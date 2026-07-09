Thailand video news | Looksmaxxing’ influencer, died after running into a lake, Phuket restaurant owner claims customer used hair complaint to dodge bill

In Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from a prominent ‘looksmaxxing’ influencer dies after an erratic episode in Samut Prakan, down in Phuket, police raids target alleged Russian cybercrime network, in Bangkok protesters press China over river pollution from Myanmar mines, then, up in China a Thai police captain is being investigated after cannabis was found in his luggage, in Krabi a Canadian man has been arrested after stealing an ambulance for a joy ride, and a little later in Phuket a restaurant owner is accusing a customer of planting a hair in their soup in order to dodge paying a bill.

Connor Murphy, a 32-year-old American ‘looksmaxxing’ influencer, died after running into a lake inside a luxury housing estate in Bang Phli, Samut Prakan, on July 7. Police and rescue divers were called after witnesses said the man behaved erratically, entered the water, became exhausted and disappeared beneath the surface. Divers recovered his body about 20 metres from the shore, and an initial inspection found no signs of assault. His Thai girlfriend said they had been living together again for less than three months and that she did not know what caused his sudden behaviour. The owner of the rented 22-million-baht home said the property had been covered in paint and badly damaged, while police found unused syringes and unidentified white pills during their inspection.

Thai police carried out coordinated raids at three locations in Phuket as part of a wider crackdown on cybercrime, call-centre scams and mule bank accounts. Officers arrested 26-year-old Russian national Ilya Kutaisov in Wichit under a court warrant and seized 638,700 baht in cash. At a second site in Chalong, police found another Russian national, Igor Stelmak, and confiscated about 4.8 million baht in Thai and US currency. Immigration authorities revoked Stelmak’s permission to remain in Thailand while investigators examined possible links to technology-related crime. Police said the operation recovered more than 5.4 million baht in total and that investigators are still tracing financial records, suspected mule accounts and other people who may have benefited from the network.

Civil society groups rallied outside the Chinese embassy in Bangkok on July 8 to demand action over pollution they say is linked to Chinese-backed mining in Myanmar. Organisers poured water collected from affected areas over a map of Thailand and Myanmar to symbolise damage to the Kok, Sai, Ruak and Mekong river basins. The demonstrators called for stronger oversight of Chinese companies, mineral traceability checks and a joint inspection team including Thai representatives. Campaigners said gold and rare earth mining in Shan State has contaminated rivers, while Thai health officials have reported arsenic and heavy metals in residents, water and fish samples. The embassy closed for half a day and increased security during the demonstration, which police said ended peacefully.

Thai authorities are reviewing the conduct of a female police captain who was detained in China after cannabis was found hidden in cans of job’s tears in her luggage. The officer had travelled from Suvarnabhumi Airport to China in January and was arrested on arrival after Chinese officials discovered the concealed cannabis. Chinese investigators later concluded she had likely been deceived by a drug trafficking network after accepting parcels through a shopping courier arrangement. She was released and returned to Thailand in March, but Thai police said they have not yet made their own final determination. Police General Hospital, where the captain is attached, has formed a disciplinary committee, while investigators continue looking for the source of the cannabis and others connected to the alleged operation.

A Canadian man believed to be around 40 years old was arrested after allegedly stealing an emergency vehicle from Krabi Hospital in the early hours of July 8. Hospital staff alerted police at about 2 am after the vehicle was driven away, then used its GPS system to track it through Krabi town. Officers and hospital workers found the ambulance abandoned in a side street off Naphacharat Road with damage to the driver’s door. Police later spotted the suspect running toward a nearby hotel, chased him on foot and took him into custody. Authorities said the man behaved erratically after his arrest, and investigators are still reviewing what led to the incident and what charges will be filed.

A Phuket jet ski operator has accused a foreign tourist of assaulting him after a rental crash on Patong Beach. The operator said the man, his wife and their child rented two jet skis, which later collided and were damaged. When he asked for compensation, he claimed the family refused and tried to leave the area separately. The operator said he followed the man toward Bangla Road to continue asking for payment before the tourist allegedly threw him to the ground and punched him several times. The operator suffered bruising, facial swelling and a fractured cheekbone, while Patong police said they are checking CCTV and gathering evidence to identify the suspect.

A Thai travel blogger living in Japan apologised after online criticism over a video filmed in Towada-Hachimantai National Park in Akita Prefecture. The footage showed her lying among white alpine flowers on Mount Komagatake, with Japanese social media users accusing her of entering a protected area and damaging vegetation. The clip, posted under her No Plan Trip travel pages, drew extra scrutiny because she has large audiences on Facebook and Instagram. She later deleted the video and issued an apology in Thai and Japanese, saying she accepted the criticism and would be more careful when creating travel content. Some Thai users said the apology did not go far enough in addressing environmental damage, while others encouraged her to learn from the backlash and continue promoting responsible travel.

A restaurant owner in Rawai accused a foreign customer of placing hair in a bowl of tom yum soup to avoid paying for his meal. The owner said the man, believed to be Russian, ordered several dishes and only complained after finishing the food. She said the strand appeared suspicious because it still had the root attached, making her believe it may have been pulled out and placed in the bowl after service. Although she insisted her kitchen staff wear hair coverings and check dishes before serving, she eventually waived the bill to avoid further trouble. The owner said the experience left her discouraged during a difficult period for tourism businesses and warned other restaurant operators to remain cautious.