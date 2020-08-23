Surveys show majority support protesters, fear violence | The Thaiger

Uncategorized
Surveys show majority support protesters, fear violence
In apparent contradiction, separate opinion polls have found that, while a majority of people agree with the demands of pro-democracy demonstrators, a majority also fear that the ongoing wave of protests could lead to division and violence in society, particularly if protesters touch on the subject of the Monarchy. An opinion survey by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll, found a majority agree with the 3 demands raised by the Free People group, believing they are in line with democratic principles, but some believe the demonstrators must not infringe on the Monarchy. The poll was conducted online August 16-21 on 197,029 people of various ages, education levels and occupations across the country.
Asked what they think about the ongoing wave of anti-government protests by students, with each respondent allowed to choose more than one answer:
- 59.1% said they are making demands as allowed in a democracy
- 41.8% said they must not infringe on the monarchy
- 40.4% were concerned about their security and the danger they could be attacked
- 40.1% said all concerned should listen to the demonstrators and 38.9% thought they might have some clandestine supporters
- 33.8% said the students are showing the people have the right to freedom of expression
- 28.6% said they’re sowing division and creating disorder
- 28.3% said the demonstrations are part of a political game
- 26.48% said they are calling for changes for the betterment of the country
- 26.53% said the demonstrations are a show of opinions by people of a new generation who want the country to undergo reform.
Regarding the demand for a rewrite of Thailand’s Constitution:
- 62.8% agreed, with some saying the present constitution is undemocratic and perpetuates dictatorship, and that the provision governing senators must be amended. Others said only problematic sections should be amended and that the people should participate in the drafting of the new Constitution as the existing one is out of date and not suitable in the present situation.
- 24.8% disagreed, saying the existing charter is good enough and there are now many more urgent problems such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic slump
- 12.3% had no comment
On the demand that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha “resign and dissolve parliament”:
- 53.9% agreed, with it, saying Prayut has failed in his administration, causing the country to be racked with economic problems and plagued by corruption and nepotism, as he is a dictator and lacks legitimacy to remain in the position
- 38.4% disagreed, saying Prayut is a good and honest person who has sacrificed for the country and that since he won an election, he should be allowed to complete the 4-year term
- 7.7% had no comment
- Concerning the demand that the government “stop intimidating” the people:
- 59.5% agreed with it, saying people should be free to express their opinions without being intimidated
- 29.2% disagreed, saying authorities are duty-bound to enforce the law to prevent anarchy
- 11.3% had no comment
When asked about their overall opinion on student demonstrations,
- 53.7% supported them, saying they are exercising fundamental rights and have a clear intention of wanting to see true democracy
- 41.2% disagreed, saying that if the demands are extended to infringe on the Monarchy there may be a state of disorder while the country is struggling to contain the spread of Covid-19 and the sagging economy
- 5.12% had no comment
Another poll, carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll, found that a majority of people are concerned the demonstration like the ones by the Free People group at Thammasat University on August 10 and at the Democracy Monument on August 16 could lead to division and violence. The poll was conducted August 18-20 on 1,312 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country to compile their opinions on the 2 demonstrations.
