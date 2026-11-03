Thailand video news | Thailand considers visa-free entry for four more countries, Thailand’s EV boom creates new challenges for car insurance

In Thailand video news, Alex covers the latest stories from across the kingdom. Thailand is considering expanding visa-free entry to even more countries. A football coach and striker report racist abuse following a match in Pattaya. Customs officials seize nearly 9,000 illegal weight-loss injection pens, while a Myanmar migrant worker leader is attacked during a protest in Bangkok. In automotive news, a former boy-band singer drives his pickup truck through a pedestrian street, injuring several people. In a related development, Thailand is considering offering up to 40,000 baht to help replace older, more polluting trucks. And coming up a little later, we’re teaming up with Rescue P.A.W.S. to help one very cute puppy find a forever home.

Thailand is considering visa-free entry for travellers from Mexico, Colombia, Uzbekistan and Belarus as part of a tourism strategy targeting at least 4 trillion baht in revenue. The Tourism Authority of Thailand plans to submit the proposals for consideration on November 9, although no new exemptions have been approved yet. Officials are also looking to improve e-Visa processing and reduce immigration queues at Suvarnabhumi Airport. The wider plan aims to attract higher-spending visitors, develop cruise and yacht tourism, and spread tourism income to local communities through initiatives such as agricultural tours and provincial festivals.

ADVERTISEMENT

A South Korean coach and a Madagascan striker from Kanchanaburi Power have reported racist abuse following their Thai League 2 match against Pattaya United in September. Coach Park Han-seo was allegedly targeted with insults, while striker John Baggio said spectators directed racist slurs at him, including calling him a monkey. Videos showed the pair confronting the group before teammates and stadium staff intervened. Kanchanaburi Power and the Football Association of Thailand condemned discrimination, with the association confirming that the incident would be investigated.

Thai customs officials have seized 8,900 weight-loss injection pens from a Chinese passenger arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport from Bangladesh. The products, discovered inside two suitcases on October 31, were valued at more than 5.34 million baht and reportedly contained GLP-1 medications. Authorities said the injections were unregistered and lacked approval from Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration, making their importation a violation of the Customs Act and Drug Act. The passenger was taken into custody for legal proceedings, although officials have not disclosed the specific charges or potential penalties.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Myanmar migrant worker representative was allegedly assaulted by members of two royalist groups during a demonstration outside the United Nations office in Bangkok on November 1. Weera Saengthong, leader of the Bright Future migrant worker group, had been protesting the costs and alleged exploitation associated with Thailand’s nationality verification process for Myanmar workers. Witnesses reportedly saw members of the opposing groups punch and kick him and strike him with motorcycle helmets before police intervened. The People’s Party condemned the violence and called for those responsible to face prosecution, while the report did not confirm whether any arrests had been made.

ADVERTISEMENT

A former member of Thai boy band BKK allegedly drove his pickup truck through a crowded walking street in Chai Nat, injuring three people and damaging six vehicles and several shops. The incident occurred on October 30, when the driver first struck a parked vehicle before continuing into the pedestrian area and leaving the scene. The man, identified as 45-year-old Jetprakorn Naruephai, later apologised and said he panicked after the initial collision while using his phone behind the wheel. Police initially charged him with reckless driving causing injury and property damage, while further alcohol and drug test results were pending.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Russian resident in Phuket has been fined 10,000 baht after footage showed his pickup truck driving back and forth across Bang Tao Beach. The incident occurred near the Dusit Thani hotel on October 28 and prompted complaints from residents and social media users. Police traced the vehicle to the 44-year-old man, summoned him for questioning and charged him with causing a public nuisance in a public place. He accepted the fine and was warned against repeating the behaviour, as authorities continue to take action against motorists driving on Phuket’s beaches.

Thailand’s rapidly expanding electric vehicle market is creating fresh challenges for insurers, with higher repair costs, limited specialist garages and faster depreciation making coverage more complicated. EV registrations increased by 80% in 2025, surpassing 120,000, while strong consumer demand has helped drive record vehicle bookings at the 2026 Bangkok International Motor Show. According to Roojai Group founder Nicolas Faquet, average EV repair costs are around 39.7% higher than those for conventional petrol and diesel vehicles, largely because of complex battery systems and a shortage of qualified technicians. Insurers will need to adapt their pricing and coverage as EV ownership grows, while expanding repair networks and improving access to parts could help make premiums and repairs more affordable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thailand’s Excise Department is seeking 6 billion baht for a proposed trade-in programme that would offer eligible motorists a 40,000-baht incentive to replace ageing vehicles with new, locally manufactured pickups or pickup-based passenger vehicles. The scheme aims to replace 150,000 older vehicles, reduce PM2.5 air pollution and support an automotive industry struggling with weak demand and tighter lending conditions. Under the proposal, Thai nationals aged 20 or older could qualify by surrendering a vehicle registered before 2012, provided it meets the programme’s eligibility requirements. The initiative could begin in 2027 if funding is approved, but the government must still address limited vehicle dismantling capacity before the programme can proceed.

Bambi, a friendly four-year-old dog rescued by Rescue P.A.W.S., is still waiting for her forever home after spending more than 1,290 days in the organisation’s care. Her story began when she effectively checked herself into the rescue clinic, arriving severely underweight and suffering from mange before receiving treatment and making a full recovery. Now healthy, fully vaccinated and sterilised, Bambi loves people, walks nicely on a lead and knows basic commands, although she would likely thrive best as the only dog in her household. Rescue P.A.W.S. can arrange adoptions anywhere in Thailand and even overseas, while a professional trainer has offered free ongoing training for Bambi and her future adopter in the hope that she can finally find a loving home before Christmas.