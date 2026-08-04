Thailand video news | PM Anutin promises justice after murder of Russian siblings, Hiroshi Nagai brings city pop’s endless summer to Bangkok

In Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand. The stories include Thai Prime Minister has met with the family of the murdered Russian siblings and assured them of justice, in Narathiwat a drug raid ends in tragedy for two police officers, then, a funeral shooting ends in a deadly police siege, we also have a couple of bizarre stories, one involving a Thai singer taking legal action over an in-flight meal injury, and another involving a missing person who was apparently just taking a social media detox, and finally Japanese city-pop art is making its way to Bangkok.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul met the family of two Russian siblings murdered in Pattaya and offered his condolences. He travelled to Chon Buri on August 2 to receive updates and inspect the site where investigators found the victims’ bodies. Police say they have enough evidence to charge the two main suspects and others linked to the case. Investigators are also examining possible ties to drug trafficking, illegal firearms and other crimes. Anutin acknowledged the damage to Thailand’s reputation but said the courts would decide the appropriate punishment.

A suspected drug offender killed two police officers and wounded three others during a raid in Narathiwat. Officers entered a cottage on a palm plantation in Tak Bai district after receiving reports that suspects were using it as a hideout. The gunman escaped after firing more shots. Police arrested three other suspects at the scene. Authorities believe the fugitive knows the plantation well and may still be hiding nearby. Police, military and local officials launched a large-scale search and sealed off the area.

A 23-year-old gunman died during a police siege after allegedly shooting a man at a funeral in a Bangkok temple. The victim attended the funeral of his 22-year-old wife, who reportedly died after he accidentally shot her in an earlier incident. Police believe the gunman and his girlfriend blamed the husband for her death. They confronted him before the attack. Two other mourners suffered injuries. The suspect later hid in a condominium with his girlfriend as police surrounded the building. Officers found him critically wounded after hearing gunshots inside the room. They rescued his girlfriend unharmed and questioned her.

Bangkok police are searching for a Norwegian man accused of assaulting a Thai commuter near BITEC. The victim said the suspect kicked his arm, knocked his phone to the ground and deliberately damaged it. When the victim returned with a friend, the suspect allegedly threatened to kill him and slit his throat. A video also showed the man acting aggressively toward the friend. CCTV captured another confrontation with a restaurant owner. Both victims said they had never met the suspect before and urged police to find him.

Police arrested four foreign nationals in Bangkok over an alleged “black dollar” scam. Investigators say the group claimed they could turn chemically treated paper into genuine US currency. Undercover officers posed as wealthy investors after learning the suspects targeted people at luxury events. The group allegedly demanded 150,000 baht to release US$6 million supposedly held by customs officials. They promised investors a 40% return. During a demonstration, the suspects washed blank-looking sheets with chemicals to reveal hidden genuine banknotes. Police later searched properties in Lasalle and Hua Mak. Officers seized thousands of blank sheets, counterfeit US dollars and chemicals linked to the scam.

Former child singer Briohny Smyth has sued Singapore Airlines after allegedly swallowing a wooden splinter hidden in an in-flight meal. She said the 1.5-inch fragment came from a skewer used to serve chicken satay during a business-class flight to the United States. Smyth claims the incident caused choking, severe pain and permanent damage to her throat and vocal cords. She says the injuries have affected her work as a singer, yoga instructor, performer and public speaker. She is seeking compensation for medical expenses, lost income, reduced future earnings, emotional distress and legal costs.

Police found a Turkish-German tourist safe after he deliberately disconnected from calls, messages and social media during a holiday in Chiang Mai. His family lost contact with 32-year-old Ali Karakoyunlu on July 23 and asked his former girlfriend in Thailand to help find him. Officers recognised him from a missing-person notice while he walked along Ratchaphakinai Road on August 2. Ali said he had checked into a local guesthouse and wanted a complete digital break. He later contacted his family and apologised for causing concern.

Japanese artist Hiroshi Nagai is holding his first solo exhibition in Thailand at River City Bangkok. “Summer Dreaming” showcases the vivid pools, palm trees, blue skies and mid-century architecture that define City Pop’s visual style. The exhibition features three archival works spanning four decades and four new paintings created for Bangkok. Visitors can also explore the connection between Nagai’s artwork and the Japanese music scene that made his album covers famous. Admission is free at RCB Galleria 1 from August 4 to September 4, 2026. The exhibition opens daily from 10 am to 8 pm.