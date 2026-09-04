Thailand video news | Thailand drops foreign business license requirement for seven service categories, Thailand’s women’s volleyball team celebrated after historic Olympic qualification

In the Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand. The stories include Thailand drops foreign business license requirements for seven service categories, then, a French woman’s passing on Koh Samui raises questions about nominee holdings, in Bangkok, a data center has been accused of hoarding fuel without a permit, also, Thailand’s friend for hire businesses are finding a growing audience, and a little later some good news for public transport as Bangkok prepares to roll out more than 1500 new electric buses.

Thailand has removed Foreign Business Act licensing requirements for seven specific service categories under new Commerce Ministry regulations. Exemptions cover certain Type 1 telecom services, treasury centres, intra-group administrative, HR and IT services, limited space rental for automated machines, domestic debt guarantees between related firms, petroleum drilling contracts, and specified securities and derivatives activities. The change is designed to reduce duplicate approvals and make it easier for foreign investors to operate in Thailand. However, the exemptions apply only to narrowly defined activities and do not open ordinary retail, hospitality, property or general service businesses to unrestricted foreign operation. Companies must still comply with sector-specific laws, licences, company registration rules, and separate visa and work-permit requirements.

A 28-year-old former rescue volunteer is in police custody after allegedly pursuing and crashing into a motorcycle carrying his ex-girlfriend and her new partner in Bangkok. Narissa, 24, and Jetpol, 45, died at the scene early on September 3 after the collision on Ratchadaphisek Road in Bang Sue. Relatives told police that Narissa ended her year-long relationship with the suspect about two months earlier following alleged violence and had continued receiving threatening messages from him. Investigators were told the suspect followed the couple from a nearby temple, activated emergency lights on his pickup truck and struck the motorcycle near a U-turn. Police also discovered methamphetamine and crystal methamphetamine in the motorcycle’s storage compartment, while the injured pickup driver remains detained as the investigation continues.

Surat Thani police have recommended prosecuting two companies and two Thai nationals over alleged nominee arrangements connected to the property holdings of a French woman who died on Koh Samui. Catherine Jolie Roland Germain Delacot, 59, died in April 2024 and left assets valued at nearly 100 million baht to her Thai housekeeper, after which authorities began examining her land and business dealings. Investigators allege that Maxicat Co Ltd and G.V.N.E. Co Ltd used Thai shareholders who did not actually invest in the businesses, allowing land to be acquired and developed despite restrictions on foreign land ownership. A plot measuring one rai and two ngan was reportedly purchased for 2.7 million baht and developed into five villas, three of which were later sold for between seven and eight million baht each. Police are seeking charges against the companies and two Thai individuals for allegedly facilitating an illegal foreign-controlled land business.

Thailand’s Ministry of Energy is preparing criminal action against the company behind a Rama 9 data centre after inspectors discovered roughly 200,000 litres of diesel stored without the required licence. The inspection followed more than two months of complaints from nearby residents and businesses about fuel-like odours around the facility, particularly during heavy rain. Authorities ordered the diesel removed immediately, and a follow-up inspection found that the tanks had been emptied apart from remaining residue. Thai law requires authorisation for fuel storage exceeding 15,000 litres, with violations carrying penalties of up to two years in prison, a 200,000-baht fine, or both. The government has also halted new permits for data-centre backup fuel storage while a newly formed Data Centre Policy Committee reviews regulations covering the rapidly expanding industry.

Paid companionship services are becoming increasingly visible in Thailand as customers hire people to accompany them on trips, shopping excursions, workouts and other everyday activities. The trend comes as single-person households accounted for 29.5% of Thai households in 2025, although customers say convenience and wanting someone to take photos can be just as important as seeking companionship. University student Thanaporn Charoenchuea reportedly served more than 50 customers within about two months through her “Snap Like A Bestie” service, combining photography with conversation to help clients feel comfortable. Another provider, Penkawin “Ice” Wangniwetkul, charges around 1,000 baht per hour for activities including shopping, gym sessions, spa visits, cafe hopping and rock climbing. Providers typically screen potential customers and establish boundaries for safety.

The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority is preparing to introduce 1,520 electric buses through a seven-year lease agreement valued at approximately 14.9 billion baht. The first 500 buses are scheduled for delivery by the end of March 2027, another 500 are expected in April, and the remaining 520 should arrive by late May. The vehicles will replace Bangkok’s ageing non-air-conditioned cream-and-red buses and initially operate across nearly 50 routes, including services through Silom, Bang Rak, Khlong Toei and Rama IV. Fares are expected to range from around 15 to 25 baht, while the BMTA estimates the electric fleet and related operational changes could reduce annual costs by approximately 4.1 billion baht. A second phase involving another 800 electric buses is under consideration, with those vehicles potentially entering service in 2028.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul welcomed Thailand’s women’s national volleyball team to Government House following their 2026 Asian Championship victory and qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The government awarded the team approximately 14.7 million baht through the National Sports Development Fund, with players receiving 600,000 baht each directly into their bank accounts during the ceremony. Thailand secured its long-sought Olympic berth on August 30 after decades of attempts dating back to the Volleyball Association’s original qualification campaign in the late 1990s. The achievement means Thailand will make its first appearance in the women’s Olympic volleyball tournament, where only 12 national teams will compete. Anutin congratulated the players while encouraging them to maintain their fitness ahead of Los Angeles and pledged continued government support through training and sports science programmes.

Khao Kheow Open Zoo is preparing a special celebration for Mae Mali, Thailand’s oldest hippopotamus and one of the world’s longest-living hippos in captivity, as she turns 61. The festivities are scheduled to begin at 9.30 am on September 8 at the zoo’s hippo enclosure in Si Racha, Chon Buri. Visitors will be able to explore an exhibition about Mae Mali’s life, play games, win souvenirs and write birthday messages for the veteran zoo resident. Staff will also present her with a large fruit cake before visitors and employees join together for a birthday celebration. Born at Cologne Zoo in Germany in 1965, Mae Mali later lived in the Netherlands before arriving at Bangkok’s Dusit Zoo in 1967 and eventually moving to Khao Kheow after Dusit Zoo closed.