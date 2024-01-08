Best Dispensaries Bangkok: The High Times ft. Casey Jones

Follow us on :













This week on Thaiger Top Shelf Alex heads to Thong Lor to catch up with the latest flower news at The High Times. With the ever-changing landscape that is the Thai cannabis market, Alex consults with Casey Jones to stay up to date.

In this Thaiger series, we try the strain and let you know how it hits so that you can consider it for your next high! Join us on our journey as we go around Bangkok to visit some of the coolest cannabis dispensaries and strains currently available in Thailand. Watch this video to find out if you want a taste of Casey Jones!