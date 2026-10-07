Thailand video news | Former boxer charged after punching man to death, More than 20 otters surprise residents along Bangkok Noi canal

In Thailand video news, Jay covers news stories from across Thailand. The stories range from a fatal punch in Buriram and a major property fraud arrest in Phuket to controversy over pet evacuations, a shocking assault allegation, Bangkok’s iconic buses getting a second life, and a surprise gathering of more than 20 otters.

A former boxer in Buriram has been charged with assault causing death after allegedly punching a 66-year-old man during a drunken argument. Police detained the 40-year-old suspect, identified as Tawan, following the incident in Phlapphla Chai district on October 4. Police said the two men had been drinking together when an argument broke out. Tawan allegedly punched the victim several times, causing him to fall and hit his head. The man was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

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Tawan reportedly admitted punching the victim three times, saying he was heavily intoxicated and did not expect the confrontation to turn fatal. A witness claimed the argument began over ownership of the house where they were drinking and alleged that Tawan also used kicks and other Muay Thai techniques. The victim’s wife said the family knew Tawan well and had treated him like a younger relative. The suspect now faces legal proceedings over the man’s death.

A Vietnamese man wanted under an INTERPOL Red Notice has been arrested in Phuket over an alleged property scheme worth around 150 million baht. Thai authorities detained 50-year-old Tang Ngoc Nho on October 6 following a joint operation involving Phuket Immigration, Tourist Police, Special Branch Police and INTERPOL. Vietnamese authorities allege Tang was entrusted with selling land and properties across ten projects worth around 80 billion Vietnamese dong. Investigators claim that after the properties were sold, he failed to hand over the money to those entitled to receive it and later fled Vietnam. Vietnamese police issued an arrest warrant in May, before INTERPOL issued a Red Notice seeking his detention.

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Thai authorities eventually tracked Tang to the Chalong area, where he was arrested near Robinson Lifestyle.

His permission to remain in Thailand was also revoked following the Vietnamese warrant.

Tang has been handed over to Immigration Bureau investigators, with authorities preparing for his return to Vietnam to face legal proceedings.

Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has faced criticism from celebrities and animal lovers following comments about pets during flood evacuations. Anutin said some residents were refusing to leave flooded areas unless they could take their animals with them, creating challenges at evacuation centres.

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He also raised concerns about noise and hygiene and urged people to prioritise their own safety.

The comments sparked criticism from several Thai celebrities, who argued that pets are family members and should not simply be left behind. However, the government later clarified that Anutin was not telling people to abandon their animals.

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Deputy government spokesperson Lalida Perisviwatthana said the comments were intended to warn people against delaying evacuation until floodwaters became dangerous. The government said it understands that pets are family members and is considering separate areas for animals at evacuation centres where possible.

Officials said the goal is to ensure both people and their pets can evacuate safely while maintaining conditions inside shelters.

A British man has alleged that he was assaulted and forced to transfer cryptocurrency during an incident at a condominium in Phuket. The incident reportedly happened in Chalong on September 29, after the man travelled from Kamala to meet a childhood friend. According to his account, he encountered two Polish men who were drinking at the condominium. The man claims an argument developed after he refused to drink more alcohol, before the situation allegedly turned violent. He said the men attacked him, strangled him with a cable tie and prevented him from leaving.

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He also alleges that he was threatened with pruning shears and forced to transfer cryptocurrency.

The man claims he eventually escaped by jumping from a fourth-floor balcony. He reportedly suffered serious injuries and said he has since been unable to walk. A security guard reportedly found him and came to his assistance. At the time of reporting, it was not confirmed whether he had formally reported the alleged assault or cryptocurrency theft to police.

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Bangkok’s iconic cream-and-red buses may be disappearing from regular routes, but hundreds could soon get a second life as an emergency reserve fleet. The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority currently has around 1,520 of the ageing, non-air-conditioned buses remaining. The vehicles are around 35 years old and were expected to be phased out as Bangkok moves towards electric public transport. However, recent flooding showed that the older buses can still be useful, particularly because of their higher floor and rugged construction.

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The BMTA now plans to select around 700 of the strongest vehicles for refurbishment. They could be used during floods, major events, rail disruptions or other emergencies. The plan does not mean Bangkok is abandoning its electric-bus transition. The BMTA is still scheduled to receive 1,520 air-conditioned electric buses under a seven-year lease, with the first 500 expected in March 2027. The goal remains to transition regular BMTA operations towards electric buses by the end of 2027.

More than 20 otters have surprised residents after being spotted swimming and fishing along Bangkok Noi Canal in Nonthaburi. The animals were seen at around 3 pm, with the otters appearing in two groups on opposite sides of the canal. Some were spotted catching fish, while others appeared to interact with one another.

Residents said they were surprised by the unusually large gathering, with some claiming they had lived beside the canal for more than 40 years without seeing so many otters together. A few otters had reportedly been spotted in the area around two years ago, but this latest group numbered more than 20.

Residents suggested the animals may have followed water flowing down from northern Thailand, while others speculated they were searching for safer ground. However, there is currently no official explanation for why so many appeared together. Otters are protected wildlife in Thailand, and hunting or capturing them can carry penalties of up to 10 years in prison and a one-million-baht fine. For now, residents are simply enjoying the rare wildlife sighting.