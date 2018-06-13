Thaiger Radio News – Wednesday

Amid claims that regional visits were an attempt to boost his popularity before the election, he said: “In the past four years, we have always had this kind of excursion. So, don’t think that we do this on purpose.”

The PM, Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, yesterday said ‘no’ to financial demands made by groups from the lower northern provinces during a Cabinet meeting in Nakhon Sawan province, in the Central area, north of Bangkok.

“The provincial groups have requested a budget to improve the basic infrastructure. But we already have a plan to do it. So, the allocation will be based on the plan.”

He says that the government would look into matters that were urgent and needed allocation from the new national budget for the year 2019. If they required a large mount, the government may consider listing them in the master plan on the development of basic infrastructure, he said.