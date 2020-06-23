Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone | The Thaiger

Uncategorized
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
In Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, Apple launches its new iPhone app, CarKey, which allows drivers to unlock their cars wirelessly on their phones.
The wireless car key will be available on Apple’s new iOS 13 operating system as well as the upcoming iOS 14 system on Monday. The first car to endorse this new feature will be the 2021 BMW 5 Series, which will reach US distributors next month.
CarKey uses near-field communication and allows drivers, by tapping on their smartphone, to activate their car. The wireless charging pad for a CarKey-enabled iPhone allows drivers to start and drive off their car.
Users will also be able to build new virtual keys for family and friends and share them via iMessage. Apple also stated the safety advantages of CarKey during the announcement, claiming that keys could be disabled remotely if a phone is misplaced or stolen.
Apple hopes to extend the product into other products and models and partners with organizations from the automotive industry to do so. It also says that it is developing technology that would allow drivers, while keeping their phones in the bag, to unlock and start their cars.
The company also announced updates to its Maps service, which includes a feature that includes fabric and model for an electric car, battery level and environmental conditions and locates charging stations along a route.
SOURCE: Business Insider
Certain hand sanitisers warned to be toxic in the USA
The US government recommended that consumers should not use nine different kinds of hand sanitisers as they have been warned to be toxic. This is due to the potential presence of methanol (wood alcohol), a substance which the FDA warned: “can be toxic if absorbed or ingested through the skin.”
The FDA’s regulator for the US Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning against the use of the hand sanitiser made by Eskbiochem, a firm based in Mexico. The FDA also recommends that consumers avoid the following brands of hand sanitiser produced by Eskbiochem.
- All-Clean Hand Sanitizer
- Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol
- Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer
- The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol
- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol
- Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer
The FDA confirmed that samples had been checked and some contained a variety of methanol and no standard ethyl alcohol.
Methanol is an ingredient that is not acceptable for hand sanitisers and should not be used due to its toxic effects warned the FDA.
The agency also stated that “substantial exposure to methanol can lead to nausea, vomiting, headache, vision blurred, permanent blindness, seizure, coma, permanent nervous system damage or death.”
Anybody exposed to these hand sanitisers will seek care immediately, warns the FDA.
The agency recommends that consumers immediately stop using these products and disposing of them in ‘suitable containers of hazardous waste.’ The FDA has asked Eskbiochem SA to withdraw its hand sanitisers on 17 June but the company has not yet responded.
SOURCE: The Guardian | CNN
Schools in France reopen with new hygiene measures
Millions of children are going back to their schools in France after lockdowns loosened but are under social distancing measures.
The decision to reopen the schools comes after the nation has seen no recent infections, but officials are still taking precautions. Such measures mean that classes are restricted, forcing students to either attend only part-time or from home but as of June 22, every student must be registered to attend in some form.
Those who are physically attending classes, especially primary schoolers, are having to use the one-meter rule for social distancing.
French cinemas also opened yesterday but will follow hygienic measures by social distancing and wearing face masks. Social events are also still restricted to a maximum of 10 people, except for funerals which have not reduced the number of people to attend since 18 June.
On June 2 and June 14, bars and restaurants reopened in various locations but again are required to follow hygienic measures. Museums, tourist attractions, gyms, and swimming pools have also reopened as of June 15 as well as Schengen borders being reopened at the same time.
SOURCE: Euro News
Phuket has the highest coronavirus infection rate in Thailand
With 9 new Covid-19 infections confirmed today in Phuket bringing the total to 170, the southern island province now has the highest rate of infection in Thailand. At 38.95 per 100,000 people, Phuket health officials say the province has surpassed even Bangkok for the highest rate of infection, per capita, in the Kingdom.
But, to put it in perspective, out of the island’s 450,000 or so residents, 170 cases, whilst a huge concern, is still a small proportion of the island’s population with most of the cases being confined to the Bangla Road area in Patong and around the Bang Tao area.
The island has also probably had one of the highest levels of testing in the country.
Of today’s 9 cases, all are Thai nationals. The details of the new cases are:
- 56 year old food vendor in Patong
- 60 year old female local food vendor
- 37 year old female hotel waitress
- 29 year old female waitress in Patong
- 45 year old female hotel receptionist
- 21 year old female a clerk at a tour agency
- 30 year old surgical nurse who fell ill last week
- 3 year old boy whose parent was infected
- 60 year old man who sold food at a local mosque
The Phuket provincial panel said 2,059 people have been tested on the island for the virus, with 1,898 testing negative, and 42 are currently awaiting lab results. The rest being treated in local hospitals.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
