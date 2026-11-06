Thailand video news | Thailand moves birth registrations online to stop fake father schemes, Thailand launches global campaign for traditional Thai dress ahead of UNESCO vote

In Thailand, video news, Jay covers news stories from across Thailand. The stories include Thailand is moving birth registrations online to crack down on alleged fake father schemes used to secure citizenship, while Bangkok’s Gen Z is embracing a new late-night cycling trend. Meanwhile, human rights groups are urging Thailand not to deport two Uyghur men to China over fears of persecution, three British tourists have been rescued after getting lost at Pai Canyon, and Thailand is launching a global campaign encouraging people to wear traditional Thai dress ahead of a major UNESCO heritage decision.

Thailand is making birth registration digital to stop foreigners from allegedly buying Thai nationality for their children through fake father registrations. From December 1, more than 400 private hospitals nationwide will be required to submit birth certification forms electronically instead of using paper documents. The Department of Provincial Administration has developed an online platform to make records easier to verify, trace and investigate. Authorities say the move follows investigations into networks allegedly paying Thai men to falsely register themselves as fathers of foreign children to secure Thai citizenship. The Department of Health Service Support will verify hospital staff authorised to use the system, while suspicious details involving parents must be reported for investigation. Officials say the digital system should reduce document forgery, improve transparency and make it harder for people to exploit Thailand’s birth registration process.

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Bangkok’s streets are seeing a new nightlife trend — and it involves bicycles rather than bars. The city’s public bike-sharing scheme recorded more than 171,000 trips in October, a jump of around 60% from September’s 107,000 trips. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says much of the increase is driven by the Night Ride trend, with young people and tourists cycling through the illuminated streets and historic landmarks of Rattanakosin Island after dark. Bikes can be rented through an app, with rides starting at just 10 to 20 baht. The scheme began in January 2024 with around 1,700 monthly trips. It now has more than 719 docking points across 35 Bangkok districts, including popular tourist, business and university areas. City officials welcome the trend as a new way for people to explore Bangkok while encouraging more active and sustainable transport.

Human rights groups are warning Thailand against sending two Uyghur men back to China, saying they could face torture or disappearances. Amnesty International made the appeal after the men were released from prison under royal pardons on October 21 and transferred to Bangkok’s Immigration Detention Centre. Both have spent more than 12 years in Thailand after fleeing alleged persecution in China’s Xinjiang region. They are among five Uyghur men who remained detained after Thailand deported 40 others to China in February 2025. Thailand’s National Security Council says the men face Chinese arrest warrants and that any extradition must follow legal procedures. Officials say China could be their destination, although a third country remains possible. Amnesty is calling for their release and relocation to a safe country, warning that returning them to China could expose them to serious human rights abuses. No final destination has been confirmed.

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Three British tourists had to be rescued after getting lost inside one of northern Thailand’s most popular natural attractions. The two men and one woman contacted Mae Hong Son Tourist Police at around 7.07 pm on November 4 after becoming stranded inside Pai Canyon in Pai district. Tourist police coordinated with local rescue workers, using the tourists’ phone coordinates to identify their location and organise the search. Rescuers spent around an hour and a half searching before locating all three visitors and bringing them safely out of the canyon. Fortunately, none of the tourists was injured. Following the incident, police reminded visitors to familiarise themselves with walking routes before exploring natural attractions and to remain on designated paths, particularly when travelling through unfamiliar terrain.

Thailand is asking people around the world to wear traditional Thai clothing throughout December, ahead of a major UNESCO decision. The Ministry of Culture is promoting the campaign as Thailand awaits a decision on its nomination of Chut Thai Phra Ratcha Niyom for UNESCO intangible cultural heritage recognition. Submitted in 2024, the nomination covers eight traditional royal-inspired styles developed under the direction of Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother. They include Ruean Ton, Chitlada, Amarin, Boromphiman, Dusit, Chakri, Siwalai and Chakkraphat. The ministry has already organised exhibitions in countries including the Netherlands, Japan and France to showcase Thai clothing, textiles and craftsmanship. UNESCO is expected to consider the nomination during its committee session in Xiamen, China, between December 1 and 3. The December campaign aims to build international awareness and encourage Thai people worldwide to celebrate their cultural heritage.