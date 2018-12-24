Suphan Buri Governor believes kidnapping probably the motive – missing two year old | The Thaiger

by Wattanapol Matcha

Suphan Buri Governor Nimit Wanchaithanawong has opened up with his personal reflections on the ongoing search saying that he suspected the two year old Burmese boy missing since last Monday was likely kidnapped. Suphan Buri is just north-west of Bangkok.

The Governor say he believes the boy has been taken out of the area after a search mission involving 300 people through a 200 rai plantation over the weekend returned empty-handed.

The missing boy, Sului Piew, was walking in Suwanwat Moo 9 village in tambon Sa Phang Lan of U-Thong district with his three year old sister eight days ago.

She has told police that a man took her brother by the hand and led him away. Nimit, who presided over today’s meeting of agencies that took part in the search mission, said officials and volunteers had searched the 200-rai plantation, a 1,000-rai nearby area and also scoured five local ponds.

So, it was likely the boy was not in the area anymore.

As the boy was said to have been led away by a man, Nimit said police would focus on kidnapping as a motive.

“Tomorrow (Tuesday), we’ll move the operation centre from the plantation to the Sa Yai Som Police Station so the precinct superintendent and U-Thong district chief can interview people again in the kidnapping motive probe,” he said.

STORY: The Nation