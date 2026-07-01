Thailand Video News | More Than 100 Pig Heads Found in Korat Tap-Water Reservoir | Thailand Unveils New Campaign to Expand Health and Wellness Tourism

In the headlines today, a Bangkok Mercedes driver slams into multiple cars citing a marital argument that caused him to make his bad day everyone else’s as well, plus, an argument over a swastika tattoo highlights misunderstandings between East and West, then in Korat, more than 100 pig heads were found floating in a tap-water reservoir, in airport news a mother demands answers after being separated from her children by immigration, and also a flight attendant appears to have been misled into heroin smuggling, and a little later in some feel good news the Thai princess has gone viral wearing Thai craftsmanship to a Paris dinner.

A Mercedes-Benz driver crashed into eight vehicles in Bangkok’s Wang Thong Lang district after becoming distressed during a telephone argument with his wife. Video from the scene showed the car striking an SUV, pushing it along the road and then accelerating into several other vehicles. Two people reportedly suffered minor injuries, while multiple cars were damaged in the collision. The driver appeared shaken and tearful afterward, telling witnesses that he had become overwhelmed and lost control of himself. Police said he tested negative for alcohol and charged him with reckless driving causing injury and property damage, while he promised to compensate those affected.

A disagreement over a Thai woman’s swastika tattoo developed into a heated confrontation with a foreign man at a fast-food restaurant in Thailand. The man reportedly told restaurant staff that he believed the symbol represented fascism and violence. The woman said she had not understood its meaning when she received the tattoo and argued that displaying it did not violate Thai law. Both parties filmed one another before the man’s Thai partner intervened and brought the exchange to an end. Online opinion remained divided, with some condemning the symbol’s historical associations while others defended the woman’s legal right to have the tattoo.

Thai immigration officers arrested a 69-year-old Finnish man wanted through Interpol at a house in Bangkok’s Rom Klao area. The suspect, identified only as Jacob, allegedly moved from Chon Buri to a housing estate near Suvarnabhumi Airport in an effort to avoid detection. He reportedly covered areas around the property to block outside views, rarely left the house and depended largely on delivery services. After learning that he occasionally emerged to speak with gardeners, officers disguised themselves as maintenance workers and persuaded him to come outside. Authorities revoked his permission to remain in Thailand and began arrangements to return him to Finland over allegations involving fraud, tax evasion and falsified accounting records worth more than four million baht.

More than 100 pig heads were discovered floating in a reservoir used as a raw water source for Bua Yai Municipality in Nakhon Ratchasima. A local resident found the remains while checking the water level and inspecting fish traps on the morning of June 29. Several of the pig heads had begun decomposing, creating a strong smell and foam across parts of the water’s surface. Municipal workers removed the remains amid concerns about water quality and the additional pressure the contamination could place on the treatment system. Local representatives called for an investigation and legal action against whoever dumped the animal waste into the public water supply.

A Thai mother is demanding an explanation after her two Thai-Chinese children were denied entry at Suvarnabhumi Airport on June 27. The teenagers, aged 17 and 15, regularly visit Thailand during school holidays and had return flights and accommodation arranged for their latest trip. Their mother, Chanporn, said she presented birth certificates and their former Thai passports to prove her relationship with them. According to her account, immigration officers described the children as suspicious travellers, questioned whether she was their mother because they looked different and ordered their immediate return to China. Chanporn said the ordeal caused severe emotional distress and losses of approximately 50,000 baht, prompting her to seek clarification and accountability from immigration authorities.

Thai anti-narcotics officials are investigating a social media courier network after a Thai Airways flight attendant was arrested in Australia with more than one kilogramme of heroin. The 26-year-old was detained at Melbourne Airport on June 25 after the drug was discovered hidden inside the lining of 12 bags she was carrying. Chat records indicate that an account named “Rose” recruited her to transport what was described as Thai community products in exchange for 8,800 baht. The flight attendant and her boyfriend reportedly questioned the account’s lack of a profile photograph before eventually accepting the assignment, while a parcel was later delivered to her Bangkok condominium. Thai and Australian investigators are now tracing the sender and other possible participants as the flight attendant remains in custody awaiting further court proceedings.

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya wore a traditional Chud Thai Dusit gown to an official State Dinner at the Élysée Palace in Paris. The formal outfit was created from naturally dyed indigo silk and featured the wide neckline, sleeveless bodice and pleated skirt associated with the recognised royal costume. Its fabric was woven by the Chantharasoma weaving group under the direction of Ajarn Veeratham Trakunngoenthai before being tailored and embroidered by the Tirapan fashion house. French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron hosted the dinner at the historic presidential residence on June 29. The appearance placed Thai textile traditions, local artisans and formal royal fashion before an international audience.

Thailand has launched Thailand Health Excellence 2026 to strengthen the country’s position as an international destination for medical treatment, recovery and wellness travel. Supported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand and partners from the public, private, medical and academic sectors, the initiative combines healthcare services with tourism and traditional knowledge. The programme is organised around medical excellence, science-based wellness and science-based local wisdom, with ten specialised health journeys covering areas such as preventive care, healthy ageing and rehabilitation. It also includes Thai traditional medicine at Siriraj, a surf-therapy pilot programme in Phang Nga and services intended to make extended stays easier for dialysis patients. Organisers say the project will connect hospitals, wellness providers, tourism businesses and technology platforms under the guiding concept that “Healing is the New Luxury.”