Thailand video news | Thailand probes 19 companies following Rabbi Kantor’s citizenship revocation, Thailand plans 100-baht travel vouchers for residents, including foreigners

In Thailand video news, Alex and Jay cover the latest stories from across Thailand and Southeast Asia. A prominent rabbi comes under scrutiny as 19 companies face investigation amid a citizenship revocation case. Meanwhile, Myanmar airstrikes damage several buildings across the border in Mae Hong Son, and Thailand refuses to reopen Cambodian border crossings without security guarantees. In Buriram, a devastating fire destroys multiple homes, while Japanese police arrest three suspects in a tortoise smuggling scheme.

Thai authorities are investigating 19 companies linked to Rabbi Yosef Chaim Kantor, head of Thailand’s Chabad network. The investigation follows the revocation of his Thai citizenship. Officials say Kantor continued using his US nationality after acquiring Thai citizenship. Investigators are also examining land ownership, company shareholdings and the citizenship status of his relatives. Authorities want to establish whether the companies or individuals breached Thai law. Businesses that use illegal nominee structures could face asset freezes, seizures or compulsory property sales.

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Thailand introduced stricter banking checks for large cash transactions on November 1. The new rules apply to transactions worth 5 million baht or more at bank branches. Under the Bank of Thailand’s requirements, banks may ask customers to explain where their money comes from and how they intend to use it. They may also request supporting documents, depending on each customer’s risk profile. The rules cover certain cheque and bank draft transactions, currency exchanges, and payments involving insurance and investment products. Banks must report suspicious activity while avoiding unnecessary inconvenience for customers.

Myanmar military airstrikes targeting Karen National Union positions have damaged 17 buildings in Thailand’s Mae Hong Son province. The explosions struck areas across the Salween River border. The damage affected homes and several public facilities. These included a health centre, childcare centre, tourist information office, mosque, Buddhist temple and Christian church. Authorities reported no casualties. However, the blasts shattered windows, damaged roofs and disrupted local businesses and boat services near Ban Mae Sam Laep. Local officials are preparing evacuation facilities and calling for stronger border protection. They want to prevent further attacks from threatening Thai communities.

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Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says Thailand will keep its border crossings with Cambodia closed until both sides address outstanding security and territorial concerns. The unresolved issues include disputed land and maritime areas. Thailand also remains concerned about cross-border criminal networks and online scam operations. Anutin acknowledged that the restrictions could hurt local businesses and trade. However, he insists that national security and public safety must take priority over commercial interests. He says both countries need further progress in negotiations and renewed trust before Thailand can reopen the crossings.

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Blaze Levels 10 Homes Near Buriram Temple, Leaving Families Homeless

A major fire destroyed 10 homes beside Wat Hong in Phutthaisong district, Buriram, on October 29. The blaze broke out at around 9.30 pm and quickly spread through the densely populated community. Residents fled as emergency crews rushed to the scene. More than 10 fire engines battled the flames for over three hours. Narrow roads and closely packed houses made it harder for firefighters to contain the blaze. Authorities reported no injuries or deaths. They have opened an assistance centre and arranged temporary accommodation for affected families. Investigators are examining the cause of the fire, including a possible electrical fault.

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Drunk-Driving Crash Leaves Three Nonthaburi Food Shops Facing Costly Repairs

A Vietnamese driver allegedly under the influence crashed his SUV into three food shops in Bang Bua Thong, Nonthaburi, early on October 30. The collision caused an estimated 700,000 baht in damage. The impact damaged a noodle shop, a pizza outlet and a grilled takoyaki stall. Fortunately, nobody suffered injuries. Police recorded the 48-year-old driver’s blood alcohol level at 123 milligrams per cent, more than twice Thailand’s legal limit. Officers charged him with drink-driving and property damage. The affected shop owners say the driver has refused to accept responsibility. They also claim he missed a scheduled mediation meeting, leaving them to deal with repair costs and lost business.

Japanese authorities have arrested three people over an alleged attempt to smuggle protected wildlife from Thailand into Japan. The suspects include a 17-year-old high school student. Investigators believe a 57-year-old construction worker recruited the teenager to transport rare Indian star tortoises. A 26-year-old man allegedly paid for the trip. Customs officers discovered the animals hidden in damp cardboard during a baggage inspection at Kansai International Airport. The student had just returned from Thailand. Investigators say the alleged shipment contained three tortoises and 13 crayfish. They suspect the animals were destined for resale at high prices. International trade restrictions protect Indian star tortoises, making the alleged smuggling attempt a serious wildlife crime.

Thailand’s Tourism Authority is preparing a new travel promotion for Thai nationals and foreign residents. The scheme will let eligible participants purchase 100-baht vouchers for participating tourism businesses. The 100 Baht Travel Across Thailand programme plans to begin sales on December 15. More than 170 businesses are expected to participate. Organisers will release the special SHOCK DEALS vouchers across eight Tuesday sales rounds, running through February 9, 2027. Customers can redeem eligible vouchers from Monday to Thursday. However, the 100-baht price applies to the vouchers themselves, not every hotel stay or tourism service. Officials have yet to announce the full purchase instructions and redemption conditions.