Thailand Video News | Nearly 100 Monkeys Break Out of Lopburi Facility | Phuket Taxi Driver Wins Praise for Giving Tourists a Free Temple Ride

In the headlines today, Thailand and Malaysia are targeting September for a new Southern Peace Dialogue, then, in Lopburi nearly 100 monkeys break out of a containment facility (I’ve seen this movie before), also, we have a couple of stories where jilted lovers go to criminal lengths for revenge, in ASEAN News Laos has handed back 24 Thais with suspected links to scam operations, and finally in some feel good news we’ll find out exactly where Thailand ranks in a new global retirement index.

Thailand and Malaysia are preparing for another round of southern peace negotiations in September, with the meeting expected to take place in Malaysia. Prime Minister’s adviser Wan Muhamad Noor Matha said two internal subcommittee sessions must be completed before the main committee convenes. A joint agreement could be signed and publicly announced if representatives reach a consensus during the talks. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is also scheduled to visit Malaysia on July 9 and 10, when the southern conflict may be discussed alongside other ASEAN matters. Officials hope Malaysia can help accelerate efforts to end the violence, although recent incidents in the border provinces have generally caused limited serious harm.

Nearly 100 monkeys escaped from a municipal enclosure in Lopburi on June 30, prompting a major operation to recover the animals. The monkeys broke out of a facility in Pho Kao Ton where the municipality cares for them on behalf of Thailand’s wildlife authorities. Officials prevented more than 1,000 other monkeys from escaping and have already recaptured some of those that got loose. Workers repaired and reinforced the damaged section, while the governor announced plans for a stronger double-layer enclosure. The province is also preparing to establish a foundation that will help fund food and improve the animals’ quality of life.

Police were called to accommodation in Prachin Buri after a woman entered a married man’s room, kissed him and locked herself inside. The 50-year-old man and his wife waited outside as he admitted that he had previously been involved in a brief sexual relationship with the woman. He said they became intimate after knowing each other for two days, but he ended the relationship after her husband allegedly threatened him. After ignoring her latest phone call, the man claimed he awoke to find her kissing him and fled from the room when he realised who she was. Police negotiated with the woman for about 20 minutes before taking her home, while officers said an interruption to her mental health treatment may have contributed to the incident.

A 59-year-old Finnish man arrived bleeding at Pattaya City Police Station at approximately 3.15am on July 2 after allegedly being stabbed by his male partner. He told police that the couple, who had been together for more than a year, argued over an unpaid expense of around 200 baht. His partner allegedly attacked him with a sharp object, leaving wounds above his eyebrow, beneath his left eye and on the left side of his chest near his heart. Despite his injuries, the man rode his motorcycle approximately one kilometre from their accommodation in Soi Buakhao to seek help. Rescue workers took him to hospital, while investigators began examining CCTV footage and searching for the alleged attacker.

Kasama Uma travelled from Narathiwat to Bangkok to sell a diamond bracelet valued at approximately 300,000 baht but accidentally dropped it inside Siam Centre on June 28. CCTV footage showed another woman picking up the jewellery, placing it in her pocket and leaving the area. The video circulated widely online before police identified the woman shown in the recording. She denied intending to steal the bracelet, claiming that personal matters and travelling outside Bangkok delayed her plan to report the discovery. The woman has agreed to arrange its return, and Kasama may withdraw her police complaint once she receives the bracelet.

Laos transferred 24 Thai nationals to officials at the Fourth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge in Chiang Rai on June 30 over alleged links to call centre scams. The group consisted of 15 men and nine women between the ages of 19 and 41, some of whom had entered Laos using temporary border passes. Background checks found that two of the returned men were already wanted under warrants involving fraud and Computer Crime Act offences. Lao authorities also handed over 11 mobile phones, four laptops and 20 passports seized during the operation. Thai officials are now screening the group to determine who may have participated in criminal networks and who may have been trafficked or forced to work.

Thailand placed first in Asia and ninth worldwide in the 2026 Global Retirement Index, earning an overall score of 80 points. The annual International Living ranking evaluates destinations using housing, visas, living costs, governance, climate, healthcare and residents’ affinity towards foreigners. Thailand performed particularly well for affordability, receiving 96 points in the cost-of-living category. It also received 84 points for development and governance, along with 79 points for both healthcare and retiree visa benefits. The government said the result supports its ambition to establish Thailand as a leading medical, wellness and retirement destination.

A Phuket taxi driver has received widespread praise after giving three foreign tourists a free journey from Patong to Wat Chalong on June 29. The tourists flagged down his vehicle near the Pearl Circle roundabout but explained that they had no money to pay the fare. The driver immediately invited them inside and assured them that he would take them to the temple without charge. Upon arriving, the visitors thanked him with handshakes and a traditional Thai wai before a video of the encounter gained attention online. The driver later said he simply wanted to help visitors to Thailand, even though he could not be certain that they genuinely had no money.