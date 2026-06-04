Thailand video news | Thailand named worst country for female freelancer pay gap, Phuket airport to open automated passport gates

In Thailand video news, Alex covers news stories from across Thailand. The stories include the gender pay gap for freelance workers in Thailand, then in Pattaya a Korean tourist gets his Gucci bag snagged by some usual suspects, down in Phuket a British man given a second chance commits to his misbehavior for a second arrest, also, a Thai caregiver has been criticized for drinking and dancing in videos while on the job, in Airport news, Phuket will be opening automatic passport gates in the next ten days, and finally in some feel good news a good samaritan taxi driver returns more than 300,000 baht to some very grateful tourists.

Thailand has been ranked as having the world’s largest freelancer gender pay gap, according to a new global report by Remitly. The study found that women freelancers in Thailand charge an average of 980 THB or US$30.68 per hour, while men charge around 2000 THB or US$63.57. That represents a 51.7% gap, far higher than the global average of 19%. The difference is even more pronounced in web design, where female freelancers in Thailand reportedly charge 60.6% less than men. The report notes that freelance pricing can be influenced by experience, client type, negotiation habits, and platform history, but the scale of Thailand’s gap stands out internationally.

A Korean tourist reported that he was robbed by two ladyboys on Pattaya’s Walking Street in the early hours of June 3. The 38-year-old victim told police that a Gucci bag containing 10,000 baht, an ID card, and a room key was stolen outside an entertainment venue at around 5 am. According to the report, one suspect allegedly approached him, started a conversation, and made physical contact while another moved in to distract him. A concerned citizen later provided video footage of the alleged theft and called for stronger action against pickpocket gangs in the area. Pattaya City Police are reviewing CCTV footage and working to identify the suspects.

A 24-year-old British man was arrested in Phuket’s Chalong area after allegedly causing his second public disturbance in two days. Police said the latest incident happened around midday on June 2 in Soi Ta-iad, a well-known Muay Thai and fitness district. Officers were called after reports that the man appeared heavily intoxicated, was speaking incoherently, and was disturbing people nearby. Police said he resisted a search and tried to flee before being detained and taken to Chalong Police Station. He was later charged with being intoxicated and behaving disorderly in a public place.

Police and Pattaya city officials ordered a homeless man to leave South Pattaya Beach after complaints of repeated public indecency near the old pier. Residents and tourists said the man had allegedly masturbated in public and ignored warnings from passers-by. Reporters contacted authorities after hearing that the behaviour had become a regular problem and was affecting the area’s image. Officials found the man near the beach, warned him, and told him to move on. No charges were reported, though locals urged agencies to address homelessness along the beachfront through more serious inspections and proper care systems.

A Thai freelance caregiver has drawn heavy criticism after videos appeared to show her drinking alcohol and dancing while caring for older people and bedridden patients. The clips gained attention after being shared by the Mor Lab Panda Facebook page, with footage reportedly showing a patient and medical equipment in the background. Many social media users questioned whether the behaviour was appropriate for someone responsible for vulnerable people. Some argued that dancing might have been intended to entertain patients, but others said drinking while on duty was unacceptable. The caregiver’s identity, workplace, and care centre have not been publicly disclosed, and no official investigation has yet been announced.

Thai police rescued a 21-year-old Chinese student from Hong Kong after she became the victim of a “virtual kidnapping” scam. Fraudsters allegedly manipulated her into staging an abduction and demanded HK$3 million, or about 12.5 million baht, from her family. Her father had already transferred HK$1.4 million after scammers convinced the student to request money under the false claim that it was needed for overseas study support. Investigators found that she travelled to Thailand, bought items including ropes, a knife, body paint, and red lipstick, then created staged images used to pressure her family. Police later found her at a hotel in Samut Prakan and said they are working with Hong Kong authorities to track the scam network.

Phuket International Airport will launch automated outbound passport gates on June 13 to help reduce immigration queues. The move follows social media complaints about long waits and claims of paid fast-track services at the airport. Officials said the new Automatic Border Channel system is intended to speed up passport checks and improve the passenger experience as tourist numbers continue to grow. Deputy Government Spokesperson Ploytalay Laksameesaengchan said there is no government policy allowing extra fees for special immigration privileges. Travellers will need an eligible e-passport to use the automated gates, with staff assigned to help passengers through the system.

A Thai taxi driver returned more than 300,000 baht to two Sri Lankan tourists after finding a forgotten bag in his cab. The driver, 50-year-old Pathapee Yamsanor from Samut Prakan, discovered a black shoulder bag containing 8,500 euros, a pair of white Tommy Hilfiger trainers, and a room key. He had picked the tourists up from Suvarnabhumi International Airport and dropped them off at Silom Soi 19 before later finding the bag behind the rear seat. Pathapee contacted FM91, which helped trace the owners through the staff at their accommodation. The tourists later collected the bag at FM91’s office and thanked the driver with a reward.