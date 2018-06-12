National
Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday
Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere.
- The Thaiger & The Nation
National
Slow loris found on the side of the road in Krabi
Krabi veterinarians have rescued a slow loris which had been injured from an electric shock by cutting its leg yesterday (June 11).
The slow loris was found on the side of the road in Ao Nang this week.
Veterinarian Julachart Julapetch of a private animal hospital in Krabi conducted an operation to rescue the male slow loris which appeared to have been critical injured from an electric shock. The veterinarian had to amputate the slow loris’s right leg which had become infected.
The slow loris is still unconscious and in shock. Veterinarians are closely monitoring the progress of the slow loris.
National
Drug conflicts likely motive behind murder of five in Yala
Officials examine the blood-splattered scene where five men were shot dead in Yala’s Bannang Sata district early yesterday. Authorities say the killings were probably not related to the deep South insurgency. PHOTO: The Nation
By Suriya Patathayo, Nakharin Chinnaworkomol and Parez Lohasan.
A conflict over the drug trade is thought to be the motive behind the brutal killing of five men in Yala province yesterday.
“We have not yet ruled out other possibilities but our investigation has showed the victims were involved in drugs,” police’s deputy spokesman Pol Colonel Krissana Pattanacharoen said yesterday.
Original report HERE.
The murders took place at about 1am at Ban Tohdue village in Tambon Tanoh Puteh, Bannang Sata district. Police and soldiers found spent bullet casings at the scene, but an informed source said four of the victims had sustained knife wounds as well as bullet injures.
“Most victims were knifed in the back and in the mouth,” the source said, adding the knife wounds were apparently inflicted before the attackers shot dead all five victims.
Police are now examining recording from closed-circuit cameras near the crime scene to determine who the killers were.
A source claims two of the slain men were major methamphetamine and kratom traffickers.
Krissana said National Police Commissioner Pol General Chakthip Chaijinda had asked for the speedy arrest of culprits behind this brutal crime.
Colonel Tanawee Suwannarat, a deputy spokesman for the Forward Command of the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4, said the attackers arrived at the crime scene on two motorcycles.
“All victims died at the scene,” he said.
Tanawee said the military’s own probe had indicated that the murders might not be related to the insurgency in the deep South.
He urged people to get in touch with authorities if they knew anything about the crime or the attackers.
“You can provide information via the hotline 1341 around the clock,” he said.
STORY: The Nation
National
Green turtle found in Chantaburi, full of plastic
The reporting of the deaths of these magnificent marine creatures, found to be riddled with plastic they’ve unfitly consumed as they feed in the seas off Thailand, puts more pressure on the Thai Government. Let’s hope their deaths are not in vain.
A green turtle has died in Chanthaburi’s Laem Sing district after consuming a vast quantity of plastic. A Facebook page, ReReef, posted the tragic story to warn yet again of the dangers posed by plastic garbage to marine life around the coasts of Thailand.
The page recounted that the turtle was found on a beach near the Leam Chabang deep seaport on June 4.
It said that local vets from the Marine and Coastal Resources Department battled for two days to save the reptile but in the end their efforts were in vain. The vets found that its stomach was stuffed with various small pieces of garbage, including plastic ropes, plastic bags, elastic rings and fishing equipment. Vets concluded the vast amount of plastic inside the turtle caused it to lose appetite so it stopped eating.
That led to body fluid flooding its stomach and the tissue around its heart, resulting in its eventual death from heart failure.
The careless disposal of plastic rubbish in Thailand’s beaches and seas has become an issue of great concern recently – only last week a short-finned pilot whale found in a Songkhla canal died after its body became overwhelmed by the ingestion of rubbish.
After its death, the Marine and Coastal Resources Department reported that during a post mortem they found 80 plastic bags weighing about 8 kilograms inside its stomach.
Re4Reef’s Facebook page HERE.
STORY: The Nation
Veterinarians unable to save striped dolphin
Santiburi Koh Samui ‘launches’ a floating breakfast
Two more Chinese airlines flying into Pattaya
SPECIAL REPORT: Saving paradise by setting limits
Slow loris found on the side of the road in Krabi
Two Burmese arrested over immigration and drug issues
Prachuap Khiri Khan woman seeks help after gaining 200 kilograms
Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday
Mango Tree elevates Thai dining with the launch of flagship restaurant in Guangzhou
Drug conflicts likely motive behind murder of five in Yala
Historic handshake leads to a day of talks in Singapore
Phuket Town woman arrested with drugs
To the war room!
Five shot dead in Yala home invasion
Heroin-swallowing smugglers nabbed in Chiang Mai and Bangkok
Myanmar-Thai border mega bust. 15 tonnes of drug-making chemicals.
Dead sperm whale found off Phuket under investigation
13 take-aways from Anthony Bourdain
Chinese couple trash Phuket apartment
A tale of two cities, Phuket style
Thai, Italian and Japanese runners star at Laguna Phuket Marathon 2018
Dodgy dentists charged over low-cost dental braces
Burmese national arrested over murder in Rassada
Heroin-swallowing smugglers nabbed in Chiang Mai and Bangkok
Two arrested over kratom in raids in Chalong
One arrest leads to three other in the ongoing drug crackdown
French tourist reports sale of Nazi merchandise in Pattaya
Phuket Town woman arrested with drugs
Three more arrested in Phuket loan shark crackdown
Green turtle found in Chantaburi, full of plastic
Today’s thethaiger.com UPDATE
Why we wear seatbelts!
Saving the Lifesavers
Launch of Michelin Guide of Bangkok, Phuket & Phang-Nga 2019
5 things to check about your social media in 2018
Foreign embassies pass on their best wishes for Thailand’s Songkran
Phuket’s Best Burger Competition 2018 – The Winner
The Great Convenience Store Gourmet Challenge – Episode 5
Krabi vendors are revolting – Officials try to arrest beach vendors on Ao Nang beach
THAIGER TODAY Friday, March 30
THAIGER TODAY Thursday, March 29
THAIGER TODAY Wednesday, March 28
21 year old arrested over assault on 82 year old following Facebook campaign
Monster python caught and released in Nakhon Si Thammarat
More wastewater outlets flowing into sea at Krabi
Trending
-
National1 day ago
Myanmar-Thai border mega bust. 15 tonnes of drug-making chemicals.
-
News1 day ago
Dead sperm whale found off Phuket under investigation
-
Thai Life2 days ago
13 take-aways from Anthony Bourdain
-
News Desk20 hours ago
Chinese couple trash Phuket apartment
-
News1 day ago
A tale of two cities, Phuket style
-
News1 day ago
Thai, Italian and Japanese runners star at Laguna Phuket Marathon 2018
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Dodgy dentists charged over low-cost dental braces
-
News1 day ago
Burmese national arrested over murder in Rassada
You must be logged in to post a comment Login