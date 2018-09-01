National
September Event round-up
Boat enthusiasts rejoice! With several boating events celebrating Thailand’s rich sailing tradition, September is your month! The popular Thai-Laos long-boat racing takes place in Bueng Kan throughout September for HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s Cup, while the annual Pa Sak Boat Racing Festival in Saraburi province on September 29-30 has boats attending from all over the country.
The Mon Floating Boat Festival from September 23-25 in Sangkhlaburi is held in honour of the spirits of the river, forest and earth. A bamboo boat over one month in the making and beautifully decorated with colourful paper flags is pushed out onto the Samprasob river in the hope that it will cleanse the merit makers of bad luck and misfortune.
Hardly a month goes by in Thailand without a running event and September is no different. The Human Run 2018 starts a month of running on September 2 with more than just a race. Its “a day” concept encourages people to grow themselves, meet new people and widen their perspectives. The race features distances from 5-21km, so there is something for all levels.
If you’re on Phuket on September 2, head to Thanyapura for the annual King of the Mountain Trail Run, a 3km, 8km or 15km trail run taking participants through the hilly terrain in the Khao Phra National Park surrounding Thanyapura.
Nature lovers will also enjoy the River Kwai International Half Marathon which takes runners along the Kwai river in Kanchanaburi on September 9.
If the heat and humidity of central Thailand is too much for you, consider the annual Chiang Rai Marathon on September 16. Set in the mountains of the north where temperatures drop significantly during this time of the year, this race offers a welcome respite.
A week later on September 22, head south again for the Sundown Marathon Krabi, part of the popular Sundown series. Held for the first time in Thailand, the series was created with the objective of creating an inclusive event for running enthusiasts.
Then head east across to the Gulf of Thailand on Koh Samui for the Samui Festival Marathon and Trail on September 30. Combining shorter 5km Fun Runs with more strenuous Marathon distances and a 30km trail run, there’s plenty of opportunity to test your endurance and stamina. Adrenaline junkies can get their fix at the King of Battle race, the largest Thai designed military obstacle course with no less 25 obstacles. With a number of races to choose from, such as The Operation, The Stamina and The Warrior, there’s something for even the most hard-core participants.
After all that activity, September is also a month of indulgence. The World Gourmet Festival is held for the 19th time from September 3-9 at the Anantara Siam. With 13 chefs from nine different countries and with 12 Michelin-starred restaurants represented, the festival is a true gastronomic powerhouse.
If that doesn’t satisfy your appetite, you’ll have another chance at the annual So Amazing Chefs when it returns to So Sofitel Bangkok for the 8th time on September 14-23 . A celebration of all the good things in life, the event brings together 21 chefs from around the world for a series of dinners, workshops and pop-ups. And if that wasn’t enough, eat your way across the city during BK Restaurant Week from September 14-29. More than 60 restaurants are putting on a three-course dinner for just 1000++ baht. Eat your heart out!
For stimulation of a different kind make sure to book tickets for Bangkok’s International Festival of Dance & Music from September 12 to October 18. Held for the 20th time, this year’s program is packed with world-class acts, including the talented Zubin Mehta and the world’s oldest historic opera theatre, Teatro di San Carlo from Naples, Italy, with a talented cast of over 250 artists.
Here are a few sponsorship opportunities available…
Attracting more than 15,000 visitors every year, Phuket Wake Park is one of Phuket’s premier lifestyle and recreational facilities. Known as the ‘Best Wake Park in Asia’, Phuket Wake Park is a first-class facility for all ages and abilities and is conveniently located in the middle of the island. Combining water skiing, snow boarding and surfing techniques, wake boarding has seen a rise in popularity in recent years and wake parks are increasingly becoming lifestyle centres rather than specialist sports facilities.
And, opened in March 2018, Ice Arena Phuket is the ultimate ice skating experience for the whole family, expected to attract over 150,000 people per year. Located at Phuket Boat Lagoon, Ice Arena Phuket is the island’s first ice rink and offers a first-class skating facility for people of all ages and abilities. It is a place where the whole family can gather to enjoy a day of fun or learn something new. Having been open for just a few months, the ice rink has already become a popular entertainment destination on Phuket.
