Thailand video news | Thai Airways faces criticism as baggage crisis exhausts staff, Bangkok shelters 23 dogs and cats rescued from flood-hit areas

In this Thailand video news update, Jay covers the latest stories from across the country. The stories include two foreign women accused of assaulting a shop worker in Phuket following a dispute over change; police investigating after a baby’s body was found in a Bangkok hotel refrigerator following an alleged self-managed abortion; Thai Airways facing criticism over baggage delays as a frontline worker speaks out about exhaustion; Prime Minister Anutin’s cash handouts to Bangkok flood victims sparking debate; four men charged after using a motorcycle to tow a plastic tub through flooded Bangkok streets; and Bangkok authorities sheltering 23 dogs and cats rescued from flood-hit areas.

Police are investigating after they found a baby’s body inside a refrigerator at a Bangkok hotel following an alleged self-administered abortion. A 21-year-old Thai woman, identified as Katesara, initially contacted Hua Mark Police Station. She told officers that she had suffered a miscarriage at a hotel on Soi Ramkhamhaeng 40. Katesara said she developed abdominal pain early on September 27. She then unexpectedly gave birth in the bathroom. She initially told police that the baby died during delivery. Officers later found the baby’s body inside a rubbish bag in the freezer compartment of the hotel refrigerator. Investigators also found an empty packet of Medabon, a medication used for medical abortion. During questioning, Katesara reportedly admitted ordering the medication online through LINE. She said she took one pill on September 5 and four more on September 27. She had learned that she was pregnant in August. Katesara reportedly told police that she kept the body in the refrigerator while waiting for the investigation. She said she planned to arrange a funeral and cremation. Forensic officials will conduct an autopsy to determine the circumstances surrounding the baby’s death. Police have not announced whether they will file charges.

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Thai Airways faces major disruption at Suvarnabhumi Airport. Flight cancellations, baggage delays and pressure on staff have frustrated passengers. The airline cancelled 37 additional domestic and international flights between September 29 and October 1. The affected services include flights to Phuket, Chiang Mai, London, Paris, Tokyo and Singapore. Thai Airways blamed severe weather and difficulties getting ground staff to the airport for the cancellations. The disruption has also created a major baggage backlog. Some passengers reportedly waited five or six hours or longer to collect their luggage. Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul visited the airport. He criticised the airline’s handling of the disruption and said the delays could damage Thailand’s tourism image. A Thai Airways employee also spoke publicly about the pressure on frontline workers. The employee described extremely long shifts and limited rest. The employee also raised concerns about communication from management. Workers reportedly struggled to give passengers clear information because they often lacked updates themselves. Thai Airways is working to clear the baggage backlog and restore normal operations. The disruption highlights the wider impact of flooding on the airline’s operations.

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Thai Airways is facing major disruption at Suvarnabhumi Airport, with flight cancellations, severe baggage delays and exhausted staff adding to growing passenger frustration. The airline has cancelled 37 additional domestic and international flights between September 29 and October 1, including services to Phuket, Chiang Mai, London, Paris, Tokyo and Singapore. Thai Airways said severe weather and difficulties getting ground staff to the airport were behind the cancellations. The disruption has also caused a major baggage backlog, with some passengers reportedly waiting five or six hours or longer to collect their luggage. Tourism and Sports Minister Surasak Phancharoenworakul visited the airport and criticised the airline’s handling of the situation, saying the delays were damaging Thailand’s tourism image. Meanwhile, a Thai Airways employee has spoken publicly about the pressure on frontline staff, describing extremely long shifts, limited rest and poor communication from management. The employee said exhausted workers were struggling to provide passengers with clear information because they were often not receiving updates themselves. Thai Airways is now working to clear the baggage backlog and restore normal operations, but the situation shows the impact the flooding is having across the airline’s entire operation.

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Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has faced online debate after handing 1,000 baht in cash to flood-affected residents during an unannounced visit to Bangkok’s Saimai district. Anutin visited the Bang Khen Public Housing Estate at around 10 pm on September 29. Officials and representatives from the Saimai Survive organisation joined him during the visit. The housing estate has more than 10,000 residents. High floodwaters had reportedly affected the area for around five days. The team distributed food, drinking water and essential supplies. Anutin also spoke with residents about the flooding. During a livestream, the Prime Minister took a bundle of cash from his pocket. He then handed 1,000 baht to individual residents. His security team later blocked cameras from clearly recording the distribution. Anutin also appeared to tell residents to keep the gesture quiet. He said the money was all he had available at the time. The footage quickly spread online and prompted mixed reactions. Some people praised the direct assistance. Others questioned whether a serving prime minister should personally distribute cash. Flooding continues to affect parts of Saimai. High tides forecast from September 30 to October 4 could push water levels higher.

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Four Bangkok men face charges after a video showed a motorcycle towing a large plastic tub through floodwater in Don Mueang. The footage shows a man sitting inside a cement-mixing tub. A motorcycle pulls the tub along Thet Rachan Road in Si Kan. At one point, the tub appears to drift towards an approaching vehicle. The video then ends. The clip reportedly attracted around 2.2 million views before someone deleted it. Don Mueang police investigated the footage and identified four men allegedly involved in the incident. Twenty-two-year-old Anuchit reportedly sat inside the tub. Another 22-year-old man, Sarawut, allegedly rode the motorcycle. Two other men, 22-year-old Amphon and 23-year-old Arnon, allegedly rode a second motorcycle and recorded the incident. Police contacted all four men. They reportedly admitted acting recklessly without expecting the stunt to attract widespread attention. Police warned that the stunt could have endangered motorists and pedestrians. Flooding had already created dangerous road conditions. The four men apologised and promised not to repeat the incident. Police charged them with causing a public nuisance, driving without regard for the safety of others and reckless driving that could endanger people. They were scheduled to appear at Don Mueang Kwaeng Court on October 1.

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Bangkok authorities have taken in 23 dogs and cats from flood-affected areas. The animals will receive temporary shelter and veterinary care while their communities recover. Rescuers moved the animals from Khan Na Yao, Bang Kapi and Prawet districts. A six-wheel lorry transported them to the Prawet Dog Control Centre. Staff prepared the vehicle specifically for the rescue operation. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Veterinary Public Health Office checks the animals when they arrive. Staff also provide basic treatment and rehabilitation when necessary. The centre works with animal welfare foundations, rescue networks and the Department of Livestock Development. These groups provide additional veterinary support. The temporary shelter accepts animals from officially declared disaster zones. Owned pets must have an identifiable owner. Stray animals need a regular carer who can confirm where they came from. The animals will stay at the centre until flood conditions improve. Officials will then assess whether they can safely return. Owners and carers can arrange temporary shelter through their district office, an animal welfare organisation or a partner group. Owners must provide identification when collecting an animal. Dogs and cats must also have a microchip and registration before release.