Asked whether they were concerned the demonstrations would lead to division and violence in society,
- 61.1% said they wereconcerned
- 34.8% said they are “somewhat worried” by the protests for fear they would lead to clashes between people with differing opinions
- 26.4% are “very worried” for fear the demonstrations would be influenced by a third party, as happened in the past, and want the Free People group to postpone their rallies until Covid-19 has been 100% eradicated
- 24.2% of respondents said they were “not concerned at all” because rallies are common in Thai politics and the demonstrations by the Free People groups have been peaceful
- 0.5%, had no comment or were not interested
Asked how Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha should respond to the demonstrations — with each respondent allowed to give more than one reply, answers were as follows:
- 45.3% said he should pay personal attention to the problems raised by the demonstrators
- 24.16% said he should dissolve parliament and call a new election
- 11.43% said he should amend Section 256 of the constitution to make way for the setting up of a constitution drafting council and a new election
- 11.36% suggested he listen to problems voiced by the protesters through parliamentary mechanisms
- 9.07% said he should amend the constitution section by section and dissolve parliament for a new election
- 9.54% said he should use state mechanisms to maintain law and order in society
- 6.17% said he should stay indifferent and do nothing
- 4.50% suggested he take legal action against wrongdoers
- 0.99% had no comment or were not interested
ลูกสาวบิ๊กตร. ร้อง ถูก ร.ต.อ. บุคคโล ข่มขืน โพสต์ประจานโซเชียล
ลูกสาวบิ๊กตร. ร้อง ถูก ร.ต.อ. บุคคโล ข่มขืน โพสต์ประจานโซเชียล วันที่ 17 ก.ค. 63 น.ส.เอ อายุ 45 ปี ลูกสาวอดีตตำรวจชั้นผู้ใหญ่ นำเอกสารหลักฐานพร้อมข้อความแชทที่ถูกข่มขู่ มอบให้กับ รองผู้บังคับการฝ่ายรับเรื่องราวร้องทุกข์ สำนักงานจเรตำรวจ เพื่อขอความเป็นธรรม กรณีถูกนายตำรวจยศ ร.ต.อ. สน.บุคคโล ข่มขืนแล้วนำภาพและคลิปวิดิโอไปเผยแพร่ในโซเชียลจนได้รับความเสื่อมเสีย ทั้งนี้ นาวสาวเอเกรงว่าจะไม่ได้รับความเป็นธรรมเนื่องจากคณะกรรมการตรวจสอบวินัยเป็นตำรวจสังกัดเดียวกับ ร.ต.อ. อีกทั้ง คู่กรณี กำลังได้เลื่อนยศเป็น สารวัตร ในวาระประจำปีที่จะถึงนี้ สำหรับคดีดังกล่าวเกิดขึ้น 3 ท้องที่คือ สน.พระโขนง ความผิดเกี่ยวกับ พ.ร.บ.คอมพิวเตอร์ฯและรีดเอาทรัพย์ ส่วน สน.คลองตัน แจ้งความคดีข่มขืนเพราะห้องพักอยู่ในท้องที่ และสน.บุุคคโล ต้นสังกัดแจ้งความเอาผิดเรื่องวินัย ผู้เสียหาย กล่าวว่า เหตุการณ์เกิดขึ้นตั้งแต่ ธ.ค.62 โดยตนรู้จักกับตำรวจคนดังกล่าวจากการที่มีญาติติดคุกอยู่ในเรือนจำ จึงได้ให้ ร.ต.อ. คู่กรณีช่วยประสานเนื่องจากเป็นเจ้าของคดี จากนั้นก็มีการติดต่อกันเรื่อยมา จนกระทั่ง เมื่อวันที่ 30 ธ.