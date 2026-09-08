Thailand video news | Thai Airways halts Jakarta flights as volcanic ash disrupts Indonesian air travel, 24 injured after worker bus overturns into Chachoengsao canal

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: September 8, 2026, 12:52 PM
5 minutes read
Thailand video news | Thai Airways halts Jakarta flights as volcanic ash disrupts Indonesian air travel, 24 injured after worker bus overturns into Chachoengsao canal | Thaiger

In Thailand video news, Alex and Jay cover news stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The stories include Thai airways halts several flights to Indonesia as Krakatoa’s volcanic ash disrupts air travel, then a missing Kanchanaburi woman’s story is under scrutiny after being found safe after a week-long search, then, a worker bus overturns into a canal leaving 24 injuered, in Rayong a data center dispute ends with three chinese nationals on the lamb, in health news, Thailand has officially eliminated Rubella, and a little later the Nene Royal craze continues as she’s awarded scholarships ahead of the AGT finale.

Thai Airways Halts Jakarta Flights as Volcanic Ash Disrupts Indonesian Air Travel

Thai Airways cancelled its Bangkok-Jakarta services after volcanic ash from Mount Anak Krakatau forced widespread airport closures across Indonesia. The carrier scrapped flights TG433 and TG434, citing aviation safety as ash blanketed Jakarta and surrounding areas. Eight airports were initially shut, with seven remaining closed until Monday evening after Atung Bungsu Airport reopened earlier in the day. Indonesian authorities said disruptions beginning September 5 affected roughly 2,300 services and more than 270,000 passengers, while more than 240 flights were cancelled or delayed on Monday morning alone. Anak Krakatau produced ash plumes reaching as high as 15,000 metres in some areas, prompting airlines to reroute passengers and authorities to designate alternative airports.

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Missing Kanchanaburi Woman Found Safe After Week-Long Search

A 33-year-old Kanchanaburi woman reported missing for seven days was found safe aboard a coach travelling back to the province on September 4. Wichuda, also known as Lukpla, told police she had voluntarily travelled to Chiang Mai with her boyfriend after leaving a relative’s home on August 28 and initially attributed her lack of contact to poor mobile phone reception. During further questioning, however, she said her boyfriend told her to remain inside a resort room and later refused to let her leave when she wanted to return home. She eventually departed after seeing news reports showing her mother and son searching for her and began making her way back to Kanchanaburi. Police said she showed no visible signs of mistreatment but remain doubtful about portions of her account and are continuing to investigate her boyfriend’s whereabouts and activities.

24 Injured After Worker Bus Overturns Into Chachoengsao Canal

Twenty-four passengers were injured when a bus carrying Myanmar workers overturned into a roadside canal in Bang Pakong district, Chachoengsao, on September 7. Around 30 people were travelling to an industrial estate when the vehicle left a narrow stretch of road at approximately 6.30 am. Rescue workers treated 21 men and three women for injuries before transporting them to a nearby hospital. The 65-year-old driver told investigators that a front wheel entered a roadside rut and the bus became unstable as he attempted to reverse and reposition it. Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances that caused the vehicle to leave the road and overturn.

Rayong Data Centre Dispute Leaves Three Thai Workers Injured

Three Chinese nationals are accused of attacking three Thai workers at a data centre construction site in Rayong on September 6, leaving a security guard seriously injured. The confrontation reportedly began when an occupational safety officer asked the group to show access cards and discovered that two of the men did not have the required credentials. An argument allegedly became violent, with one man accused of repeatedly striking the security guard with a wooden stick and hitting another worker in the head when he attempted to intervene. The guard suffered a broken arm and was transferred to Rayong Hospital for urgent surgery after doctors warned the injury could result in permanent disability. A Chinese employee questioned by police denied participating in the attack, while officers are reviewing CCTV footage and searching for two other men who reportedly fled the area.

Foreign-Invested Companies Hold More Than One Million Rai of Thai Land

Companies with foreign shareholders hold approximately 1.06 million rai of land and 76,840 condominium units across Thailand, according to new Ministry of Commerce figures. Government data divides 36,277 landholding companies with foreign investment into three groups based on the proportion of shares held by foreigners. Businesses with foreign ownership of up to 49% account for the overwhelming majority, holding more than 901,000 rai, a category authorities say can make genuine joint ventures difficult to distinguish from potential nominee arrangements on paper. Wholly foreign-owned companies hold about 103,000 rai, with a particularly heavy concentration in Chon Buri and Rayong within the Eastern Economic Corridor. The Department of Business Development stressed that foreign investment does not itself indicate wrongdoing and said suspicious ownership structures are being examined to identify illegal nominee shareholders and the networks behind them.

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Hua Hin Moves Forward with Demolition of 15 Waterfront Buildings

Hua Hin Municipality has appointed a contractor to demolish 15 waterfront structures along Naresdamri Road following a final Supreme Administrative Court ruling. The affected buildings are located between Hua Hin Fishing Pier and the Chao Mae Thap Thim Shrine and include properties extending into beachfront and tidal areas. Owners were given 30 days to remove the structures themselves, but municipal officials said none reported completing the required work before the deadline expired. The dispute stretches back more than two decades, with residents citing historical occupancy, tax records and permits while authorities maintain that the buildings stand on state-owned public land. Previous court decisions upheld several demolition orders, and the municipality’s latest move brings the long-running enforcement process closer to physical removal of the remaining structures, although no start date has been announced.

WHO Recognises Thailand For Eliminating Rubella

The World Health Organisation officially verified Thailand’s elimination of rubella as a public health problem on September 5. A regional verification commission reviewed evidence submitted by Thai health authorities in June before conducting an additional field visit in July. Thailand becomes the seventh country in the WHO South-East Asia Region to reach the milestone, joining Bhutan, North Korea, the Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Timor-Leste. The achievement follows decades of vaccination efforts beginning with Thailand’s Expanded Programme on Immunisation in 1977, followed by the introduction of rubella vaccination for schoolgirls in 1986 and all one-year-old children in 1993. Health officials cautioned that imported cases remain possible and said maintaining strong vaccination coverage will be essential to preserve the country’s elimination status.

Phuket Teen Nene Royal Receives CP Scholarship Ahead of AGT Final

CP Group has awarded a continuing scholarship to 16-year-old Phuket singer and guitarist Rattikan “Nene Royal” Amloy following her breakthrough run on America’s Got Talent. The company did not disclose the scholarship’s value or duration but also presented Nene with an Apple Studio Display, AirPods Max and a Buddha statue. CP Group previously promoted the young musician on a Times Square screen in New York, while Carabao frontman Yuenyong “Aed” Opakul provided one million baht in financial support to Nene and her family. Her America’s Got Talent campaign reached another level on August 25 when Mel B awarded her a Live Golden Buzzer for her performance of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun,” sending her directly to the final. Nene, who first built an audience performing at Phuket’s Naka Market, is continuing her studies in Thailand before returning to the United States for the AGT finale scheduled for September 22 and 23.

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Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: September 8, 2026, 12:52 PM
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The Thaiger video desk. News, features and explainers from across Thailand, produced by our video team. Articles under this byline accompany our video reporting and link to the full report.