Finally, the Salak Yom and Salak Kapat ceremony is a showcase of ancient Buddhist culture and merit-making. Held from September 22-24 at Wat Prathat Haripunchai in Lamphun province, villagers decorate a bamboo structure and fill it with household supplies and the eight necessities of a Buddhist monk before offering it to the temple.
Tourist arrivals up again – 11 percent rise year on year
Thailand welcomed 22,657,730 visitors over between January-July 2018, up by 11 percent over the same period in 2017, according to preliminary figures collected by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports. Estimated visitor expenditure also rose significantly, up 14.44 percent to 1.18 trillion baht.
The top ten source markets of visitors to Thailand in January – July 2018:
SOURCE: Ministry of Tourism and Sports
The TAT Governor Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn says, “This strong growth is very encouraging in terms of numbers, but even more important are some of the emerging new trends; such as, the 23.3 percent increase in visitor arrivals by sea (July 2018), and the higher hotel occupancies being experienced by emerging secondary provinces; such as, Rayong, Suphan Buri, Chainat, Nakhon Pathom, Ang Thong and Phatthalung.”
East Asian countries accounted for 15.45 million visitors, or 68 percent of the total. China topped the list with 6,860,924 million arrivals. ASEAN countries generated over 5.62 million arrivals, with growth from the Philippines (+9.93 percent), Lao PDR. (+9.31 percent), Cambodia (+8.43 percent), Vietnam (+7.83 percent), Indonesia (+7.67 percent), Malaysia (+6.80 percent) and Singapore (+2.97 percent). The only contractions were from Myanmar (-0.36 percent) and Brunei (-11.04 percent).
Arrivals from Europe were up 6.37 percent to 4.05 million. Russia is the largest source market out of Europe, with arrivals of 900,712, up by 16.24 percent.
Arrivals from the Americas were up 2.99 percent to 948,872. The main market, USA, was up by 5.82 percent to 656,327.
Arrivals from South Asia grew by 12.11 percent to 1,133,057. India topped the list with arrivals of 919,130, up 13.24 percent.
Arrivals from Oceania declined by 1.49 percent to 532,296 visitors, largely due to lower arrivals from Australia (-1.82 percent).
Arrivals from the Middle East declined by 4.56 percent to 432,054.
Arrivals from Africa grew by 7.48 percent to 106,394. The top performing market was South Africa, up by 14.56 percent to 54,651.
In terms of revenue earnings, this is the breakdown of the estimated expenditure by the top ten performing markets:
SOURCE: Ministry of Tourism and Sports
Kanchanaburi mother and her lover arrested over 2015 murder
A three year old crime has eventually caught up with a woman and her lover in Kanchanaburi.
Police have arrested a 47 year old woman implicated in conspiring with her 36 year old plantation worker lover in the murder of her 56 year old plantation owner husband in Kanchanaburi’s Sai Yok district back in August 2015.
Supatchaya Sirisuk was arrested in Muang Kanchanaburi under a warrant issued on Thursday.
Earlier this week her alleged lover, Phuphathong Phathongphum, was arrested along with his four accomplices – 22 and 27 year old Thais and two 25 year old Burmese.
Phuphathong then reportedly confessed to plotting the murder of Nawapong Sajjathampiwat.
He claims that the victim had put a black-magic curse on him following an argument over the discovery of his wife’s affair with Phuphathong. The murder suspect denied the motive of wanting to take over the victim’s property and run off with his wife.
A police source said that following Nawapong’s disappearance in August 2015, Supatchaya told her three children that their father had moved to Myanmar to be ordained as a monk.
Then Supatchaya and the children moved in with Phuphathong in Thong Pha Phum district, while the four workers moved away.
Following her arrest, Supatchaya reportedly made a partial confession by admitting she had an affair with Phuphathong and she knew about Phuphathong’s plan “to assault” her late husband.
She claimed the suspect told her in July 2015 that he would assault Nawapong to cripple him but that turned into a murder and she did not know what to do so she kept quiet.
A police source said that the case came to police’s attention after Nawapong’s 21 year old son became suspicious about his father’s disappearance.
SOURCE: The Nation