ค.62 มีการนัดทานข้าวและดื่มสุราในห้องพักของตนซึ่งมีญาติร่วมอยู่ด้วยหลายคน ก่อน ร.ต.อ.จะข่มขืนผู้เสียหายภายในห้องพัก จากนั้นก็มีการนัดแนะขอร่วมหลับนอนเรื่อยมา กระทั่งตนเองทนไม่ไหวได้แอบถ่ายรูปขณะร่วมหลับนอนกับ ร.ต.อ. ส่งไปให้ ภรรยาของ ร.ต.อ. เพื่อให้สามีหยุดการกระทำแต่ทางภรรยากลับจะฟ้องข้อหาเป็นชู้ และ ร.ต.อ. คู่กรณีข่มขู่ว่าจะนำเรื่องไปบอกสามีและลูกของผู้เสียหาย ทั้งยังอ้างว่ามีเส้นสายในวงการกฎหมาย ทำให้ น.ส.เอ เกรงกลัวจึงมาร้องกับตำรวจ ขณะเดียวกัน ช่วงบ่าย น.ส.เอ จะต้องไปพบคณะกรรมการสอบวินัยที่ สน.บุคคโล ด้วย ที่มา Police News Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.Never miss out on future posts by […]
Phuket has the highest coronavirus infection rate in Thailand
With 9 new Covid-19 infections confirmed today in Phuket bringing the total to 170, the southern island province now has the highest rate of infection in Thailand. At 38.95 per 100,000 people, Phuket health officials say the province has surpassed even Bangkok for the highest rate of infection, per capita, in the Kingdom. But, to put it in perspective, out of the island’s 450,000 or so residents, 170 cases, whilst a huge concern, is still a small proportion of the island’s population with most of the cases being confined to the Bangla Road area in Patong and around the Bang […]
โควิด-19: ผ้าแบบไหนเหมาะทำหน้ากากอนามัยผ้า
โควิด-19: ผ้าแบบไหนเหมาะทำหน้ากากอนามัยผ้า หน้ากากอนามัย โควิด-19 : เว็บรัฐบาลไทยได้เผยแพร่เรื่อง ลักษณะผ้าและหน้ากากอนามัยที่ทำจากผ้า ตามประกาศของกระทรวงอุตสาหกรรม มีอะไรบ้างนะ คุณลักษณะผ้า 1.ขอบข่าย กำหนดคุณาพผ้าสำหรับหน้ากากผ้าที่ตัดเย็บจากผ้าทอหรือผ้าถักซึ่งทำจากเส้นใยธรรมชาติ เส้นใยประดิษฐ์ หรือเส้นใยผสม และหน้าไม่ครอบคลุมผ้าที่ผลิตจากผ้าไม่ทอไม่ถํก (nonwoven) 2.วัสดุ 2.1 ผ้าทอหรือผ้าถักซึ่งทำจากเส้นใยธรรมชาติ เส้นใยประดิษฐ์ หรือเส้ใยผสม 2.2 ลักษณะทั่วไป ต้องสะอาด ไม่มีกลิ่นที่ไม่พึงประสงค์ และไม่มีลายพิมพ์ อ่อนนุ่ม ต่อผิวสัมผัสและไม่เกิดการระคายเคือง และเนื้อผ้า ต้องปราศจากข้อบกพร่องที่มีผลต่อการใช้งาน เช่นผ้าแยก ผ้าขาด ผ้าเป็นรู 2.3 น้ำหนักต่อหน่วยพื้นที่ ต้องไม่น้อยกว่า 80 กรัม ต่อตารางเมตร และไม่เกิน 220 กรัมต่อตารางเมตร 3.คุณลักษณะด้านความปลอดภัย 3.1 สีเอโช (azo dye) ที่ให้แอโรแมติกแอมีน (aromatic amine) *ต้องไม่เกิน 30 มิลลิกรัมต่อกิโลกรัม (ยกเว้นผ้าขาวและผ้าไม่ย้อมสี) *หมายถึง แอโรแมติกแอมีน 24 ชนิด (ทดสอบตาม EN ISO 14362) 3.2 ปริมาณ ฟอร์แมลดีไฮด์ ต้องน้อยกว่า 75 มิลลิกรัมต่อกิโลกรัม (ทดสอบตาม มอก. 121 เล่ม 33) 4. ความคงทนของสี (ยกเว้นผ้าขาว และผ้าไม่ย้อมสี) -ความคงทนของสีต่อการซัก (mดสอบตามมอก. 1121 เล่ม 3 วิธี (A)1) (เกรย์สเกล ระดับ) -การเปลี่ยนสี ไม่น้อยกว่า 3 -การตกติดสี ไม่น้อยกว่า 3 อ่านข่าวที่เกี่ยวข้องกับไวรัสโควิด องค์การอนามัยโลก (WHO) แนะ เมื่อไหร่ควรใส่หน้ากากอนามัย ด่วน! ไทยพบผู้ติดเชื้อโควิดเพิ่ม 60 […]
