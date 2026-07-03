Thailand video news | Eight monks killed after child drives pickup into Mukdahan pilgrimage, Thai passport holders gain visa-free access to 35 destinations

In Thailand video news, Alex and Jay cover news stories from across Thailand. The stories include an incredibly tragic story of an 11-year-old boy slamming a pickup truck into a group of monks leaves 8 dead, then we also have some horrifying stories involving some pyromaniac attacks, also, heroin smuggling arrests have had such a negative affect on Thailand’s reputation that the Prime Minister is stepping in to address it, down in Pattaya, hotels are continuing to struggle as tourism numbers refuse to climb, but finally we’ll have a palate cleanser after all of that as Thailand has announced 35 destinations for visa-free travel for Thai citizens.

An 11-year-old boy allegedly took his parents’ pickup truck without permission before crashing into a group of monks on a walking pilgrimage in Mukdahan on July 2. The crash claimed the lives of eight monks. Another 13 monks suffered serious injuries, while several others sustained minor wounds. The boy’s grandmother said he has additional support needs and contacted police as soon as she realised the vehicle was missing. Officers tried to stop the pickup after it passed through the Na Kham Noi checkpoint on its way to Mukdahan city. Investigators are interviewing everyone involved as they piece together the timeline and consider the appropriate legal action.

Five Myanmar migrant workers suffered severe burns after a Cambodian man allegedly set them on fire in Bangkok’s Phra Khanong district early on July 3. The attack happened inside Soi Punnawithi 12 in Bang Chak. Police and emergency crews quickly arrived at the scene. Rescue volunteers found three men and two women with serious burn injuries before taking them to nearby hospitals. Officers identified the suspected attacker as a Cambodian national, although they have not confirmed any formal charges. Detectives continue interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence to establish the motive behind the attack.

A man in Surin allegedly set fire to his own home after his pregnant wife left following claims of physical abuse. Firefighters and police responded to the property in Salak Dai on July 1. Flames spread from a wardrobe towards the roof before crews brought the fire under control within 15 minutes. The blaze damaged furniture, clothing, windows and parts of the roof. Officers later persuaded the man to leave a locked bedroom. He admitted starting the fire and claimed he could do what he wanted with his own property. A relative said he had previously set fire to the same house and had a history of drug use. However, police reportedly lacked enough evidence to detain him.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the arrest of a Thai Airways flight attendant in Australia over alleged heroin smuggling has damaged Thailand’s international reputation. Australian authorities detained the 26-year-old cabin crew member on June 25 after allegedly finding heroin hidden inside her luggage. In response, Anutin ordered an urgent meeting with anti-narcotics agencies and Airports of Thailand. Officials will review the case and strengthen security measures. He warned the incident could undermine Thailand’s ambitions to become a regional aviation hub and join the OECD by 2028. Investigators in both Thailand and Australia continue examining the woman’s travel history, statements and the intended recipient of the suspected drugs.

Thai Airways has reminded employees that they must never carry packages or act as shopping couriers for anyone else. The warning follows the arrest of one of its flight attendants in Australia over alleged heroin smuggling. The airline immediately suspended the employee and launched an internal disciplinary investigation. Company officials stressed that even carrying a small item, such as lipstick, for another person breaks airline rules. Thai Airways described the case as an individual incident. Meanwhile, Thai and Australian authorities continue investigating the wider drug network.

Rescue workers saved a heavily intoxicated delivery rider after he climbed into a 500-litre water tank and fell asleep in Khon Kaen. Residents spotted him behind a property on Phimphasut Road at around 6 am on July 2. Only his head remained above the rim of the tank. Emergency crews drained the water before carefully tipping the tank onto its side. The man later told officers he had been drinking at a party before climbing over a fence, removing the lid and climbing inside. The property owner said the incident could easily have turned fatal if the man had slipped beneath the water.

Hotels across Pattaya and Chon Buri continue to struggle as tourist arrivals have fallen by around 20% to 30% during the low season. Many properties report occupancy rates of only 15% to 20%. Most hotels need occupancy of at least 40% to 50% to break even. Tourism officials blamed the slowdown on fewer government meetings, seminars and corporate events following policy changes. Higher fuel costs and reduced flight schedules have also limited short-haul travel. As a result, hotels and tourism businesses now face increasing financial pressure.

Thailand’s Department of Consular Affairs has released its updated 2026 list of 35 countries and territories offering visa-free entry for ordinary Thai passport holders. Lengths of stay vary by destination. Travellers can stay for 14 days in places such as Brunei, Oman and Taiwan, while Georgia allows visits of up to 365 days. Argentina, Brazil, Chile, South Korea and several other countries permit stays of up to 90 days. Many destinations across Asia continue to offer 30-day entry. Some agreements remain temporary or include special conditions, including airport-only entry for Myanmar and limited exemptions for Japan and Taiwan. Travellers should always check the latest entry requirements before departure because visa-free access can change and border officials make the final decision on admission.