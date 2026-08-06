Thailand video news | Lightning strike claims footballer’s life during Narathiwat cup match, Sanctuary worker killed in suspected tiger attack

In Thailand video news, Alex covers stories from across the country. A lightning strike kills a footballer during a match in Narathiwat, while a tiger attack at a wildlife sanctuary also ends in tragedy. At Bangkok’s airport, authorities bar a group of Chinese fans from boarding a flight after they rush toward a celebrity. In crime news, a Pakistani passenger receives a prison sentence and a lifetime ban from Thailand over an alleged in-flight assault, while police arrest a Swedish Interpol suspect in Phuket. Later, Alex looks at a new global retirement ranking and reveals where Thailand places.

A lightning strike killed a footballer and injured eight others during the Golok FA Cup 2026 semi-final in Narathiwat. The strike hit the pitch during injury time as heavy rain and thunderstorms swept through Santipap Stadium in Su-ngai Golok district. Twenty-four-year-old Sofwan Awae suffered critical injuries and later died. The eight injured players also received treatment, although officials did not release details about their conditions. Sofwan had recently joined FC Yala after playing for Pattani FC. His club and football fans shared messages of condolence.

A suspected tiger attack killed a 48-year-old worker at Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary. Staff reported Sakarin Wichajan missing after he failed to attend an early morning meeting. A colleague searching near his shelter found his phone, personal belongings and signs that a wild animal had dragged him away. Search teams later recovered his body in a nearby stream about 200 metres away. They also found fresh tiger footprints near the scene. Officials closed the sanctuary while they review camera footage, search for the tiger and investigate the rare incident.

Authorities stopped 22 Chinese passengers from boarding a Bangkok-to-Beijing flight at Suvarnabhumi Airport after they rushed toward a Chinese celebrity. Officials said the group ignored requests to show boarding passes and crowded the aerobridge to get closer to the celebrity. Thai Airways closed the aircraft door and escorted the passengers back to the terminal. The airline decided they posed a safety risk and refused to let them board. The airport later apologised for the conduct of some security staff and disciplined one officer.

A court sentenced a Pakistani man to three years in prison, fined him 120,000 baht and permanently banned him from Thailand after he sexually assaulted a Thai woman on a Dubai-to-Bangkok flight, according to the victim. She said the incident happened on August 3 while she travelled with her four-year-old daughter. The woman woke to find the man touching her and later noticed suspicious stains beneath her blanket. Flight attendants separated the suspect after landing, and an airline employee reportedly confirmed stains on her clothing. The woman rejected the man’s apology and pursued legal action with support from police.

CCTV captured an elderly foreign man allegedly stealing a mobile phone from Espresso Love café in Pattaya on August 3. The footage showed him buying coffee before leaving the shop. He returned a short time later while staff spoke with another customer. He then appeared to pick up an unattended phone and walked out. The café owner reported the theft to police and appealed on social media for help identifying the suspect.

Police arrested a Swedish woman in Phuket after Interpol issued a Red Notice over her alleged role in a major fraud operation. Investigators said Felicia worked with more than 14 accomplices who posed as bank employees in early 2022. The group allegedly made more than 163 fraudulent calls and convinced victims to transfer over 60 million baht. Immigration officers tracked her to Wichit after she entered Thailand through Ranong in January. Authorities have revoked her visa and plan to deport her to Sweden.

Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a national committee to oversee the country’s growing data centre industry. The government created the panel to improve regulation as foreign investment continues to rise. A deputy prime minister will chair the committee alongside senior ministers, government officials and industry experts. The group will set national standards, coordinate licensing and review new projects. It will also examine energy use, water consumption, fire safety, urban planning, data security and environmental impacts.

Thailand ranks fourth in the inaugural RUMAVI Global Relocation Index for retirement. The country finished behind Malaysia, Panama and Portugal. Researchers compared all 192 United Nations member states using 24 different factors. They gave Thailand high scores for healthcare value, affordability, climate and long-stay visa access. The country’s established retirement visa programmes also boosted its ranking. Other 2026 studies placed Thailand second in the Expatriate Group’s Retirement Abroad Index and first in Asia in International Living’s retirement rankings.