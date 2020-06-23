Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone | The Thaiger

In Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, Apple launches its new iPhone app, CarKey, which allows drivers to unlock their cars wirelessly on their phones.

The wireless car key will be available on Apple’s new iOS 13 operating system as well as the upcoming iOS 14 system on Monday. The first car to endorse this new feature will be the 2021 BMW 5 Series, which will reach US distributors next month.

CarKey uses near-field communication and allows drivers, by tapping on their smartphone, to activate their car. The wireless charging pad for a CarKey-enabled iPhone allows drivers to start and drive off their car.

Users will also be able to build new virtual keys for family and friends and share them via iMessage. Apple also stated the safety advantages of CarKey during the announcement, claiming that keys could be disabled remotely if a phone is misplaced or stolen.

Apple hopes to extend the product into other products and models and partners with organizations from the automotive industry to do so. It also says that it is developing technology that would allow drivers, while keeping their phones in the bag, to unlock and start their cars.

The company also announced updates to its Maps service, which includes a feature that includes fabric and model for an electric car, battery level and environmental conditions and locates charging stations along a route.

