Thailand Video News | Thai Woman Reports Indian Boyfriend Over 1,201-Day Visa Overstay | Double Whale Shark Sighting Thrills Divers Off Koh Tao

In the news today, Australian murder suspect Simon Carman could see compensations potentially reduce his sentencing, then, another high profile murder case has developed in Pattaya with the arrest of a 20-year-old British woman, in Chon Buri, heavy rain bursts a wall causing recycling waste to flood a housing estate, in a case of spiteful love, a Thai woman reports her Indian boyfriend over a nearly four-year visa overstay, and later in some feel good news we’ll discuss Thailand’s plans at developing a new green energy economy as well as a very rare whale shark sighting in Koh Tao.

Australian truck driver Simon Carman could see compensation discussions become part of the legal process if he is convicted of murdering 17-year-old Tunchanok Donhomla in Pattaya. The 45-year-old from Perth is being held at Pattaya Remand Prison after the teenager’s body was found hidden in a suitcase near railway tracks. Carman has denied murder and reportedly told police he acted in self-defence. Police sources said any financial agreement with the victim’s family would not stop prosecution, but it could be considered by the court during sentencing alongside a guilty plea or remorse. Authorities said investigators are still gathering evidence, while Carman remains separated from the main prison population for safety reasons.

A 20-year-old British woman has been charged with murder after her 33-year-old British partner was found dead with multiple stab wounds at a villa in Pattaya. Police said the man was discovered in the shower with injuries to his back, torso and hand, while investigators found blood in several areas of the home. Officers also recovered a large hunting knife from a sink and said the blade appeared to have been wiped clean. Isabelle Violet Carreras denied killing her partner and reportedly claimed he had taken his own life. Police are reviewing CCTV, awaiting forensic results and continuing DNA analysis before finalising the case file.

A wall separating a Chon Buri housing estate from a recycling plant collapsed during heavy rain, sending floodwater and foam waste into the residential area. The incident happened at Boonraksa Ville 2 in Si Racha’s Bo Win subdistrict after a torrential downpour overwhelmed the boundary wall. Residents said piles of foam waste from old refrigerators and freezers had built up behind the estate before the rain pushed the debris against the wall. Municipal and district officials arrived to clear the foam, open drainage channels and assess the damage. Homeowners are calling for an investigation into the recycling operation and whether it followed proper waste-management rules.

A Chinese tourist was detained after his SUV struck vehicles waiting at a red light in Pattaya, damaging cars and motorcycles and leaving several people with minor injuries. The crash happened late on July 4 at the South Pattaya intersection on Sukhumvit Road in Nong Prue. Police said the driver appeared intoxicated and struggled to communicate clearly after the collision. One Thai motorist said the SUV hit the back of his car and pushed it into two motorcycles, while also claiming the driver tried to settle the matter with money before police arrived. Officers later took the Chinese driver to Pattaya City Police Station, where he reportedly refused an alcohol test and was detained for legal proceedings.

A 28-year-old Indian man was arrested in Nonthaburi after his Thai girlfriend reported him to immigration for allegedly overstaying his visa. Police said Gurvinder Singh had remained in Thailand for 1,201 days after his permission to stay expired in March 2023. The woman, identified only as Dao, said they met on a dating app and that he convinced her he came from a wealthy background before moving into her condominium. She alleged that he later refused to work, stopped helping around the home and relied on her income for nearly three years. Singh told officers he came to Thailand after studying in Singapore and claimed he initially lived on savings before the money ran out.

Police raided an unlicensed childcare centre on Koh Pha Ngan after receiving a tip-off that foreign nationals were operating the business illegally. Officers found 42 foreign children at Little Panda childcare centre, along with Thai and foreign staff supervising classroom and outdoor activities. The centre reportedly accepted children aged two to six and charged 45,000 baht per four-month term. Police arrested Israeli national Ziv Radomsky, who allegedly identified himself as the owner, and Romanian national Meda Andreea Capilna, who was accused of working outside the conditions of her permit. Both were taken to Koh Pha Ngan Police Station to face legal proceedings over alleged licensing and work-permit violations.

The Thai government says it is accelerating clean-energy development as part of a wider effort to strengthen energy security and support long-term economic growth. Government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said clean electricity is becoming a major factor in attracting investment, boosting exports and creating jobs. Officials pointed to the global rise of wind and solar power, with low-carbon sources accounting for much of the world’s new electricity capacity. Thailand’s plans include expanding renewable energy, promoting rooftop solar, supporting electric vehicles, developing smart grids and investing in energy storage. The government says the transition must involve households, communities and businesses as well as the public sector.

Divers off Koh Tao were treated to two whale shark sightings at separate dive sites on July 5. The animals were spotted at Chumphon Pinnacle and Sail Rock, two of the island’s best-known diving locations. Divers photographed and filmed the whale sharks, which were estimated to be around three to four metres long as they swam among schools of fish. Koh Tao Tourism Association president Rumluek Assavachin said June to September is peak season for whale shark encounters around the island. Dive operators are urging visitors to keep a safe distance and avoid touching, chasing or feeding the animals to protect their natural behaviour.