Twinpalms Residences MontAzure
Connect with us

National

Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

3 hours ago

on

Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere.

- The Thaiger & The Nation

Related Topics:
The Thaiger & The Nation

The island's most popular portal for news and information, in association with The Nation, Bangkok.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

National

Slow loris found on the side of the road in Krabi

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 12, 2018

By

Krabi veterinarians have rescued a slow loris which had been injured from an electric shock by cutting its leg yesterday (June 11).

The slow loris was found on the side of the road in Ao Nang this week.

Veterinarian Julachart Julapetch of a private animal hospital in Krabi conducted an operation to rescue the male slow loris which appeared to have been critical injured from an electric shock. The veterinarian had to amputate the slow loris’s right leg which had become infected.

The slow loris is still unconscious and in shock. Veterinarians are closely monitoring the progress of the slow loris.

Continue Reading

National

Drug conflicts likely motive behind murder of five in Yala

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

5 hours ago

on

June 12, 2018

By

Officials examine the blood-splattered scene where five men were shot dead in Yala’s Bannang Sata district early yesterday. Authorities say the killings were probably not related to the deep South insurgency. PHOTO: The Nation

By Suriya Patathayo, Nakharin Chinnaworkomol and Parez Lohasan.

A conflict over the drug trade is thought to be the motive behind the brutal killing of five men in Yala province yesterday.

“We have not yet ruled out other possibilities but our investigation has showed the victims were involved in drugs,” police’s deputy spokesman Pol Colonel Krissana Pattanacharoen said yesterday.

Original report HERE.

The murders took place at about 1am at Ban Tohdue village in Tambon Tanoh Puteh, Bannang Sata district. Police and soldiers found spent bullet casings at the scene, but an informed source said four of the victims had sustained knife wounds as well as bullet injures.

“Most victims were knifed in the back and in the mouth,” the source said, adding the knife wounds were apparently inflicted before the attackers shot dead all five victims.

Police are now examining recording from closed-circuit cameras near the crime scene to determine who the killers were.

A source claims two of the slain men were major methamphetamine and kratom traffickers.

Krissana said National Police Commissioner Pol General Chakthip Chaijinda had asked for the speedy arrest of culprits behind this brutal crime.

Colonel Tanawee Suwannarat, a deputy spokesman for the Forward Command of the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4, said the attackers arrived at the crime scene on two motorcycles.

“All victims died at the scene,” he said.

Tanawee said the military’s own probe had indicated that the murders might not be related to the insurgency in the deep South.

He urged people to get in touch with authorities if they knew anything about the crime or the attackers.

“You can provide information via the hotline 1341 around the clock,” he said.

STORY: The Nation

Continue Reading

National

Green turtle found in Chantaburi, full of plastic

The Thaiger

Published

24 hours ago

on

June 11, 2018

By

The reporting of the deaths of these magnificent marine creatures, found to be riddled with plastic they’ve unfitly consumed as they feed in the seas off Thailand, puts more pressure on the Thai Government. Let’s hope their deaths are not in vain.

A green turtle has died in Chanthaburi’s Laem Sing district after consuming a vast quantity of plastic. A Facebook page, ReReef, posted the tragic story to warn yet again of the dangers posed by plastic garbage to marine life around the coasts of Thailand.

The page recounted that the turtle was found on a beach near the Leam Chabang deep seaport on June 4.

It said that local vets from the Marine and Coastal Resources Department battled for two days to save the reptile but in the end their efforts were in vain. The vets found that its stomach was stuffed with various small pieces of garbage, including plastic ropes, plastic bags, elastic rings and fishing equipment. Vets concluded the vast amount of plastic inside the turtle caused it to lose appetite so it stopped eating.

That led to body fluid flooding its stomach and the tissue around its heart, resulting in its eventual death from heart failure.

The careless disposal of plastic rubbish in Thailand’s beaches and seas has become an issue of great concern recently – only last week a short-finned pilot whale found in a Songkhla canal died after its body became overwhelmed by the ingestion of rubbish.

After its death, the Marine and Coastal Resources Department reported that during a post mortem they found 80 plastic bags weighing about 8 kilograms inside its stomach.

Re4Reef’s Facebook page HERE.

STORY: The Nation

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending