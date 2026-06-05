Thailand video news | Pattaya beach fight leaves two injured, Thailand bans in-flight use of power banks

In Thailand video news, Alex and Jay cover news stories from across Thailand. The stories include some crime in Pattaya as a massive brawl breaks out on Pattaya Beach as well as a foreign man being detained for wielding a knife, then some literally toxic news in the form of wild mushroom consumption fatalities and bluebottle jellyfish warnings, also, in flight news, Thailand has officially banned the in-flight use of power banks, and finally the World Cup is coming, but where can you watch in Thailand? The bidding war is over for the broadcasting rights as the games are set to begin.

Police were called to Pattaya Beach in the early hours of June 5 after a violent confrontation broke out among around 20 Pakistani tourists near Pattaya City Police Station. Two people were injured, with one suffering a head wound from what was believed to be a hard object and another receiving a cut to the hand from a sharp item. Witnesses said the dispute began through social media messages before both sides agreed to meet on the beach. Bystander footage reportedly showed the group arguing before the situation turned into a physical fight involving weapons. Police detained those involved for questioning and are reviewing evidence before deciding on further legal action.

Police detained a foreign man in Pattaya’s Soi Buakhao area after reports that he was behaving erratically while carrying a knife. Officers from Pattaya City Police Station responded to the scene on the evening of June 2 after residents and tourists became alarmed. The man was found standing near a roadside with the weapon, prompting police to approach carefully and secure the area. He was detained without any reported injuries or property damage. Authorities took him to the police station for questioning while they investigate what led to the incident.

A food delivery rider was arrested in Bangkok after a Qatari tourist reported having his bag snatched in Soi Sukhumvit 38. The victim told police that two men on a motorcycle took the bag, which contained 20,000 baht, US$500, credit cards, and other personal items. Investigators said three suspects were allegedly involved, with one choosing victims, one driving the motorcycle, and another grabbing the bag. The arrested suspect reportedly admitted receiving 6,000 baht from the robbery and said the money was intended for personal expenses and online gambling. Police seized the motorcycle and are seeking arrest warrants for the two remaining suspects.

Health officials in Mae Hong Son have warned residents to be extremely careful when foraging after two men died from eating poisonous mushrooms. The first victim, aged 38, collected mushrooms from a nearby forest, cooked them, and later suffered severe vomiting and diarrhoea before dying in hospital. A second man, aged 45, died days later after eating mushrooms gathered from the same area. Officials believe the mushrooms may have been toxic varieties that closely resemble edible types commonly collected during the rainy season. Residents have been urged to properly identify wild mushrooms before eating or selling them, as severe poisoning can damage internal organs and become fatal.

Officials in Phang Nga have warned beachgoers after large numbers of venomous bluebottle jellyfish washed up on Bang Sak Beach and Ban Nam Khem Beach. Strong monsoon waves carried the marine creatures onto the shoreline and into shallow waters, increasing the risk for swimmers, tourists, and children. Authorities advised people not to touch or step on blue or purple jelly-like objects found on the sand. Contact with bluebottle tentacles can cause severe pain, skin irritation, burn-like marks, and in serious cases, breathing problems or shock. Anyone stung is advised to rinse the affected area with vinegar, avoid fresh water, and seek emergency care if severe symptoms appear.

Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority has introduced stricter rules on power banks and spare lithium batteries on aircraft. Passengers may only carry power banks in cabin baggage, with checked luggage now prohibited for these devices. Power banks up to 100Wh, or around 20,000mAh, are allowed, while devices between 100Wh and 160Wh require airline approval, with a limit of two per passenger. Travellers are no longer allowed to use power banks during flights or charge them from onboard power sources. The regulator said the measures are intended to reduce fire risks linked to damaged, overheated, or improperly stored lithium batteries.

The Bank of Thailand is preparing tighter regulations for buy now pay later services amid concerns over rising debt among younger consumers. Officials said some people have been using instalment plans for very low-value purchases, including 50-baht chicken rice and bubble tea. Proposed rules may cover minimum age requirements, eligible product categories, minimum purchase values, and caps on interest rates. The central bank said more than half of Thais aged 20 to 35 are in debt, with a significant portion already classified as non-performing. New guidelines are expected later this year after public consultation and further review.

Jasmine International has emerged as a leading contender for Thailand’s 2026 FIFA World Cup broadcast rights after True reportedly withdrew from the bidding process. The move is seen as part of JAS’s wider strategy to retain sports subscribers after securing English Premier League rights for the 2025 to 2031 seasons. Analysts believe World Cup coverage could help reduce cancellations during the gap between Premier League seasons. The original government-led negotiations struggled after FIFA insisted on selling the full 48-match package at a reported price of 1.7 billion baht. With private-sector funding now taking a larger role, JAS may use the tournament to strengthen its Monomax sports platform and protect its football audience.