Thailand video news | Philippines Earthquake, Thailand’s Immigration App & AIRPORT complaint

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: June 9, 2026, 11:36 AM
415 4 minutes read
Thailand video news | Philippines Earthquake, Thailand’s Immigration App & AIRPORT complaint | Thaiger

In today’s stories, A shocking murder-suicide involving a TikTok star, a Phuket tuk tuk driver accusing a passenger of theft, and Thailand’s plans to introduce a new immigration app are making headlines today. We’ll also look at growing concerns over pollution at Bang Saen Beach, a viral airport complaint that’s dividing opinion online, a boat captain’s creative solution that’s winning praise across social media, and a devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake that has killed dozens in the Philippines.

Powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake strikes the Philippines

A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake has struck the Philippines, killing at least 32 people and causing widespread destruction across several regions.

Buildings collapsed, roads were damaged, and power outages affected thousands of residents. Authorities also issued tsunami warnings for coastal areas, prompting evacuations as emergency services rushed to respond.

Rescue teams have been searching through damaged buildings for survivors while hospitals continue treating large numbers of injured victims. Officials warn the death toll could rise as recovery operations continue.

The Philippines sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire, making it one of the world’s most earthquake-prone countries. Authorities are urging residents to remain cautious as aftershocks continue and emergency crews assess the full extent of the damage.

A Thai man kills a TikTok star before taking his own life during a police chase

A tragic murder-suicide has shocked Thailand after a man allegedly shot and killed his former girlfriend, a popular TikTok content creator, before taking his own life while fleeing from police.

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The incident happened in Saraburi province, where the suspect reportedly confronted the victim before opening fire. Witnesses say the attack took place in front of the woman’s young son, leaving the local community devastated. Police immediately launched a manhunt as the suspect fled the scene by car.

Authorities later tracked the suspect to Nakhon Ratchasima, where officers attempted to stop his vehicle. As police closed in, the man allegedly used the same firearm to take his own life before he could be arrested.

Investigators believe the attack may have been linked to relationship issues and jealousy, although the exact motive remains under investigation. The case has sparked renewed discussion online about domestic violence and the warning signs that often precede such tragedies.

Female passenger accused of stealing from Phuket tuk tuk driver

A Phuket tuk tuk driver has accused a female passenger of stealing cash and personal belongings during what appeared to be a routine ride.

The driver claims he discovered money missing shortly after dropping off the passenger and later reviewed CCTV footage from nearby businesses. He has since reported the matter to police, who are now gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.

The incident quickly gained attention on local social media, where many residents expressed sympathy for the driver. Others urged caution, noting that authorities are still investigating and that all evidence must be reviewed before any conclusions are made.

Police are continuing efforts to identify the passenger involved and determine exactly what happened. The case has also highlighted the challenges transport operators face when dealing with disputes involving passengers in busy tourist destinations like Phuket.

Thailand to replace arrival cards with new immigration app

Thailand is preparing to modernise its immigration process by introducing a new mobile application that could eventually replace traditional arrival paperwork for international visitors.

The platform, known as the Thailand Immigration Mobile Application or THIM, will allow travellers to submit personal details, accommodation information, and travel plans before arriving in the country. Officials say the move is designed to reduce airport queues, improve efficiency, and create a smoother arrival experience.

The app is part of Thailand’s broader effort to embrace digital services and modernise government systems. Authorities also believe the technology will improve security by allowing immigration officers to process information more effectively before visitors enter the country.

With millions of tourists arriving every year, officials hope the new system will make travelling to Thailand faster, easier, and more convenient for visitors from around the world.

Mayor pleads with public to stop polluting Bang Saen Beach

Local authorities are calling for urgent action after large amounts of rubbish washed onto Bang Saen Beach, one of Thailand’s most popular coastal destinations.

Photos shared online showed plastic bottles, bags, food containers, and other waste covering parts of the shoreline. According to officials, much of the rubbish is believed to have originated from nearby canals before being carried into the sea and eventually washing back onto the beach.

The mayor of Saensuk Municipality has urged residents to stop dumping waste into waterways, warning that the pollution threatens marine life, local tourism, and the environment.

Cleanup teams have already been deployed, but authorities say long-term solutions require greater public cooperation and improved waste management practices. Environmental groups have also warned that plastic pollution remains one of the biggest threats facing Thailand’s coastline.

Foreign tourist’s Bangkok airport complaint divides opinion

A foreign tourist’s viral complaint about their experience at Bangkok airport has sparked debate online, with many people divided over whether the criticism was justified.

The traveller complained about issues including long queues, waiting times, and airport congestion. The post quickly gained attention on social media, attracting thousands of comments from both supporters and critics.

Some travellers agreed with the concerns, saying Thailand’s airports need to continue expanding to accommodate growing visitor numbers. Others defended the airport, arguing that delays and congestion are common at major international airports around the world.

The discussion has reignited conversations about Thailand’s tourism infrastructure and the importance of creating a positive first impression for visitors arriving in the country.

Boat captain’s creative fish-viewing trick goes viral

A Thai boat captain has earned widespread praise online after finding a clever way to help tourists enjoy their trip despite poor underwater visibility.

The group had booked a marine excursion hoping to see fish beneath the water’s surface, but murky conditions threatened to ruin the experience. Instead of disappointing his passengers, the captain came up with a simple but effective solution that allowed tourists to get a better view of marine life.

Videos of the moment quickly spread across social media, with many praising the captain’s creativity and dedication to customer service.

The story has become a feel-good example of Thai hospitality, with many people applauding the captain for turning a potentially disappointing situation into a memorable experience for his guests.

 

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Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: June 9, 2026, 11:36 AM
415 4 minutes read

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