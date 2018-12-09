Miss Thailand runner-up in the Miss World 2018 contest – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Miss Thailand runner-up in the Miss World 2018 contest – VIDEO

2 hours ago

Thailand has been pipped at the post and fallen short of winning this year’s Miss World event.

The title went to 26 year old Vanessa Ponce de Leon from Mexico with Miss Thailand, Nicolene Pichapa Limsnukan, being named ‘runner up’.
Miss Mexico was crowned the 68th Miss World at the event in the Chinese coastal resort of Sanya.

The event rolled out US disco queens, Sister Sledge, performing their 1979 disco anthem We Are Family.

Miss Thailand, content with runner-up status, watches on as last year’s Miss World, Miss India, crowns the new 2018 Miss World, Vanessa Ponce de Leon from Mexico

Runner-up, Nicolene, won the Miss Thailand World pageant in Bangkok on September 15, making her the representative for the Miss World event.

Nicolene was born in California and raised by a single mum, the 20 year old is a business student at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and also finished in the Top 10 of the Miss Thailand Universe pageant last June.

She has been a regular at beauty pageants since she was six. In 2014, at 15 years old, won the Miss Teen Asia USA title.

Thailand never has won a Miss World title.

Miss World 2018 – Crowning Moment

นิโคลีน พิชาภา ลิมศนุกาญจน์ Miss Thailand World 2018 สร้างประวัติศาสตร์คนไทยคนแรกที่ได้รับตำแหน่งรองอันดับ 1 Miss World 2018 เป็นตัวแทนจากประเทศไทยคนแรกที่เข้าใกล้มงกุฎ Miss World มากที่สุดสำหรับผู้ชนะในปีนี้เป็นสาวงามจากประเทศเม็กซิโก#MissWorld #MissWorld2018

Posted by t-pageant.com on Saturday, December 8, 2018

It is the eighth time the Miss World final has been held in Sanya, capital of the island province of Hainan, which first hosted the pageant in 2003.

At the finals three years ago controversy erupted as officials in Hong Kong stopped Miss Canada, Anastasia Lin, from boarding a plane bound for Sanya, telling her she would not receive a visa.

The 25-year old actress claimed the decision was due to her stance on China’s human rights record, including its persecution of Falun Gong, a Chinese spiritual group of which she is a practitioner.

Phang Nga

No caving to Similan tour operator pressure

2 months ago

October 17, 2018

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plants Conservation is refusing to bow to pressure from tour operators in Phang-nga for it to ease current restrictions on the number of visitors to the Similan Islands.

Songtham Suksawang, director of the National Parks Division of the department, says the decision to limit the number of daily visitors to the island at 3,325 plus another 525 visitors for scuba diving was intended to preserve the environment and ecology of the island.

Overnight stays on Similan Islands are also currently banned under the new guidelines.

He says the department doesn’t want a repeat of the situation of the past years when the number of daily visitors spiralled to 6,000-7,000 on some days, well beyond the capability of the island to cope.

“The department doesn’t want to see Similans to end up like Maya Bay in nearby Krabi province which was recently closed indefinitely due to extensive damage caused to coral reefs and the beach from unlimited visitors.”

The parks division chief said he was not worried by the protest of tour operators who claimed that their business would be affected by the restriction because they had already accepted advance bookings from tourists to visit Similan island and that they were given only short notice about the restrictions.

“Park officials had been discussing with the representatives of the operators throughout the past year about the overcrowding problem on the island and about measures to put a curb on the number of visitors to preserve the island’s environment for long-term benefits for all parties concerned.”

Only few tourists visited Similan island yesterday – the second day of the two-day boycott imposed by tour operators to protest against the restrictions.

Tour operators have been taking tourists to Surin island over the past two days.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

