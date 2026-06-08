Thailand video news | Thailand blocks nearly 30,000 foreigners under immigration crackdown, Nakhon Ratchasima issues rabies warning

In Thailand video news, Alex brings you the latest stories from Thailand and across the region. Thailand has blocked nearly 30,000 foreigners under its new “Three No’s” immigration crackdown. Meanwhile, the UK has confirmed that British retirees in Thailand will continue to miss out on annual state pension increases. In crime news, an Italian man allegedly tried to smuggle heroin into a police cell, a Russian woman ran an illegal beauty clinic in Phuket, an Indonesian man received jail time for molesting a Thai teenager on a flight, and Thai police arrested a Japanese fraud suspect linked to a billion-yen scam network. Later, health officials warn of rising rabies cases in Nakhon Ratchasima, while millions of pink sea cucumbers wash up on a beach in Rayong.

Thailand’s Immigration Bureau refused entry to 29,490 foreign nationals during the first five months of 2026. Officials carried out the action under the country’s “Three No’s” strategy: No Entry, No Stay, and No Escape. The campaign targets security threats, visa violators, and suspected foreign criminals. Authorities use the Advance Passenger Processing System to stop blacklisted travellers before they board flights. More than 169,000 names now appear on the blacklist. Immigration officers have also increased checks on visa-free arrivals. They focus on people suspected of seeking illegal work or having links to scam networks. Officials say they will continue the crackdown nationwide.

The UK government has confirmed that British retirees in Thailand will not receive annual state pension increases. Pensions Minister Torsten Bell told MPs that the UK only uprates pensions where legal agreements require it. Thailand has no such agreement with Britain. As a result, retirees receive the same pension rate they got when they first moved abroad. Campaigners say the policy affects hundreds of thousands of pensioners worldwide. Many receive significantly less than retirees living in the UK. Despite calls for reform, the government has no plans to change the policy.

Police arrested a 46-year-old Italian man on Koh Samui for allegedly trying to smuggle heroin into a detention cell. Officers say the suspect, identified as Domenico, visited an Italian friend who was awaiting deportation at Bo Phut Police Station. He brought a drink bottle with him. Police inspected the bottle after noticing an unusual cap. Inside, they found 0.33 grams of heroin hidden in a condom. Officers later searched his rented accommodation and found heroin, crystal methamphetamine, and packaging materials. He now faces drug possession and attempted distribution charges.

Police arrested a 45-year-old Russian woman for allegedly operating an unlicensed beauty clinic from a luxury villa in Phuket. Investigators say Kristine offered Botox and filler injections without the required licences. Officers seized 130 items during the raid. The items included Botox, fillers, anaesthetic, injectable collagen, syringes, medicines, and cosmetic equipment. Authorities estimate the seized goods are worth more than 600,000 baht. Police launched the investigation after receiving reports about an illegal clinic operating at the property.

A Singapore court sentenced a 20-year-old Indonesian man to 15 months in jail and three strokes of the cane. The court found him guilty of molesting a 17-year-old Thai girl during a flight. The incident occurred on April 15 during a journey from Okinawa to Singapore. Prosecutors said Ariel Lhudfiyan Muarifin touched the girl while she slept. He continued after she moved away. The teenager alerted the cabin crew, who moved her to another seat. The airline later reported the incident to the police. The court handed down the sentence after he pleaded guilty.

Immigration officers arrested a 39-year-old Japanese national wanted in Japan for alleged fraud and human trafficking offences. Officers detained the suspect, identified as Sasaki, in Bangkok’s Watthana district. Japanese authorities accuse him of helping run a call centre scam network based in Poipet, Cambodia. Investigators believe the group stole several billion yen from victims in Japan. Authorities say Sasaki helped direct operations across multiple countries and hid in Thailand with his family. He is expected to face extradition to Japan.

Health officials in Nakhon Ratchasima have urged residents to remain vigilant after one person died from rabies this year. Authorities have also confirmed 20 animal infections across the province. The latest case involved an eight-month-old dog in Mueang district. Officials say the dog behaved aggressively and attacked other animals. Authorities declared a temporary outbreak zone within a five-kilometre radius. They are monitoring people and animals considered at risk. Officials continue to promote pet vaccinations and faster disease reporting. They remind residents that rabies becomes fatal once symptoms appear.

Millions of pink sea cucumbers washed up along Suan Son Beach in Rayong after strong waves and rough weather. Tourists spotted the unusual phenomenon on June 6. Several hundred metres of shoreline turned reddish-pink. Marine officials identified the creatures as Cercodemas anceps, a species that lives on the seabed. They believe monsoon conditions disturbed the ocean floor and pushed the animals ashore. Officials described the event as rare because of the large number involved. They have advised visitors not to handle the sea cucumbers, as some species can irritate sensitive skin.