Thailand video news | Hail falls in Bangkok as heavy rain hits several areas, Maya bay reopens after two-month conservation closure

In the Thailand video news, Jay covers the latest stories from across the country. Bangkok experiences unusual hailstorms as heavy rain hits several districts. Meanwhile, an electric SUV crashes into a Yaowarat shrine, injuring three people. Maya Bay welcomes visitors again after its annual conservation closure. In Phuket, a foreign man allegedly attacks a tuk-tuk driver over an unpaid fare. We also remember Canadian diver Erik Brown, who helped rescue 12 young footballers and their coach from Tham Luang cave in 2018. Finally, a plankton bloom turns the sea around Koh Larn green after days of heavy rain.

Bangkok residents witnessed an unusual weather event on October 1, when hail fell alongside heavy rain and strong winds. The hail appeared around 4pm in several areas, including Lat Phrao, Chatuchak, Lak Si, Ratchadaphisek and Mo Chit. Some residents said they had never seen hail in the capital before. The Thai Meteorological Department detected rain clouds moving across southern Bangkok and nearby provinces. Meanwhile, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration reported rainfall in several districts. Phasi Charoen recorded 49 millimetres of rain, with more heavy showers expected to move towards central Bangkok. Authorities urged motorists to drive carefully as heavy rain reduced visibility and made roads slippery. They also advised residents to protect their vehicles and property from strong winds and hail. The downpour raised further flooding concerns, as several parts of the capital already faced standing water.

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A 78-year-old man crashed his electric SUV into the Guanyin Shrine at the Thian Fah Foundation on Yaowarat Road in Bangkok on October 1. The accident happened at around 1.13 pm and injured three people. The vehicle sustained severe front-end damage as it entered the shrine. Rescue workers used hydraulic equipment to free three people trapped underneath the SUV. A 60-year-old woman suffered the most serious injuries, while a 21-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman sustained minor injuries. A security guard said around 30 people were inside the shrine during the crash. Several narrowly escaped the vehicle. The driver told police he had travelled there to pay his respects but suddenly fainted and accidentally pressed the accelerator. He reportedly has high blood pressure, while an alcohol test returned a negative result. Police initially charged him with reckless driving causing injury.

Maya Bay in Krabi has reopened after its annual two-month conservation break. The famous beach on Koh Phi Phi Leh closes every year from August 1 to September 30. The closure gives the beach and surrounding marine ecosystem time to recover from tourism pressure during the monsoon season. Visitors can now return, but national park authorities continue to enforce strict conservation rules. Swimming remains prohibited, and boats must use the pier at Loh Samah Bay instead of entering Maya Bay directly. The restrictions follow a much longer closure in 2018, when mass tourism placed significant pressure on coral reefs and marine life. Recent surveys have shown encouraging signs of recovery. On September 2, a Department of National Parks survey recorded up to 278 adult blacktip reef sharks near the beach. This marked the highest figure in its 2026 fiscal-year survey data. Maya Bay will remain open throughout the high season, subject to national park regulations and sea conditions.

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A foreign man allegedly attacked a Phuket tuk-tuk driver with a beer bottle after refusing to pay his fare. The driver said he picked up the man and a woman from Bangla Road and took them to a hotel in Kathu. Upon arrival, the man reportedly claimed he had no cash. He handed the driver his phone as security and promised to pay when the driver returned an hour later. However, the driver said the man appeared heavily intoxicated when he returned. The passenger also mentioned an argument with his girlfriend. When the driver requested payment, a heated dispute allegedly followed. According to the driver, the man took back his phone, tore his shirt and struck him on the head with a beer bottle. The alleged attacker then left without paying the fare. The driver subsequently filed a police complaint. At the time of the report, police had not released further details about the investigation or confirmed whether they had identified the suspect.

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Canadian technical diver Erik Brown, who helped rescue 12 young footballers and their coach from Tham Luang cave in 2018, has died at the age of 44. Friends and family announced his death on September 26, but they have not publicly confirmed the cause. Originally from British Columbia, Brown lived on Koh Tao, where he founded Hydronauts Diving. During the Tham Luang rescue, he transported air cylinders and other equipment through the flooded cave. He also maintained guide ropes and supported the international diving team searching for the trapped Wild Boars football team. Brown later recorded 63 hours inside the cave across nine missions. The boys and their coach entered the cave on June 23, 2018, before rising floodwaters trapped them underground. An international rescue team brought all 13 to safety during a three-day operation from July 8 to 10. Brown received Canada’s Medal of Bravery in 2019. Thailand also awarded him a royal decoration in 2020 in recognition of his contribution to the rescue.

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The sea around Koh Larn near Pattaya has turned green after several days of heavy rain. Officials believe a plankton bloom caused the unusual colour, which became particularly noticeable near Tawaen Beach on September 30. Officials described the phenomenon as a common occurrence during the rainy season. Heavy rainfall can carry freshwater, sediment and nutrients from land into coastal waters. These additional nutrients can trigger rapid plankton growth, while sunlight, temperature, waves and currents influence the blooms. Similar events have occurred around Koh Larn in previous rainy seasons. In 2023, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources identified Noctiluca scintillans during a plankton bloom. However, officials have not confirmed whether the same species caused the latest colour change. Authorities explained that green seawater alone does not indicate sewage contamination or pollution. The bloom should gradually disappear as weather and sea conditions change. Koh Larn remains open to visitors.