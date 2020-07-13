| The Thaiger

With 9 new Covid-19 infections confirmed today in Phuket bringing the total to 170, the southern island province now has the highest rate of infection in Thailand. At 38.95 per 100,000 people, Phuket health officials say the province has surpassed even Bangkok for the highest rate of infection, per capita, in the Kingdom. But, to put it in perspective, out of the island’s 450,000 or so residents, 170 cases, whilst a huge concern, is still a small proportion of the island’s population with most of the cases being confined to the Bangla Road area in Patong and around the Bang […]