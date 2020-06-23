Schools in France reopen with new hygiene measures | The Thaiger

Millions of children are going back to their schools in France after lockdowns loosened but are under social distancing measures.

The decision to reopen the schools comes after the nation has seen no recent infections, but officials are still taking precautions. Such measures mean that classes are restricted, forcing students to either attend only part-time or from home but as of June 22, every student must be registered to attend in some form.

Those who are physically attending classes, especially primary schoolers, are having to use the one-meter rule for social distancing.

French cinemas also opened yesterday but will follow hygienic measures by social distancing and wearing face masks. Social events are also still restricted to a maximum of 10 people, except for funerals which have not reduced the number of people to attend since 18 June.

On June 2 and June 14, bars and restaurants reopened in various locations but again are required to follow hygienic measures. Museums, tourist attractions, gyms, and swimming pools have also reopened as of June 15 as well as Schengen borders being reopened at the same time.

SOURCE: Euro News