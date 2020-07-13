Connect with us

4 mins ago

The Thaiger
Phuket has the highest coronavirus infection rate in Thailand

Sean Kelly

Published

3 months ago

on

April 10, 2020

By

Phuket has the highest coronavirus infection rate in Thailand | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Phuket News

With 9 new Covid-19 infections confirmed today in Phuket bringing the total to 170, the southern island province now has the highest rate of infection in Thailand. At 38.95 per 100,000 people, Phuket health officials say the province has surpassed even Bangkok for the highest rate of infection, per capita, in the Kingdom. But, to put it in perspective, out of the island’s 450,000 or so residents, 170 cases, whilst a huge concern, is still a small proportion of the island’s population with most of the cases being confined to the Bangla Road area in Patong and around the Bang […]

โควิด-19: ผ้าแบบไหนเหมาะทำหน้ากากอนามัยผ้า

Aindravudh

Published

4 months ago

on

March 19, 2020

By

โควิด-19: ผ้าแบบไหนเหมาะทำหน้ากากอนามัยผ้า | The Thaiger

โควิด-19: ผ้าแบบไหนเหมาะทำหน้ากากอนามัยผ้า หน้ากากอนามัย โควิด-19 : เว็บรัฐบาลไทยได้เผยแพร่เรื่อง ลักษณะผ้าและหน้ากากอนามัยที่ทำจากผ้า ตามประกาศของกระทรวงอุตสาหกรรม มีอะไรบ้างนะ คุณลักษณะผ้า 1.ขอบข่าย กำหนดคุณาพผ้าสำหรับหน้ากากผ้าที่ตัดเย็บจากผ้าทอหรือผ้าถักซึ่งทำจากเส้นใยธรรมชาติ เส้นใยประดิษฐ์ หรือเส้นใยผสม และหน้าไม่ครอบคลุมผ้าที่ผลิตจากผ้าไม่ทอไม่ถํก (nonwoven) 2.วัสดุ 2.1 ผ้าทอหรือผ้าถักซึ่งทำจากเส้นใยธรรมชาติ เส้นใยประดิษฐ์ หรือเส้ใยผสม 2.2 ลักษณะทั่วไป ต้องสะอาด ไม่มีกลิ่นที่ไม่พึงประสงค์ และไม่มีลายพิมพ์ อ่อนนุ่ม ต่อผิวสัมผัสและไม่เกิดการระคายเคือง และเนื้อผ้า ต้องปราศจากข้อบกพร่องที่มีผลต่อการใช้งาน เช่นผ้าแยก ผ้าขาด ผ้าเป็นรู 2.3 น้ำหนักต่อหน่วยพื้นที่ ต้องไม่น้อยกว่า 80 กรัม ต่อตารางเมตร และไม่เกิน 220 กรัมต่อตารางเมตร 3.คุณลักษณะด้านความปลอดภัย 3.1 สีเอโช (azo dye) ที่ให้แอโรแมติกแอมีน (aromatic amine) *ต้องไม่เกิน 30 มิลลิกรัมต่อกิโลกรัม (ยกเว้นผ้าขาวและผ้าไม่ย้อมสี) *หมายถึง แอโรแมติกแอมีน 24 ชนิด (ทดสอบตาม EN ISO 14362) 3.2 ปริมาณ ฟอร์แมลดีไฮด์ ต้องน้อยกว่า 75 มิลลิกรัมต่อกิโลกรัม (ทดสอบตาม มอก. 121 เล่ม 33) 4. ความคงทนของสี (ยกเว้นผ้าขาว และผ้าไม่ย้อมสี) -ความคงทนของสีต่อการซัก (mดสอบตามมอก. 1121 เล่ม 3 วิธี (A)1) (เกรย์สเกล ระดับ) -การเปลี่ยนสี ไม่น้อยกว่า 3 -การตกติดสี ไม่น้อยกว่า 3 อ่านข่าวที่เกี่ยวข้องกับไวรัสโควิด องค์การอนามัยโลก (WHO) แนะ เมื่อไหร่ควรใส่หน้ากากอนามัย ด่วน! ไทยพบผู้ติดเชื้อโควิดเพิ่ม 60 […]

Consumer groups warn of risks in buying a new Chevrolet

Jack Burton

Published

5 months ago

on

February 21, 2020

By

Consumer groups warn of risks in buying a new Chevrolet | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Consumer groups are arning of risks in buying a new Chevrolet, as the maker prepares to pull out og Thailand - File Photo

General Motors’ decision to pull production of its Chevrolet line out of Thailand has prompted consumer advocacy groups to remind prospective buyers of risks. The Foundation for Consumers and the Office of the Independent Committee for Consumer Protection said yesterday that buyers “should be wary of uncertainty as General Motors will pull its operation out of the country” by the end of this year. “Consumers risk being stranded with no after-sales services such as maintenance, spare parts supply and the quality guarantee of the product. They could face problems since the operator has announced the decision to end the production, […]

