. They could also limit product names and logos to just 3% to 5% of the available space. The Craft Beer Business Association says the rules could ban images of bottles, cans and other alcohol packaging. Authorities could also restrict prices and product information if they consider them promotional. Industry representatives fear the rules could affect menus, Facebook posts, Line messages and beer festivals. They could also affect taproom displays, glasses, signs, kegs and staff clothing. The association also wants clarity over which licensed venues could qualify for exemptions. Its president, Supapong Pruenglamphu, called the proposed controls excessive. The association plans to oppose the rules. However, authorities have not finalised the regulations.

British retiree Simon Charles Hill, 68, has returned to the UK after an online romance scam wiped out his savings. The scam eventually left him homeless in Bangkok. Hill had lived in Thailand for 11 years and received a state pension of about £500 a month. He began chatting on Facebook with a woman who called herself Emily Smith. She claimed to be an American waiting for a US$3 million inheritance. Over almost five months, Hill reportedly made seven or eight payments to cover supposed fees. The payments eventually drained his savings. He could no longer afford rent, electricity or food. The Bangkok Community Help Foundation found Hill weak and homeless on July 9. The organisation provided accommodation and helped him resolve travel and visa problems. Hill is now staying at a homeless shelter in London while he waits for assisted living. Authorities believe the suspected scammers may operate from Nigeria. They also say the scammers transferred his money through a Thai mule account.

A 77-year-old woman has been reported to police after CCTV captured her white Mercedes driving against traffic in Bangkok. Police traced the vehicle through CCTV and asked its registered owner to report to Vibhavadi Police Station. The woman arrived with her daughter on September 8. Police informed her of three preliminary charges. These include reckless driving and failing to follow traffic signs. Reports did not identify the third allegation. The incident happened around 1.50 pm on September 7 near Horwang School. Other motorists sounded their horns as the Mercedes drove towards oncoming traffic. The car had its hazard lights on. No crashes or injuries occurred. Police have asked the family to bring the Mercedes to the station. Officers will examine the vehicle as part of the investigation.

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Chinese businesswoman Chen Jia has filed a police complaint after valuables worth more than 30 million baht disappeared from her rented home in Samut Prakan. Chen was in China when the incident happened. Her maid later found the front-door lock broken and the security camera removed. The maid then encountered people who claimed to own the property. They ordered her to leave. Chen says her rental agreement remains valid. She signed the agreement in December 2024 and paid 3 million baht per year. She says she has not breached the contract. The property changed hands after one shareholder in the leasing company transferred it through an 18-million-baht sale with a right of redemption. The shareholder later failed to buy the property back. Chen has asked Bang Phli Police to investigate possible trespassing. She also wants officers to freeze or seize the property until a court settles the dispute. The person claiming ownership has not publicly responded.

A 17-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after stray dogs chased her motorcycle in Nakhon Ratchasima on September 5. The teenager tried to accelerate away from the dogs. She then lost control and crashed. The accident left wounds on her face, eyebrow, shoulder and leg. Doctors gave her around 40 stitches and kept her in hospital overnight. Her medical and follow-up costs reached almost 50,000 baht. Her father says stray dogs regularly chase motorcyclists in the area. He has urged authorities to act before another accident causes serious injuries. Local residents have suggested a coordinated solution. They want authorities to sterilise and vaccinate the dogs, check their health and encourage adoption. They also want better population management to prevent further incidents.

A Nonthaburi businesswoman has doubled the reward for her missing Scottish Fold cat to 100,000 baht. Her family has searched for the cat for almost a month without success. The two-year-old male cat, Chang An, has grey fur and yellow eyes. He also has a chronic medical condition that makes him tire easily and requires regular medication. Owner Thanatsorn and her family have placed posters around Q House Avenue on Rama 5 Road and nearby areas. They initially offered a 50,000-baht reward before doubling it. The family says Chang An’s disappearance has caused them great distress. Their other cat has also become withdrawn. They have left Chang An’s litter box untouched in the hope that its scent could help him return home. They also tried an incense ritual suggested by other pet owners. Thanatsorn has asked anyone who finds or takes Chang An to return him. She says the family will pay the full reward with no questions asked.