Thailand video news | Public barred from visiting USS Abraham Lincoln at Laem Chabang, Thai senator floats full foreign ownership to tackle nominee businesses

In today’s Thailand video news, Alex covers the latest stories from across the country. The USS Abraham Lincoln is off limits to public visitors, while a Thai senator proposes allowing full foreign ownership to tackle nominee businesses. In Koh Samui, a Dutch man was caught on CCTV allegedly assaulting a Thai woman at a bar. Meanwhile, Indian arrivals to Thailand have fallen by more than 10%, and one woman has found an unusual way to make a living using cockroaches.

Authorities have asked the public not to visit Laem Chabang Port to view the USS Abraham Lincoln, which arrived in Chon Buri on September 2 under heightened security. Port deputy director Weerachat Phuttharaksa said the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier requires strict protection throughout its stay. Security duties have been divided among government agencies, port officers and personnel responsible for restricted areas, with patrols increased around the vessel. Officials acknowledged strong public interest in seeing the carrier but said zones near the ship cannot be opened to visitors because of military security requirements. People hoping to follow the visit have instead been advised to rely on photographs and media updates while US Navy personnel begin disembarking.

Senator Prathum Wongsawat has proposed allowing foreigners to own 100% of businesses they fully finance, arguing that current rules encourage nominee structures. She told the Senate that the 49% foreign ownership ceiling can push investors who provide all the capital to seek Thai nominees or other workarounds to retain control. Prathum said those arrangements can contribute to grey capital, tax avoidance, fake identities and opportunities for corrupt officials to demand illicit payments. Her proposal would make legal ownership correspond directly to the proportion of money invested, potentially converting questionable nominee-backed ventures into transparent foreign-owned companies. She also suggested establishing investment thresholds that could allow qualifying foreigners to obtain residency or even Thai citizenship under clearer rules.

CCTV from a bar in Plai Laem shows a Dutch man repeatedly striking a Thai woman during a confrontation at around 2 am on August 29. The woman said the dispute began after an argument with her ex-boyfriend before the Dutch national became involved and the exchange turned physical. Footage shows her falling to the floor as she is hit, while the man later raises a metal bar stool before bystanders step in. She was examined at Koh Samui Hospital, where a medical certificate recorded bruising to her left cheekbone, and she subsequently filed a police complaint. After claiming the investigation had made little progress, she took the matter to the media in hopes of prompting further police action.

Police detained a foreign man after a 26-year-old Thai woman died from severe injuries following an alleged assault at a resort in Mae On district, Chiang Mai. Officers responding around 2.30 am found the woman critically injured, along with bloodstains in the room and a spiked brass-knuckle weapon reportedly inside the accommodation. Resort staff said they heard a heated argument and a cry for help before the man allegedly left the room naked and rode away on a motorcycle. He was later detained after reportedly crashing the motorcycle into parked vehicles and was described as being in a dazed state. Police said he was not able to provide a statement at the time and have not yet confirmed his involvement in the woman’s death as the investigation continues.

A Kanchanaburi property owner is facing an attempted murder accusation after shooting and allegedly beating a man who entered his abandoned cockfighting ring. The injured man, identified as 30-year-old Kantinan, suffered gunshot wounds to both legs along with head injuries and facial bruising and remains in critical condition. The owner, 46-year-old Chinnakrit, later surrendered to police and handed over the firearm, claiming the site had been repeatedly burglarised and that Kantinan had entered to steal. Police also questioned Chinnakrit’s friend, who reportedly admitted kicking Kantinan and striking him on the head with an axe. Investigators say conflicting accounts remain under examination as authorities determine what charges should ultimately proceed.

Indian tourist arrivals to Thailand fell 11.6% year-on-year between August 1 and 22, making India the only one of the country’s four biggest overseas markets to decline during that period. The Bank of Thailand linked the slowdown in part to proposed changes to visa-exemption rules, although the drop was smaller than July’s 20.2% contraction. India was Thailand’s third-largest international source market in 2025, accounting for 7.5% of arrivals, behind China and Europe. Over the same August period, arrivals from China rose 23.5%, the Middle East climbed 18.6%, and Europe increased 1.2%, while overall foreign arrivals dipped just 0.3%. Tourism officials say recovery will also depend on flight capacity, regional competition and changing travel patterns as Thailand’s revised 30-day visa-exemption arrangement takes effect on September 15.

Bolt has suspended a driver after a passenger complained about a car decorated with eerie faces on the front-seat headrests. Photos shared online showed the faces staring toward rear passengers, while other images appeared to show several body panels missing from the back of the vehicle. The passenger said the experience was disturbing and later contacted Bolt customer service about the ride. Bolt said it has reached out for more information and is reviewing whether the vehicle meets its safety and roadworthiness standards. The company said further action will depend on the outcome of the investigation, with the driver barred from the platform in the meantime.

A 29-year-old woman in Phitsanulok is earning more than 100,000 baht per month by breeding live cockroaches for anglers to use as fishing bait. Nattaliya Amahasimae started the venture after noticing strong demand among fishermen near the Yom River, who told her cockroaches often worked better than other insects or shrimp. She raises the insects in clean conditions on chicken feed and fresh water, harvesting them shortly after moulting when they turn from white to light brown. Each bottle contains about 50 cockroaches and sells for 130 baht, with the farm moving more than 30 bottles a day and demand now exceeding supply. Nattaliya has also begun buying live farm-raised stock from other suppliers for resale and plans to expand the business after roughly a year of operation.