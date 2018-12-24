Suphan Buri Governor believes kidnapping probably the motive – missing two year old | The Thaiger

Uncategorized
Suphan Buri Governor believes kidnapping probably the motive – missing two year old
by Wattanapol Matcha
Suphan Buri Governor Nimit Wanchaithanawong has opened up with his personal reflections on the ongoing search saying that he suspected the two year old Burmese boy missing since last Monday was likely kidnapped. Suphan Buri is just north-west of Bangkok.
The Governor say he believes the boy has been taken out of the area after a search mission involving 300 people through a 200 rai plantation over the weekend returned empty-handed.
The missing boy, Sului Piew, was walking in Suwanwat Moo 9 village in tambon Sa Phang Lan of U-Thong district with his three year old sister eight days ago.
She has told police that a man took her brother by the hand and led him away. Nimit, who presided over today’s meeting of agencies that took part in the search mission, said officials and volunteers had searched the 200-rai plantation, a 1,000-rai nearby area and also scoured five local ponds.
So, it was likely the boy was not in the area anymore.
As the boy was said to have been led away by a man, Nimit said police would focus on kidnapping as a motive.
“Tomorrow (Tuesday), we’ll move the operation centre from the plantation to the Sa Yai Som Police Station so the precinct superintendent and U-Thong district chief can interview people again in the kidnapping motive probe,” he said.
STORY: The Nation
Southeast Asia
Warnings of more seismic activity around Sunda Strait
A young boy has been pulled from rubble as experts warn that another tsunami could strike Indonesia at any time.
The warning comes two days after 280 people were killed and more than 1,000 people injured by a wave triggered after a volcanic eruption. The death toll is expected to rise today as searchers reach more remote areas.
Richard Teeuw from the University of Portsmouth in England says the risk of another tsunami is greater given the current activity around Anak Krakatoa volcano (the remnants of the old Krakatoa volcano that exploded in a violent eruption back in 1883).
“The likelihood of further tsunamis in the Sunda Strait will remain high while Anak Krakatoa volcano is going through its current active phase of activity because that might trigger further submarine landslides,” Teeuw said.
Jacques-Marie Bardintzeff at the University of Paris-South also warned that “we must be wary now that the volcano has been destabilised”.
The comments come as a 5.0 magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia less than 24 hours after the tsunami hit the coastal areas around the Sunda Strait.
The quake struck 23 kilometres off Tiku, at a depth of 97.1 kilometres, according to data from the US Geological Survey. Tiku is located northwest of Indonesia’s Sunda Strait, where the tsunami struck.
People were seen running in fear from the tsunami waves according to Indonesia media. Waves were reported to only be around 1 metre high but were amplified by the high tide associated with the full moon. Many of the hotels and buildings destroyed were also constructed right up to the shoreline.
The country’s climatology agency believes an underwater eruption of the Mount Anak Krakatau volcano could have caused the tsunami.
Miss Thailand runner-up in the Miss World 2018 contest – VIDEO
Thailand has been pipped at the post and fallen short of winning this year’s Miss World event.
The title went to 26 year old Vanessa Ponce de Leon from Mexico with Miss Thailand, Nicolene Pichapa Limsnukan, being named ‘runner up’.
Miss Mexico was crowned the 68th Miss World at the event in the Chinese coastal resort of Sanya.
The event rolled out US disco queens, Sister Sledge, performing their 1979 disco anthem We Are Family.
Miss Thailand, content with runner-up status, watches on as last year’s Miss World, Miss India, crowns the new 2018 Miss World, Vanessa Ponce de Leon from Mexico
Runner-up, Nicolene, won the Miss Thailand World pageant in Bangkok on September 15, making her the representative for the Miss World event.
Nicolene was born in California and raised by a single mum, the 20 year old is a business student at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and also finished in the Top 10 of the Miss Thailand Universe pageant last June.
She has been a regular at beauty pageants since she was six. In 2014, at 15 years old, won the Miss Teen Asia USA title.
Thailand never has won a Miss World title.
Miss World 2018 – Crowning Moment
นิโคลีน พิชาภา ลิมศนุกาญจน์ Miss Thailand World 2018 สร้างประวัติศาสตร์คนไทยคนแรกที่ได้รับตำแหน่งรองอันดับ 1 Miss World 2018 เป็นตัวแทนจากประเทศไทยคนแรกที่เข้าใกล้มงกุฎ Miss World มากที่สุดสำหรับผู้ชนะในปีนี้เป็นสาวงามจากประเทศเม็กซิโก#MissWorld #MissWorld2018
Posted by t-pageant.com on Saturday, December 8, 2018
It is the eighth time the Miss World final has been held in Sanya, capital of the island province of Hainan, which first hosted the pageant in 2003.
At the finals three years ago controversy erupted as officials in Hong Kong stopped Miss Canada, Anastasia Lin, from boarding a plane bound for Sanya, telling her she would not receive a visa.
The 25-year old actress claimed the decision was due to her stance on China’s human rights record, including its persecution of Falun Gong, a Chinese spiritual group of which she is a practitioner.
Phang Nga
No caving to Similan tour operator pressure
The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plants Conservation is refusing to bow to pressure from tour operators in Phang-nga for it to ease current restrictions on the number of visitors to the Similan Islands.
Songtham Suksawang, director of the National Parks Division of the department, says the decision to limit the number of daily visitors to the island at 3,325 plus another 525 visitors for scuba diving was intended to preserve the environment and ecology of the island.
Overnight stays on Similan Islands are also currently banned under the new guidelines.
He says the department doesn’t want a repeat of the situation of the past years when the number of daily visitors spiralled to 6,000-7,000 on some days, well beyond the capability of the island to cope.
“The department doesn’t want to see Similans to end up like Maya Bay in nearby Krabi province which was recently closed indefinitely due to extensive damage caused to coral reefs and the beach from unlimited visitors.”
The parks division chief said he was not worried by the protest of tour operators who claimed that their business would be affected by the restriction because they had already accepted advance bookings from tourists to visit Similan island and that they were given only short notice about the restrictions.
“Park officials had been discussing with the representatives of the operators throughout the past year about the overcrowding problem on the island and about measures to put a curb on the number of visitors to preserve the island’s environment for long-term benefits for all parties concerned.”
Only few tourists visited Similan island yesterday – the second day of the two-day boycott imposed by tour operators to protest against the restrictions.
Tour operators have been taking tourists to Surin island over the past two days.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
