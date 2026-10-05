Thailand video news | Thailand opens flood relief registration in 65 provinces and Bangkok, Foreign film productions generate record 7.51 billion baht in Thailand

In the Thailand video news, Jay covers the latest stories from across the country. The stories include widespread flooding, protests over flood waste and thousands of residents registering for government relief. Plus, police arrest a Phuket delivery rider over alleged thefts worth millions, foreign films generate record revenue in Thailand, and a rare serow makes an unexpected appearance on a beach in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

More heavy rain is expected in the next few days OCT 5 and 6 as well as the following weekend. Flooding continues across Thailand, with 27 provinces and Bangkok affected by heavy rain and runoff from the North. More than 3.26 million people from around 1.17 million households have been affected, with flooding covering 154 districts. Some of the worst-affected areas include Pathum Thani, where more than 169,000 households have been affected; Samut Prakan, with over 223,000 households; and Ayutthaya, with more than 53,000. Suphan Buri, Chachoengsao and Prachin Buri are also dealing with significant flooding, while Bangkok alone has around 329,000 affected households.

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At the same time, protect your vehicles by moving them to higher ground, as a Chulalongkorn University academic has warned motorists against using giant plastic covers to protect cars from flooding. Associate Professor Jessada Denduangboripant said that while the covers may keep water out temporarily, trapped moisture can cause mould and damage inside the vehicle. He also warned that a sealed car could float and drift away if floodwater rises. Moving vehicles to higher ground remains the safest option.

What happens when the angry public decides to take matters into their own hands? Residents in Rayong have dumped piles of flood-damaged belongings outside a municipal office to protest delays in rubbish collection. The waste, including mattresses, pillows, furniture and damaged electrical appliances, reportedly stretched around 300 metres along Highway 36 in Choeng Noen.

Residents said they had been left with large amounts of rubbish while cleaning their flooded homes, with the waste beginning to produce unpleasant smells. The protest prompted the municipality to deploy workers and rubbish trucks to collect the debris and clean affected areas. Officials also asked residents to separate hazardous materials and leave damaged belongings at designated collection points.

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Thailand has opened registration for flood relief payments covering 65 provinces and all 50 districts of Bangkok. By October 3, authorities had received more than 702,000 applications, with Bangkok recording the highest number.

Eligible households can receive up to 9,000 baht depending on the severity and duration of the flooding, while some residents whose homes remained surrounded by water for more than seven days may qualify for 5,000 baht. Families of people killed in floods or mudslides may also receive two million baht in funeral assistance. Applications can be submitted through the Tang Rat application or local administrative offices, with authorities now checking applications and verifying eligibility.

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Police in Phuket have arrested a 23-year-old delivery rider accused of stealing cash and valuables worth more than 3.69 million baht from two foreign residents in Chalong. The reported thefts included camera equipment worth around 388,000 baht and approximately US$100,000 in cash.

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Investigators said the suspect had previously delivered food to both properties and allegedly used those visits to learn about the homes before returning when they were unoccupied. Police reportedly recovered cash, gold, a camera, a drone and other stolen property. The suspect allegedly admitted spending some of the missing money on gambling and personal expenses. Police are continuing the investigation, and the allegations have not yet been proven in court.

Foreign film productions generated a record 7.51 billion baht for Thailand during the first nine months of 2026, with 423 international productions applying for filming permission.

The United States contributed the largest investment, bringing in approximately 2.379 billion baht from 38 productions, followed by the UK with 1.679 billion baht. Officials credited Thailand’s diverse locations, experienced production crews and financial incentives, including cash rebates of up to 30% for qualifying productions.

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The Department of Tourism expects more projects during the final quarter and estimates that foreign film revenue could reach between eight billion and 10 billion baht by the end of the year, providing significant income and employment for local businesses and production workers.

A rare serow has made an unusual appearance on Sam Phraya Beach in Prachuap Khiri Khan, surprising park officials because the animal normally lives in steep mountain and rocky areas. What is a serow, you ask? It’s an animal that looks like a mix between a goat and an antelope.

Serows are protected wild mammals that face threats from habitat loss and human activity, making sightings particularly significant for conservation officials. The park described the appearance as an encouraging sign that the surrounding protected environment continues to support rare wildlife.

Officials will continue monitoring wildlife in the area while encouraging the protection of natural habitats. While one sighting cannot determine the overall health of the species, it highlights the biodiversity found within Thailand’s protected areas.