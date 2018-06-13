Thaiger Radio News – Wednesday

National
Cabinet meeting in Nakhon Sawan – Prayut rejects demands from groups
Amid claims that regional visits were an attempt to boost his popularity before the election, he said: “In the past four years, we have always had this kind of excursion. So, don’t think that we do this on purpose.”
The PM, Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, yesterday said ‘no’ to financial demands made by groups from the lower northern provinces during a Cabinet meeting in Nakhon Sawan province, in the Central area, north of Bangkok.
“The provincial groups have requested a budget to improve the basic infrastructure. But we already have a plan to do it. So, the allocation will be based on the plan.”
He says that the government would look into matters that were urgent and needed allocation from the new national budget for the year 2019. If they required a large mount, the government may consider listing them in the master plan on the development of basic infrastructure, he said.
The government has been under scrutiny over concerns that it might go on a spending spree with taxpayers’ money in an effort to build popularity ahead of the election.
The Cabinet yesterday also turned down a proposal to increase the retirement allowance for some 600 officials serving the National Council for Peace and Order.
Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam said that the Cabinet had not approved the plan and had asked the NCPO’s secretary office to reconsider whether the bonus was really necessary.
The NCPO has been under fire since the issue was in the news on Monday. Wissanu said that the number of officials involved had actually been cut down already from more than a thousand to 600.
He added that Prayut had remarked that the number could be reduced further.
It was uncertain when the issue would be resubmitted to the government, the deputy PM said.
STORY: The Nation
90% of hotels on Koh Phi Phi found incapable of registration
Out of 104 hotels, only nine are capable of being properly registered. That’s the bottomline after a month of checking by Krabi officials.
Muang Krabi District Chief Satta Tongkam says, “From May 1 until now, we have checked 104 hotels in Muang Krabi district, principally accommodation on Koh Phi Phi. There are 78 cases on Koh Phi Phi that the Krabi Provincial Court has ruled on. Only nine hotels have been found operating legally with proper licenses.”
‘From our in depth investigation on Koh Phi Phi we have found that most of hotel operators will be unable to submit for accommodation licenses because they don’t have land possession documents. Some hotel rooms and building sizes are not up to standard when we check against the standards demanded by the Hotel Act.”
“Relevant officials might have to review some of the ministerial regulations again in order to solve this local issue. We hope that a way can be found so these illegal hotels will be able to comply and become legal by law. They will not be able to continue operation if they can’t comply.”
Officials also investigated a hillside area where 34 villas and a big swimming pool is being built. The land documents for this property are currently under scrutiny by the Land Department.
Read more about that investigation HERE.
PHOTOS: Krabi PR Office
Trump/Kim summit – Reaction from Thai leadership.
The Thai government is praising the successful summit between the leaders of the United States and North Korea, saying the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula will benefit both Asia and the world.
Following a historic meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, the Thai PM Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha pointed out that the joint statement signed by both leaders on complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is a positive sign for the global community.
The international community has welcomed the historic US-North Korea meeting as a milestone to “full denuclearisation” that will resolve tensions over the Korean Peninsula and open a path to global peace.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said that the meeting between the US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is “a good sign to the world, if they can practice what they agreed”.
Meanwhile, Thailand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai viewed the agreement between the two leaders as a good omen for both Asia and the rest of the world as it will help relieve geopolitical tensions, at the very least.
For his part, US President Trump said: “I thank Chairman Kim for taking a bold step towards a bright new future for his people. Our unprecedented meeting between an American president and a leader of North Korea proves that real change is indeed possible. My meeting with Chairman Kim was honest and productive… We are preparing to start a new history and we are ready to write a new chapter between our nations in nearly 70 years [since the Korean War].”
In China, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters that the fact that the two leaders “can sit together and have equal talks has important and positive meaning, and is creating a new history”.
“Resolving the nuclear issue, on the one hand of course, is denuclearisation, full denuclearisation. At the same time, there needs to be a peace mechanism for the peninsula, to resolve North Korea’s reasonable security concerns.”
China also wants Trump and Kim to “establish mutual trust” and “overcome difficulties” to establish a peace mechanism on the Korean Peninsula, Wang said.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks about the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during an ASEAN briefing.
SOURCES: The Nation, The Thaiger
