Teen kills friend with homemade gun | The Thaiger

Crime
Teen kills friend with homemade gun
A 17 year old boy is dead after he was accidentally shot by a friend with a homemade hand gun in the western province of Kanchanaburi. His teenage friend was showing off the gun to a group of friends early Wednesday morning.
Police say the shooting was reported about 4:20am and occurred in a rented room in Kanchanaburi. Police and a doctor rushed to the scene and found 17 year old Tarin Pinroj dead on the floor in a pool of blood. He had been shot in the left cheek and the bullet went straight through his head.
18 year old Nathapas Kumkrong told police he was playing video games in the room with Tarin when they were joined by four other boys, who arrived on two motorcycles, according to Thai media.
One of the newcomers brought out a homemade gun and was showing it off. The gun went off and the round hit Tarin in the face. The four other boys fled on their motorcycles
Police Chief say the parents of the boy with the gun were asked bring their son to the police station. The 17 year old, whose name was not given, surrendered to police at 6:45am. He admitted to firing the fatal shot and said it was an accident. He says he threw the gun into the water under a bridge near a local temple.
This is the second fatal incident in a week involving a makeshift gun.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Coronavirus
UK prisoner tested for coronavirus after extradition from Thailand
A British drug suspect, arrested in Pattaya on November 2 before being extradited to the United Kingdom in January, has been tested for the coronavirus.
Thai authorities confirmed the identity of 31 year old Mark Rumble, who was sent back to the UK just over two weeks ago. An official for the Corrections Department says a medical check prior to the extradition on January 27 didn’t reveal any illness. “His body temperature was 36.6C and the lung x-ray was normal.”
Rumble was taken to HMP Bullingdon prison in Oxfordshire, according to Sky News. Prisoners there are now being kept in isolation, with access restricted to the wing of the complex where they are being held.
On the same day Rumble and another prisoner were being tested, a British honeymooner who was removed from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, currently quarantined off Japan nin Yokohama Harbour over coronavirus fears, announced his first test for the virus was negative. Passenger Alan Steele posted on Facebook:
“Just received great news. My test showed negative to the virus and have now been swabbed for second test. If that comes back negative I get released.”
SOURCE: Sky News
Crime
Phuket speedboat crash captains released on bail
An official of the Phuket Provincial Court confirmed this morning that both captains involved in the speedboat collision on Monday that killed two Russian children and injured more than a dozen others were released yesterday on bail of 150,000 each. Both were charged Monday with “recklessness causing death and injury.” 24 year old Atsarawut Suden and 33 year old Anusorn Duangkiet must present themselves to the court in seven days. Phuket City’s police chief told reporters that police had requested that the court deny bail.
The collision, between tour speedboats “ALP 111” and “Payan 5,” occurred in the channel linking Phuket Boat Lagoon and Royal Phuket Marina to Phang Nga Bay, at about 8am on Monday. The Payan 5, operated by Seastar Tour, was on the way from Laem Nga in Rassada to pick up tourists at Royal Phuket Marina when the incident happened.
As the Payan 5 was turning into the access channel to arrive at Royal Phuket Marina, it was struck by the “ALP 111”, operated by Andaman Leisure Phuket.
The ALP 111, driven by Atsarawut, had 35 passengers on board, all Russian, who had boarded the boat at Boat Lagoon Pier, further inside the channel. 12 year old Russian boy Lysxi Iaroslav, and 9 year old girl Lysaia Mirasalavr, were killed in the collision, and 19 of the remaining tourists were rushed to hospital.
All but 52 year old Tatiana Erhova, and 29 year old Azamat Isinalinov received treatement and were discharged from hospital care. Erhova on Monday was listed as admitted at Bangkok Hospital Phuket, but no updates on her condition have been issued. Isinalinov, who suffered head injuries that required 40 stitches, was listed as under observation at Phuket’s Bangkok Hospital,but no updates on his condition have been forthcoming either.
Marine Department Chief Witthaya Yamuang in Phuket said on Monday that he had ordered both captains banned from driving any boat for two years.
SOURCES: The Phuket News | Social media reports | ที่นี่ภูเก็ต
Crime
Supreme Court upholds death for schoolgirl’s murderer
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence for Krittidech Rawengwan, a former village headman who murdered a teenage schoolgirl in the northeastern province of Kalasin. He had already been sentenced to death by two lower courts.
On Dec 23, 2015, 18 year old Ruadeewan Polprasit, nicknamed “Nong Snow”, was returning home from school on a motorbike when she followed by a man on another motorcycle. The attacker kicked her motorbike to the ground and began to rape her. Ruadeewan fought back and managed to free herself despite being badly hurt. She died later of her injuries. A post mortem exam showed that her liver was ruptured.
Krittidech was arrested in April 2016 for attempted rape and murder. He was indicted in the Kalasin Provincial Court in June 2016.
On March 30, 2017, the same court found him guilty, citing forensic evidence, and sentenced him to death. He was ordered to pay 2.39 million baht compensation. for damage. Krittidech appealed the sentence and was released on bail. But the Appeals Court upheld the lower court’s ruling in July 2018. Krittidech then took his case to Thailand’s Supreme Court.
Capital punishment has been rare in Thailand for the last 15 years, and the country has adopted a more “humane” method of execution: lethal injection. Some citizens blame a lack of harsh punishment for a rise in violent crime in recent years, such as rape, murders and killings that involve dismemberment and other gruesome acts.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
