Thailand video news | Thailand’s tourist numbers dip as Vietnam closes the gap, Foreigner filmed taking offerings from Phuket spirit houses

In Thailand video news, Alex covers the latest stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. The headlines include Thailand’s tourism numbers continuing to decline as Vietnam closes the gap, seven sinkholes prompting emergency measures in Khon Kaen, a livestock farm linked to a 93-million-baht money laundering network, gold robbers fleeing across the border to Laos, and a possible cultural misunderstanding after a foreigner appeared to take offerings from a spirit house, sparking online debate.

Thailand welcomed 18.51 million international visitors between January 1 and August 1, generating 896.2 billion baht despite arrivals falling 3.19% from the same period last year. Vietnam received 13.9 million tourists during the first seven months of 2026, representing a year-on-year increase of 13.8%. Thai officials attributed the decline largely to weaker short-haul travel, although China, Malaysia, India, Russia and South Korea remained the country’s leading source markets. Vietnam’s expansion was driven by easier visa rules, additional flight connections and strong growth from Europe, the Americas and Oceania. Thailand remains ahead by approximately 4.6 million visitors, but its annual target has been lowered from 36.7 million to between 30 million and 34 million.

Seven sinkholes measuring approximately four to five metres deep have appeared in Ban Wang Charoen in Khon Kaen’s Phu Pha Man district. Geologists said fractures within underground rock layers caused the soil to collapse and create cavities beneath the surface. Some residents questioned whether operations at a nearby stone quarry may have contributed to the damage, although officials pointed to natural geological activity. Provincial authorities are preparing to designate the area a disaster zone, allowing affected residents and farmers to apply for compensation. Locals have been told to avoid cracked farmland, watch for air bubbles escaping from the ground and immediately report suspected collapses.

Thai customs officers seized a shipment of trading card products and matcha powder imported from Japan after finding problems with its documentation. The goods reportedly lacked required permits and were accompanied by inaccurate declarations that left more than 3.2 million baht in duties unpaid. Authorities said the shipment could breach several laws covering customs procedures, food products, imports and plant quarantine regulations. A Japanese matcha retailer also examined images of the seized goods and warned that a purple tin resembling a respected brand was counterfeit. Customs officials alleged that incorrect information had been submitted to reduce the amount of tax owed on the shipment.

Police confiscated assets worth more than 93.3 million baht during a raid on a livestock farm in Roi Et allegedly used to launder drug money. The investigation began after two suspects were caught with 62,000 methamphetamine tablets in November and later led officers to other members of a regional trafficking operation. Investigators believe the network was directed by a man named Niphon, who is thought to be hiding in Laos and communicating with associates through the LINE application. Authorities seized farmland, vehicles, motorcycles, livestock, fighting cocks, ornamental buffaloes and purebred cattle linked to the farm and associated bank accounts. Police described the raid as a major setback for the northeastern drug network, although Niphon remains at large.

Two armed robbery suspects reportedly fled into Laos after stealing gold jewellery worth approximately 13 million baht from a shop in Chiang Rai. One man threatened employees and customers with a firearm while his accomplice jumped over the counter and loaded necklaces and bracelets into a bag. The pair escaped on a motorcycle, abandoned it near the Mekong River and are believed to have crossed the border by ferry. Police identified one suspect as 28-year-old Lao national Thao Pornprasit Khamtit, while the motorcycle rental business admitted that it had collected neither identification nor a rental contract. Thai authorities are working with Lao officials and have offered a 100,000-baht reward for information leading to the suspects’ arrests.

Five people were injured when a trailer truck suspected of suffering brake failure crashed into six other vehicles on Highway 304 in Prachin Buri. The collision occurred on a wet, steep and sharply curving downhill section of the Bangkok-bound carriageway in Na Di district. Seven vehicles were involved, and rescue workers used hydraulic equipment to free one seriously injured person trapped inside a truck cab. Both directions of the highway were temporarily closed as crews cleared damaged vehicles, oil, debris and compressed paper bales scattered across the road. The area is a recognised accident hotspot that has reportedly recorded at least 18 major crashes and more than 60 deaths over the past decade.

A foreign man was recorded on CCTV removing food and a bottled drink from a spirit house outside a home in Phuket’s Kata area. The footage showed him changing direction toward the shrine and appearing to check whether anyone was watching before collecting the offerings. He then approached a second spirit house nearby but walked away after discovering that it contained no food. Online reactions were divided, with some viewers describing the incident as theft and others suggesting that feeding someone in need could be considered a charitable act. Numerous commenters responded humorously by warning that the spirits might follow the man home to retrieve their offerings.

Construction has begun on Bangkok’s second dedicated hawker centre near Pathumwananurak Park following the launch of a similar facility at Lumphini Park. The original centre accommodates approximately 130 vendors, who pay 60 baht per day for stalls equipped with water, drainage, washing facilities, grease traps and shared seating. City officials introduced the programme to clear crowded pavements while providing affordable and properly managed spaces for street-food businesses. Around 54 vendors from the surrounding Pathumwan area are expected to move into the new centre, which will include separate sections for fresh food and ready-to-cook products. Authorities plan to train traders, inspect food quality, maintain sanitation and improve drainage before opening the facility, although no launch date has been announced.