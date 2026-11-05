Thailand video news | Thailand challenges Chinese travel warning during diplomatic talks, Proposed Koh Chang bridge could charge cars 340 baht each way

In Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand. The stories include Thailand is challenging Chinese travel warnings during diplomatic talks, then a shocking scandal as a Thai man is arrested of alleged minor sexual blackmail using TikTok and Roblox, also, an avian emergency as a Thai Airways flight safely lands after a cockpit window crack, in our foreigners behaving badly segment a Russian man was nabbed in Phuket trying to throw away kilos of meth, and a little later Phuket has introduced a new EV bus route connecting the airport to Rawai.

Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow raised concerns with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi over a travel warning issued by the Chinese embassy, saying it had created unnecessary anxiety and damaged Thailand’s tourism image. During a meeting in Beijing on November 3, Sihasak argued that the warning about kidnappings did not accurately reflect the experiences of ordinary Chinese tourists visiting Thailand. He explained that the main risks involved individuals allegedly lured by criminal networks with false employment offers, rather than tourists generally. The discussions also covered trade cooperation, with China reportedly committing to purchase 500,000 tonnes of Thai rice, alongside investment opportunities and efforts to combat cross-border crime.

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Police have arrested a 28-year-old Thai man in Chachoengsao accused of targeting children through TikTok and Roblox before coercing them into sexually explicit video calls and demanding money. Investigators have identified three alleged victims, aged between approximately 10 and 13, and are examining whether additional children were involved. Police say the suspect gained the children’s trust before moving conversations to Discord, where he allegedly threatened to report them to their parents and authorities unless they complied with his demands. He reportedly recorded the abuse and used the footage to blackmail victims, threatening to distribute the videos to their friends and schools if they refused to pay.

A 25-year-old Thai man named Thanaphat, also known as August, has publicly documented his experience with mpox to raise awareness and discourage discrimination against people diagnosed with the virus. He described initially suffering from sleepless nights, severe back pain, aching limbs and swollen lymph nodes before developing a rash and raised bumps across his body and face. Although he suspects he may have contracted the infection after sharing a drinking glass at a gathering, the actual source of transmission has not been established. After choosing home isolation and receiving medication alongside daily medical monitoring, he reported improvements and urged the public not to assume mpox only affects people engaging in risky sexual activity.

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A Thai Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner was forced to return to Shanghai after pilots discovered a crack in the cockpit window shortly after departing for Bangkok on November 4. Flight TG 663 reportedly detected the damage at approximately 7.15am, prompting the crew to contact the departure airport and request an emergency landing. The aircraft circled to release fuel before returning to Shanghai, reducing its weight ahead of the landing, with footage of the fuel release subsequently circulating online. Thai Airways had not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident, the condition of the aircraft or arrangements for affected passengers.

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A 37-year-old Russian man has been arrested in Phuket after police reportedly discovered 23 bags of crystal methamphetamine during a roadside encounter and subsequent search of his rental property. Kathu officers initially became suspicious of the man near Khao Lim San and allegedly saw him throw away an object as their patrol vehicle approached, later discovering two bags containing 2.13 grammes of the drug. A search of his rented home in Wichit uncovered another 21 bags weighing 91.08 grammes, bringing the total seizure to 93.21 grammes. Police also reported finding evidence of suspected drug transactions on his mobile phone, while a urine test returned positive for drugs, and he now faces charges of possessing narcotics with intent to sell and drug use.

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The Udon Thani World Horticultural Expo is facing criticism from visitors just days after opening on November 1, with complaints ranging from poor organisation to questionable value for money. The event features 32 international gardens representing 17 countries, more than 50 gardens showcasing rare plants and over one million flowers, with tickets priced at 199 baht. However, visitors have raised concerns about distant parking, complicated ticket registration, limited shuttle services, insufficient seating and inconvenient facilities, while some have questioned whether the displays justify the admission price. Botanical enthusiasts have also challenged the accuracy of several national gardens, pointing to plants displayed in countries where they do not naturally belong, prompting provincial officials to acknowledge the problems and promise improvements.

Phuket has introduced a new electric bus service connecting Phuket International Airport with Rawai, giving residents and tourists another affordable public transport option across the island. Officially launched on November 2, the Route 8580 service operates with 10 air-conditioned electric buses travelling along Chaloem Phra Kiat Rama IX Road to Ban Rawai. Standard fares start at 40 baht, while students, elderly passengers, people with disabilities and religious practitioners are eligible for free journeys. Provincial authorities hope the service will reduce traffic congestion, encourage greater use of public transportation and lower the environmental impact of travel around Phuket.

Drivers could eventually pay 340 baht each way to cross a proposed bridge connecting Trat mainland with Koh Chang, according to preliminary toll rates presented by the Expressway Authority of Thailand. The proposed 5.9-kilometre crossing is expected to open in 2035, with motorcyclists facing a 90-baht charge, larger vehicles paying between 680 and 1,020 baht, and pedestrians crossing for free. The estimated project investment stands at approximately 18.76 billion baht, although the proposed toll structure has not yet received final approval. Local industry representatives have described the rates as reasonable compared with current ferry expenses, suggesting that return journeys could become more expensive over the next decade as ferry prices increase and queues continue to frustrate travellers.