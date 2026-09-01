Thailand video news | Pattaya tightens nightlife enforcement ahead of USS Abraham Lincoln visit, Songkhla tourism revenue reaches 32 billion baht

In the Thailand video news, Alex covers the latest stories from across the country. Today’s headlines include Pattaya tightening nightlife enforcement ahead of the USS Abraham Lincoln’s visit, Thailand preparing to cut visa-free stays from 60 to 30 days, and a sharp drop in high-risk registrations amid the nominee business crackdown. A nightclub raid also raises allegations of police nominee schemes, while a Chiang Mai couple claims a supposedly free beauty treatment resulted in an 85,000-baht bill.

Pattaya authorities are increasing police patrols ahead of the USS Abraham Lincoln’s arrival. Around 5,000 US sailors and Marines are expected to come ashore after more than 200 days at sea. Police detained around 40 to 50 people during weekend raids. Officers suspected them of involvement in prostitution. Authorities expect more activity around Pattaya’s beachfront and nightlife areas. The carrier will dock near Laem Chabang with two accompanying Navy vessels. The ships will allow crew members to take staggered shore leave. Local businesses expect the visit to boost the local economy. Pattaya’s mayor estimates that each service member could spend between 1,000 and 3,000 baht per day. Tourism experts also warn about potential risks. These include sexual exploitation, sexually transmitted infections and other safety concerns.

Thailand plans to reduce visa-exempt stays from 60 days to 30 days for citizens of 60 countries. The new rules could take effect in September. The Ministry of Interior dated the latest documents August 26. Officials have forwarded them for publication in the Royal Gazette. The new rules will start 15 days after publication. Thailand introduced the current 60-day visa-free programme in 2024. The programme currently covers 93 countries and territories. The proposed changes would reduce both the length of stays and the number of eligible nationalities. Mauritius and Seychelles nationals would receive 15-day visa-free entry. Azerbaijan, Belarus and Serbia nationals would instead qualify for visas on arrival. Thailand will also keep a limit of two visa-exempt land-border entries for most nationalities. Air arrivals will have no stated numerical limit, but immigration officers will still decide whether to grant entry.

A dispute outside a South Pattaya nightclub ended in a shooting early on August 31. The incident left two men injured. Police found 29-year-old Mongkol with a gunshot wound to his right calf. Another man, 36-year-old Ratchaphon, suffered a gunshot wound to his left foot and facial swelling. Investigators recovered a Glock 43 9mm pistol. They also found bullet damage on Mongkol’s pickup truck. Mongkol’s girlfriend told police that the gun belonged to him. Mongkol said he fired in self-defence after a group surrounded his vehicle. Ratchaphon gave police a different account. He claimed Mongkol fired three shots after an earlier dispute between the two men. Police detained both men while investigators review CCTV footage. Officers are also examining social media posts that allegedly show Mongkol attending firearms training and wearing official-style clothing.

Thailand’s Commerce Ministry reports a 75% drop in newly registered companies considered high-risk for nominee arrangements. The figure does not represent all nominee businesses in Thailand. Authorities recorded 141 high-risk entities between August 1 and 20. The same period last year saw 561 registrations. That represents a drop of 420 registrations. Officials have also strengthened checks before companies can register. Authorities now compare shareholder and controller information with State Welfare Card data and suspected mule-account databases. Officials have referred more than 50,000 potentially risky companies for further checks. Agencies have also carried out inspections in 46 areas across 13 provinces. The inspections involve 23 government agencies. Companies with foreign links may face further scrutiny if they later change shareholders, directors or authorised signatories. Authorities may ask these companies to explain their investment sources. They may also request three months of bank statements.

A raid on 577 Club in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district has triggered an investigation into alleged police involvement. Authorities reassigned five local police officers following the raid. Investigators are also examining claims that another officer acted as a nominee shareholder for the nightclub. Officials say the club operated without the required permit. It also stayed open until around 4 am and allegedly reopened despite a previous closure order. An undercover investigation found Vietnamese and Chinese workers at the venue. Some Chinese nationals reportedly held management roles. Authorities are also checking whether foreign workers had valid work permits. During the August 29 raid, officers found drugs and recorded positive drug tests among some staff and customers. Police arrested managers, workers and other suspects. Investigators are now examining allegations involving an officer identified only as Jo. The five Huai Khwang officers remain transferred while authorities investigate how the nightclub continued operating.

Border Patrol Police arrested three suspects aged between 17 and 19 during a drug investigation. Officers allegedly found around 2.68 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine and 131.9 grammes of ketamine. They also seized drug equipment, a digital scale and four mobile phones. Police questioning reportedly led investigators to a 25-year-old Thai man identified as Em. Officers then searched another location in Phuket’s Talat Nuea area. The second search uncovered around three kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine. Police also found 85 units of ketamine-laced e-liquid, a Honda PCX motorcycle and two mobile phones. Police charged Em with drug possession, methamphetamine use and driving under the influence of drugs. The younger suspects face charges that include possession with intent to sell. The two operations resulted in almost six kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine being seized.

A Thai couple has accused a beauty clinic in a Chiang Mai shopping mall of charging 85,800 baht to their credit card without permission. The couple said the clinic invited them for a treatment advertised as free. The husband said staff asked for his credit card but did not clearly explain why they needed it. He eventually handed over the card. After the treatment, the couple received a voucher and receipt showing charges for several services. These included a scrub, mask and lifting treatment. The man also reported numbness and blurred vision after staff applied a substance to his face. He later experienced shoulder pain after staff used an electrical device. His family says the incident caused significant stress and affected his sleep. The couple’s daughter says several other people have contacted her with similar complaints. She is collecting evidence for a formal complaint. Neither the clinic nor the shopping mall has publicly responded to the allegations.

Songkhla generated around 32 billion baht in tourism revenue during the first seven months of 2026. The Tourism Authority of Thailand expects the province to exceed 55 billion baht for the full year. Songkhla recorded 948,802 visitor trips from Malaysia between January and July. The province also welcomed 28,248 visitors from Singapore. Immigration figures show that Songkhla attracted more Malaysian travellers than Bangkok. The province therefore remains a key destination for cross-border tourism. Hotel occupancy in Hat Yai and Songkhla reached around 80% between August 28 and September 6. Malaysia’s National Day and school holidays helped drive the increase. Tourism campaigns and events have also supported the recovery. These include Hat Yai Midnight Songkran. TAT expects Songkhla to reach 7.5 million visitor trips this year. The province recorded 7.18 million trips in 2025. Officials say nightlife, massage businesses and Songkhla Old Town are becoming busier. Upcoming events include Thai Fight Songkhla, the Rimlay Beach Party and the Songkhla Marathon.