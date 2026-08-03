Thailand video news | Bodies of Russian siblings discovered in Chon Buri burial site, Ubon candle festival chosen for tourism promotion pilot

Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: August 3, 2026, 11:30 AM
3 minutes read
Thailand video news | Bodies of Russian siblings discovered in Chon Buri burial site, Ubon candle festival chosen for tourism promotion pilot | Thaiger

In Thailand video news, Alex covers the latest stories from across the country. Police have uncovered the bodies of two missing Russian siblings and a Thai family of three in Chon Buri. In Chiang Mai, a Chinese man faces charges after allegedly killing his wife, while in Phuket, a woman is accused of murdering her mother-in-law. We also examine the truth behind viral claims that a homeless man in Bangkok was a former airline pilot, look at Bangkok’s proposed petrol tuk tuk restrictions, and finish with a visit to the spectacular Ubon Ratchathani Candle Festival, now part of a new Tourism Authority of Thailand promotion.

Bodies of Russian Siblings Discovered in Chon Buri Burial Site

Police found the bodies of two missing Russian siblings in a forest in Huay Yai, Chon Buri, after two suspects led officers to the burial site. The victims were identified as 22-year-old Diana Nazimova and her 17-year-old brother, Roman. Investigators said both victims had been restrained, and Roman suffered gunshot wounds to the abdomen and head. The suspects admitted their involvement in the deaths and the theft of the siblings’ motorcycle, although their accounts differed. During the investigation, police also discovered the bodies of a missing Thai family of three and detained more suspects linked to that case.

Chinese Man Arrested Following Wife’s Death in Chiang Mai

Police arrested a 45-year-old Chinese man after he allegedly assaulted his wife at their rented home in Chiang Mai’s Chang Phueak district. Rescue workers found the 38-year-old woman unconscious upstairs and attempted CPR, but she died at the scene. Police said the attack followed a phone call from a friend in China who claimed the victim was having an affair. The couple’s child reportedly witnessed the incident. Officers charged the suspect with assault causing death and continue to investigate the case with the help of a Chinese interpreter.

Phuket Woman Faces Murder Charge After Mother-in-Law’s Killing

Police charged a 36-year-old woman with murder after she allegedly beheaded her 74-year-old mother-in-law at a home in Chalong, Phuket. Neighbours restrained the suspect before officers arrived. Investigators believe the two argued while alone in the house before the woman allegedly attacked the victim with a kitchen knife. Her husband said she had cared for his mother for years and had received treatment for a psychiatric condition since 2016. Police continue to investigate the motive.

Airline Rejects Claim That Homeless Bangkok Man Was Its Pilot

Philippine Airlines has denied reports that an injured homeless man found beneath Bangkok’s BTS Phloen Chit station once worked as one of its captains. The airline confirmed that Captain Larry Malpaya remains an active pilot and is not the man shown in widely shared photos. The Mirror Foundation later helped police take the man to hospital for treatment. Authorities have not confirmed his identity or nationality and urged the public to avoid spreading unverified claims.

Five Arrested Over Alleged Scam and Gold-Laundering Network

Thai cyber police arrested five suspects connected to an alleged Vietnamese-led scam network that reportedly stole more than 12 million baht from 18 victims. Officers seized 14 gold bars worth over 1.7 million baht before two suspects could sell them. Investigators said the group tricked victims by posing as electricity authority staff and convincing them to reveal one-time password codes. Police believe the network laundered the stolen money through bank accounts before converting it into gold and cash. Two suspects remain at large.

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Bangkok Consults Public on Petrol Tuk Tuk Restrictions

Thailand’s Department of Land Transport has opened a public consultation on plans to limit petrol-powered tuk tuks in parts of central Bangkok. The proposal covers tourist and historic areas near the Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew. Officials have not approved a ban and are considering several options, including limited operating hours. They hope the plan will reduce air and noise pollution while encouraging drivers to switch to electric tuk tuks. The consultation runs until August 27.

Thailand Moves Toward UNESCO Bid for Historic Death Railway

Thailand plans to nominate part of Kanchanaburi’s historic Death Railway for UNESCO World Heritage status. The proposed route passes through Sai Yok National Park, Thong Pha Phum National Park and the Sangkhlaburi area. Officials believe the listing would protect the railway and preserve its history as a major Second World War site. Historians say UNESCO recognition would also honour the prisoners and forced labourers who died during its construction.

Ubon Candle Festival Chosen for Tourism Promotion Pilot

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has selected the Ubon Ratchathani Candle Procession as one of three pilot Signature Thailand Events. This year’s festival combined traditional Buddhist Lent celebrations with new evening attractions, including illuminated sculptures and a glowing candle procession. TAT is promoting the event to international visitors through media campaigns and influencer partnerships to encourage travel beyond Thailand’s most popular destinations.

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Photo of Thaiger Video Thaiger VideoPublished: August 3, 2026, 11:30 AM
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