Thailand video news | Thailand urges households to prepare emergency kits for 72 hours, Thailand sees tourist arrivals climb as high season approaches

In Thailand video news, Alex covers the latest stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Today, Thailand is urging households to prepare emergency kits to last 72 hours, but why? In more reassuring news, tourist arrivals are rising as the high season approaches. Meanwhile, in Myanmar, police have detained 83 Thai nationals in a suspected border scam operation. In Chiang Mai, airlines have cancelled more than 100 flights ahead of the Yi Peng Lantern Festival. Later, a heartwarming story as an online content creator receives praise for helping flood victims.

Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation is urging households to prepare emergency bags containing enough essential supplies to survive for at least 72 hours. The recommendation follows growing international concerns about tensions in the Middle East, although officials stress that Thailand is not currently facing the same level of risk. Suggested supplies include drinking water, ready-to-eat food, medicines, first-aid equipment, flashlights, power banks, cash, important documents and hygiene products. Authorities advise keeping lightweight, waterproof bags somewhere accessible and regularly checking supplies to ensure families are prepared for disasters, power disruptions or sudden evacuations.

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Thailand recorded a 7.31% increase in international tourist arrivals during the final week of October, welcoming 538,661 visitors as the peak travel season approaches. Arrivals from Russia rose by 27.19%, while the number of American visitors increased by 5.42%, contributing to the fifth consecutive week of growth in long-haul tourism. Malaysia remained the largest source market for the week, followed by China, Russia, India and the United States. Despite the recent improvement, Thailand received 25.46 million foreign visitors between January and October, down 4.59% from the same period last year, with tourism revenue reaching approximately 1.24 trillion baht.

Myanmar police arrested 83 Thai nationals during a raid on a hotel in Tachileik, near Thailand’s Chiang Rai border, over suspected involvement in an online scam operation. The group, consisting of 42 men and 41 women, was reportedly found working at computers on the building’s third and fourth floors. Officers seized 40 laptops and 75 mobile phones before taking the suspects to a local police station for further legal proceedings. The border town has become a base for online gambling and fraud networks, with authorities in Myanmar and neighbouring countries intensifying efforts to dismantle these operations.

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The upper section of a Buddhist chedi collapsed at Wat Mai Nong Hoi in Chiang Mai’s Doi Lo district on November 3, with no injuries reported. The incident occurred at approximately 9.45 am and was captured on CCTV, showing the structure’s spire falling as people nearby reacted to the sudden collapse. Local authorities cordoned off the surrounding area and began assessing the damage while coordinating with engineers and antiquities specialists to determine what happened. The cause remains unknown, and officials will need to inspect the structure before deciding on the next steps for repairs or reconstruction.

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A fire involving electrical and communication cables broke out near a traffic police booth at Thep Prasit intersection in Pattaya on November 2. Firefighters brought the blaze under control, but the incident damaged utility cables, traffic signal equipment and part of the police booth, with no injuries reported. Burnt debris and dangling wires forced police to restrict access to parts of the road and redirect vehicles through alternative routes around South Pattaya. Electricity workers were sent to repair the damaged infrastructure, while officials began investigating the cause of the fire and assessing the total cost of the damage.

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Airlines have cancelled 108 flights to Chiang Mai and rescheduled another 80 between November 21 and 28 to reduce the risks posed by floating sky lanterns during the Yi Peng festival. A further 105 flights have been added to accommodate demand, bringing the total number of cancellations, schedule changes and additional services to 293. Chiang Mai International Airport will shorten its operating hours during the festival period as authorities anticipate more than 200,000 lanterns entering the airport’s flight safety zone. Passengers travelling during the affected dates are advised to confirm their flight times directly with their airlines and arrive at least two hours before domestic departures or three hours before international flights.

Police in Bangkok arrested a 34-year-old man just 35 minutes after a theft was reported at a gaming shop inside MBK shopping centre. The victim discovered that an iPhone 11 Pro and its charging accessories had disappeared from a backpack while playing games late on November 1. Investigators reviewed CCTV footage, tracked the suspect’s movements and located him outside the Lido cinema in the Pathum Wan district shortly after midnight. Officers recovered the phone and accessories from his shoulder bag, and the suspect reportedly admitted taking the items before being charged with theft at night.

Foreign content creator Youssef Khelil, better known online as Gattouz0, has received praise from Phuket residents for helping people affected by flooding and donating essential supplies. The creator, whom some Thai netizens call “P’ Tao”, recently participated in a charitable food offering at Wat Phithak Samanakit in Phuket Town, distributing rice, dried food and other necessities. He had previously attracted attention after helping push a car that became stranded in floodwater in Rawai alongside another foreign man. His actions have prompted positive reactions on social media, with residents praising his generosity and noting that his charitable efforts extend to children’s welfare facilities and local communities.