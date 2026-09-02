Thailand video news | Pattaya’s US Navy visit draws global attention over prostitution reporting, Bangkok moves to give significant old trees special protection

In Thailand video news, Alex covers the latest stories from across Thailand and Asia. Today’s headlines include the USS Abraham Lincoln arriving in Thailand, a Phuket haircut dispute turning physical, and a man dying after falling from an escalator in Bangkok’s Asok area. In Chiang Mai, authorities are searching for a person who abandoned a newborn by the roadside. Meanwhile, a controversial trend of Chinese parents sending children to hardship farm camps is gaining attention. Later, Bangkok introduces new protections for the city’s old trees.

Around 5,000 US Navy personnel are arriving in Chon Buri aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln and two accompanying vessels, with many expected to spend time in Pattaya during the visit. City officials have increased security and carried out a prostitution crackdown while reminding residents and visitors that sex work remains illegal under Thai law. Navy personnel have been barred from several locations, including cannabis shops, pharmacies and parts of Soi 6 and Soi 7, while those visiting Walking Street must leave by 2 am. International attention intensified after The Independent reportedly described prostitution as “legal” in a Facebook post, despite correctly stating in its article that it is illegal. The wording attracted thousands of comments and shares, with some Thai users criticising the mistake while others argued it reflected the visible reality of the industry in tourist areas.

A Jordanian tourist became involved in a physical confrontation with a barbershop employee in Patong after disputing an additional charge for hair services. Police said the customer had initially agreed to pay 700 baht for a haircut but later received extra services that increased the final bill. The tourist reportedly tried to leave after offering only the original amount, prompting the employee to follow him and request the outstanding payment. Their argument escalated into grappling, during which the employee’s glasses were damaged, while early social media posts incorrectly identified the tourist as Israeli. Police later mediated the dispute, with the tourist agreeing to compensate the employee and both sides declining to pursue further legal action.

A man believed to be in his 30s died after falling from an escalator inside Terminal 21 shopping centre near Bangkok’s Asok intersection on the night of August 31. Emergency responders arrived at around 9.50 pm and found the man unconscious with severe injuries and multiple fractures following a fall from the fourth-floor area. Witnesses told police that he had been travelling alone down the escalator when he suddenly grabbed the handrail before falling. Despite the arrival of emergency personnel, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Lumpini police are investigating what caused the fall and have not released the victim’s identity or additional details about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Police in Chiang Mai are searching for whoever abandoned a newborn girl beside a road in Doi Saket shortly before dawn on September 1. Officers responding to a report at around 5 am heard crying from roadside grass and discovered the approximately five-day-old infant wrapped in a brown towel. The baby was taken to Doi Saket Hospital, where doctors found her generally healthy but weak and in need of continued monitoring. Child protection authorities have been contacted to arrange her care while investigators review CCTV footage from the area and surrounding roads. Police are also checking recent birth records at nearby hospitals in an effort to identify the person responsible and bring them in for questioning.

A growing number of Chinese parents are paying thousands of yuan to send their children to rural camps designed to expose them to physically demanding farm work. Ten-day programmes can cost more than 4,000 yuan, while month-long stays may exceed 10,000 yuan, with many camps operating in Sichuan, Guizhou and Yunnan. Children are tasked with activities such as digging and selling potatoes, tending livestock and performing other agricultural chores, while phones are confiscated and meals or supplies may depend on completing assigned work. Videos circulating online have shown some participants crying and asking to return home, although organisers argue the experience teaches children the value of money and physical labour. Supporters believe the camps can build resilience and discourage spoiled behaviour, while critics worry inexperienced children could face excessive physical or psychological strain.

Thailand’s Cabinet has approved in principle a national disaster insurance programme intended to protect around 30 million households against floods, storms and earthquakes. The government plans to spend approximately 15.5 billion baht annually on the scheme as it shifts from relying primarily on post-disaster relief toward preparing financial protection in advance. Households affected by floods would initially receive 10,000 baht, while storm and earthquake victims would receive 5,000 baht, with the first payments targeted within 15 days. Total compensation could reach 100,000 baht per household for each disaster, while disaster-related deaths would carry a benefit of 2 million baht per person. Authorities say the system could deliver faster assistance to victims while transferring part of the financial burden of major catastrophes to the insurance industry and reducing pressure on government relief budgets.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is developing new rules to identify and protect important urban trees based on their age, condition, ecological role and historical or cultural significance. Trees considered for heritage status must be located in public areas, with physical criteria including an estimated age of at least 50 years or recognition as an original tree at the site. The first phase will create a citywide Tree Inventory covering trees with trunks measuring at least 60 centimetres in circumference while also establishing standardised pruning practices. A second phase will introduce an official Heritage Tree List, after which cutting, transplanting or pruning registered trees will require permission from the Environment Department. Bangkok is also considering a specialist committee involving forestry and arboriculture experts to guide wider green-space policies, conservation efforts and the city’s million-tree planting programme.