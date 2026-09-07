Thailand video news | Influencer’s death linked to penile filler procedure, Thailand ends visa-free entry for short-term business activities

In Thailand video news, Alex covers the latest stories from across the country. An influencer has died following apparent complications from a cosmetic penis enhancement procedure. A Singaporean fugitive has also been arrested over an alleged poison plot. Meanwhile, flash flood warnings have been issued across 24 provinces, while Thailand has recorded more than 50,000 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease. The USS Abraham Lincoln’s five-day visit has also come to an end, alongside updates on proposed changes to visa policies for short-term business stays and land border entries.

British-Nigerian businessman and influencer Igho Ubiribo died after undergoing a cosmetic penile filler procedure in Thailand. The 43-year-old travelled to Bangkok for the procedure at an unnamed clinic. Doctors injected hyaluronic acid and lidocaine during the treatment. Ubiribo later developed chest pain and fainted during a massage. Medical staff took him to Sukhumvit Hospital, where doctors diagnosed a pulmonary embolism. He died despite prolonged resuscitation efforts. A UK postmortem later found material in his lungs that matched the injected filler. The findings supported the Thai doctors’ diagnosis and the coroner’s conclusion that the procedure caused the fatal embolism.

Thai police arrested 38-year-old Saran, known as “Yod The Kids”, on September 5. Police accuse him of recruiting minors for prostitution. Investigators say Saran contacted girls under 18 through social media and local contacts. He allegedly promoted them in private online groups that offered paid sexual services. Police say customers paid Saran referral fees. The girls allegedly received offers of around 3,000 to 5,000 baht per encounter. Officers seized social media accounts, photographs, chat records, payment information, banking records and a mobile phone. Police also say Saran admitted introducing around 50 girls to customers in the past. Authorities have charged him with human trafficking and prostitution-related offences. Police also linked him to a 2022 arrest involving the distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Bangkok police arrested 40-year-old Singaporean Joel Ong Seng Yong at a condominium in Bang Khae. Police launched the investigation several months ago after receiving a tip about Ong’s activities in Thailand. Officers say they found crystal methamphetamine, cash, chemicals, detonator devices and several mobile phones. Investigators also found messages that allegedly discussed putting poison into a water tank. They said the quantities ordered could have killed many people if someone used them as described. Police said they found no evidence of terrorism. Experts also said the recovered chemicals could not produce a lethal bomb. Ong remains wanted in Singapore and had allegedly overstayed his Thai visa. He reportedly told investigators that he intended to use the poisons on himself.

Thailand’s National Water Resources Office has issued a flash flood warning for 24 provinces through September 8. A monsoon trough currently crosses northern and northeastern Thailand. A moderate southwest monsoon also affects the country, the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. The warning covers 11 northern provinces and 11 northeastern provinces. Chanthaburi and Trat also face the alert. Heavy and very heavy rain could trigger flash floods, forest runoff, landslides and mudslides. Low-lying areas could also face prolonged flooding. Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to stay alert. Conditions can change quickly when heavy rain falls on already saturated ground.

The USS Abraham Lincoln left Thailand on September 6 after a five-day port visit. The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier carries around 5,000 personnel. The visit gave its crew a short break during an unusually long overseas deployment. The Lincoln had previously taken part in a US naval blockade and combat operations linked to the war with Iran. Democratic lawmakers said the carrier set a modern-day record for consecutive days at sea during the deployment. The carrier arrived at Laem Chabang with other US naval vessels. Busloads of sailors and Marines travelled to Pattaya while the crew spent time ashore. Captain Dan Keeler, the ship’s commanding officer, thanked Thailand for its hospitality. The carrier has now resumed its operations.

Thailand recorded 53,362 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease between January 1 and September 1. The outbreak has caused one death and sent 5,408 patients to hospital. However, the total remains below the figure from the same period in 2025. Children aged four and under account for most infections. Health officials say schools and childcare centres face a higher risk during the rainy season. The disease can spread easily when children share toys and have close contact. Common symptoms include fever, mouth ulcers, red spots, blisters and rashes. Severe symptoms can include convulsions, breathing problems and extreme lethargy. Children with these symptoms need urgent medical attention. Health officials have advised schools and childcare centres to screen children each day. They should send children with symptoms home and disinfect shared surfaces. Facilities should also consider closing classrooms when several children develop infections.

Thailand will introduce new visa-exemption rules on September 15. The new 30-day exemption will cover eligible travellers from 60 countries and territories for tourism. The change replaces the current 60-day exemption. The existing system also allows certain short-term business activities and urgent work. Under the new rules, business travellers should not assume that visa-free entry allows them to work. Travellers who enter Thailand mainly for work may need the correct visa and work authorisation. Authorities have yet to clarify whether travellers can still use the existing urgent-work notification procedure. The Department of Employment has not provided a final answer on the issue. Travellers who arrive before September 15 will follow the rules that apply when they enter Thailand. The new 30-day exemption can also receive one extension of up to 30 days.

Thailand will limit most visa-exempt land-border entries to two per calendar year from September 15. The restriction will not apply to travellers from Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia and Singapore. Citizens of those countries can continue making visa-exempt land crossings without the annual limit. The new rule only covers land-border entries. It does not limit visa-exempt arrivals by air. The change could affect foreigners who regularly use land-border runs to extend their stay in Thailand. It will also apply to the new 15-day exemption for eligible travellers from Seychelles and Mauritius. Foreigners who want to stay in Thailand for longer periods may need to use a visa that matches their circumstances. Repeated visa-exempt land entries will no longer offer the same flexibility.