Thailand video news | Thailand moves to tighten deportation rules for foreigners, 130-million-year-old dinosaur fossil discovered in Chaiyaphum

The transcription below features Thailand video news hosted by Jay, covering the latest stories from Thailand and across Asia. Today’s headlines include Thailand’s move to tighten deportation rules for foreigners, a British tourist found dead in a Phuket hotel, Bangkok rejecting UN claims over the Cambodia conflict, a man left critically ill after a severe infection linked to raw seafood, and the discovery of a 130-million-year-old dinosaur fossil in Chaiyaphum.

Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a draft regulation that gives authorities clearer powers to deport foreigners whose behaviour conflicts with Thai laws, public morals or social norms. The proposal updates a deportation system that has remained largely unchanged for decades.

The new rules target foreigners who enter Thailand illegally, overstay visas, work without permits, run illegal businesses, forge documents, or receive prison sentences of three years or more. Authorities will deport convicted criminals after they complete their prison terms.

The government aims to remove eligible offenders within 30 days of their release. It also plans to cover deportation costs with state funds, arguing this will cost less than keeping offenders in long-term detention. The Council of State is now reviewing the draft before it takes effect.

Hotel staff found a 41-year-old British tourist dead in his room at a hotel in Patong after he failed to check out as scheduled. The man, identified as Zakir Mahood, had stayed alone at the hotel since July 24.

Housekeeping last cleaned his room on July 27. After that, a “Do Not Disturb” sign remained on the door for several days. Staff became concerned and checked the room on August 3 when he did not respond.

Police found no signs of forced entry, violence or a struggle. A forensic doctor estimated that Mahood died 12 to 24 hours before staff discovered his body. Authorities sent the body to Vachira Phuket Hospital for an autopsy, while the British Embassy contacted his family. Investigators have not confirmed the cause of death.

Thailand has rejected several claims made by UN Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews about the ongoing conflict with Cambodia. The Foreign Ministry said parts of his report contain inaccurate figures and descriptions.

Bangkok insisted Thailand did not start the conflict. It accused Cambodia of launching indiscriminate attacks on Thai civilian areas.

The ministry also disputed claims that about 650,000 people were displaced inside Cambodia. It said the figure includes people who remained in long-established temporary shelters inside Thailand.

Thailand also challenged reports that 900,000 Cambodian workers returned home because of expulsions. Officials said many workers left voluntarily after requests from the Cambodian government. The ministry denied forcing Cambodian workers to leave and reaffirmed its commitment to humanitarian principles and cooperation with the United Nations.

A businessman from Shanghai spent more than a month in hospital after developing a severe amoebic infection following a trip to Thailand.

Chinese media reported that he ate raw marinated seafood and drank spoiled beverages before falling ill. At first, he experienced mild stomach pain and dismissed it as overeating.

His condition worsened after returning to China. Doctors found severe intestinal ulcers, internal bleeding and septic shock. Tests confirmed an infection caused by Entamoeba histolytica, the parasite responsible for amoebic dysentery.

Doctors treated him for more than 30 days before his condition stabilised. They stressed that the illness was not caused by the so-called “brain-eating amoeba” and spreads through contaminated food or water.

Thailand has introduced new departure requirements for Thai children under 18 travelling overseas. Immigration officers can now ask families for extra documents during departure checks.

Parents or accompanying adults may need to present a birth certificate, either as an original, copy or digital image. Officers can also request a consent letter from the child’s parent or legal guardian.

Officials introduced the rules to strengthen child protection and prevent children from leaving Thailand without proper permission. Families should prepare the documents before arriving at the airport to avoid delays.

Separately, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand will introduce new baggage inspection rules on October 16. Security officers can open checked luggage without the passenger present if X-rays detect dangerous items. The authority also requires passengers to carry power banks in cabin baggage and prohibits charging or using them during flights.

South Korea is facing an extreme heatwave that has claimed at least 16 lives. Authorities have issued severe heat warnings across the country.

Yangsan recorded 42.5°C on Sunday, the city’s highest temperature in 122 years. Seoul also received its first citywide severe heatwave warning under the country’s new alert system.

President Lee Jae Myung ordered officials to strengthen support for vulnerable groups and inspect the country’s power network as electricity demand continues to rise. He warned that extreme weather is becoming more common and called for major improvements to South Korea’s disaster response system.

Scientists continue to link increasingly frequent and intense heatwaves to human-caused climate change.

A 44-year-old woman plans legal action against a Bangkok beauty clinic after a cosmetic procedure allegedly left her abdomen uneven and wrinkled.

She said the clinic advertised a “six-pack” liposuction package for 39,999 baht. Before surgery, staff reportedly told her she needed to pay another 70,000 baht to avoid loose skin. She agreed to the additional fee.

After the procedure, she said the promised results never appeared. Another doctor later estimated corrective surgery could cost about 300,000 baht.

The woman returned to the clinic with her lawyer to seek compensation. She said the doctor insisted the results were acceptable and offered additional treatment instead. She refused because she no longer trusted the clinic. A consumer protection group now plans to ask authorities to investigate the clinic and the doctor’s licences.

Researchers have uncovered a carnivorous dinosaur fossil more than 130 million years old in Chaiyaphum. The discovery marks the province’s oldest dinosaur fossil to date.

Workers uncovered the remains while clearing land for a crematorium in Ban Khwao district. A local resident noticed unusual bones and alerted researchers.

Scientists have recovered more than 100 fossil fragments, including vertebrae, leg bones, joints, ankle bones and toe bones. They also found fossilised shark remains at the site.

Researchers believe the dinosaur lived more than 20 million years before the famous Nagatitan discovered in Chaiyaphum. They will continue excavating the site and studying the fossils to identify the species. The local community hopes to develop the area into an educational attraction once the research is complete.