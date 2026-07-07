Thailand Video News | Thailand inflation climbs as food and fuel costs bite, CP All takes legal action after 7-Eleven ticket dispute

In the headlines today, we’ll start off with some economic news as inflation is rising year on year as of June, then, Thailand is slashing property transfer fees in order to help homebuyers (i promise FazWaz had nothing to do with me reporting this *send help*), then a hero steps in to help a woman flee an abusive ex, in bizarre crime news a couple of Chinese surrogacy suspects have been arrested in, a British tourist threatened hotel staff over a lost key, and baht bus driver has been arrested for overcharging, all of which occurred in… you guessed it, Pattaya!

Thailand’s headline inflation rose 2.42% year-on-year in June, marking the third straight month of positive inflation. The Ministry of Commerce said the consumer price index reached 102.85, largely due to higher domestic fuel prices, public transport fares, and prepared food costs. A survey of 1,535 food stalls found that several popular single-plate meals had increased by 5 to 10 baht per serving. Officials expect inflation to remain elevated in the third quarter, with a forecast of 2.79% year-on-year. The full-year inflation projection remains at 1.5% to 2.5%, though authorities said they will continue monitoring food prices and oil market movements.

Thailand has cut property transfer and mortgage registration fees to 0.01% for eligible home purchases. The measure applies to houses, land with residential buildings, and condominiums where the sale price, official valuation, and mortgage amount do not exceed 7 million baht. The temporary reduction took effect on July 1, 2026, and will run until June 30, 2027. Only Thai nationals buying as individuals qualify, and mortgage registration fees are reduced only when registered at the same time as the ownership transfer. The government says the move is designed to ease costs for homebuyers while giving Thailand’s property market a boost.

A Thai woman escaped an alleged abduction and assault by her ex-boyfriend after seeking help at a petrol station in Ranong. The 34-year-old woman told police she had been threatened, forced to bring 5,000 baht, and made to drive south after her former partner allegedly used a firearm to intimidate her. She said the man assaulted her at a resort in Ratchaburi before continuing the journey towards Phuket. The woman later managed to flee after he handed her the car keys near a temple in Ranong, driving straight to a petrol station to call for help. Police contacted her family for support while officers launched a search for the suspect, who was reportedly seen boarding a coach bound for Phuket.

Two Chinese nationals wanted in connection with an illegal surrogacy network in China were arrested at a hotel in Pattaya. Chinese authorities had issued warrants for 43-year-old Yan and 33-year-old Mi on June 8, accusing them of roles in an unlicensed surrogacy operation. Investigators allege Yan helped run the medical facility and promoted the service, while Mi was described as a major shareholder who oversaw operations and recruited clients. Thai authorities tracked the pair after China requested assistance, leading officers to their hotel in Pattaya. Their visas have been revoked, and they are expected to be returned to China for legal proceedings.

A 61-year-old ride-hailing driver is seeking justice after he was allegedly assaulted by five Myanmar passengers during a dispute over a 50-baht expressway toll. The driver, identified as Supachai, said he picked up three men and two women from Mo Chit Bus Terminal and drove them to a hotel in Samut Prakan. When the app showed a fare of 720 baht, he asked for 770 baht to include the toll, but the passengers allegedly refused and accused him of overcharging. Supachai said one passenger tried to photograph him, an argument followed, and he was repeatedly punched before losing consciousness. Doctors later diagnosed a fractured eye socket, head trauma, bleeding on the brain, and permanent blindness in one eye.

A hotel receptionist in North Pattaya filed a police complaint after an alleged confrontation with a British tourist over a lost key card fee. The receptionist, identified only as 48-year-old Ae, said the 27-year-old guest lost his room key card and was asked to pay the hotel’s 500 baht replacement charge. Instead of paying, she alleged he became verbally abusive towards staff and tried to assault her before leaving the hotel. The hotel said CCTV footage captured the incident, and the tourist reportedly left his passport behind. Police are reviewing the footage and are expected to call the man in for questioning, though no arrest has been reported.

A Pattaya baht bus driver has been suspended for seven days after admitting he charged two passengers 300 baht for a short ride. The passengers said they had earlier paid the normal fare of 15 baht each from Walking Street to Runway Market, then boarded another baht bus to return to Terminal 21 after heavy rain started. When they arrived, the driver allegedly demanded 300 baht and said it was a fixed charter price rather than a shared service fare. The complaint spread online, prompting the Pattaya Baht Bus Cooperative to summon the driver and park his vehicle during the suspension. The driver, identified as Somphong, apologised publicly and said he accepted responsibility for the incident.

CP All has announced legal action against a Thai couple after a chaotic confrontation at a 7-Eleven store over concert tickets. The pair were reportedly trying to buy tickets for the Duang Go Round concert on August 15, with prices ranging from 1,500 to 7,900 baht. Videos shared online showed a man and woman arguing with staff after the purchase failed, with the man blaming cashiers and accusing the branch of poor service. Additional footage appeared to show him throwing objects towards the counter and threatening to return with a group to damage the store. CP All said it is pursuing legal action to protect employees and will review safety measures for staff and customers.