2019 Bangkok property review and forecasts for 2020 – CBRE | The Thaiger

2019 Bangkok property review and forecasts for 2020 – CBRE
A supply influx of new office space is on the way while the overall retail industry faces low consumer confidence. But, in 2019, the number of Chinese tourists to Thailand has started recovering, says CBRE, an international property consultant.
Bangkok Office Market
The office market in Bangkok continues to perform strongly for this, but CBRE identifies challenges that are heading our way in the near future from the large amount of new supply. As of Q3 2019, over 125,000 square metres of new office space has been completed so far with another 70,000 square metres expected to come on line by the end of the year. But CBRE maintain that the increase in supply is still in line with a steady new take-up of 200,000 square metres per year.
But, they warn, a million square metres of office space is now under construction and scheduled to be completed over the next three years with majority of the new developments located along the mass transit lines. Co-working spaces have played a major role in becoming key source of office demand in the recent years.
Rents have continued to increase this year at the rate of 3-5% year on year since majority of the office buildings with high rental rates have been occupied. CBRE expects rents to continue to increase in the near future but at a slower pace.
Bangkok Retail Market
Across the board, the Thai retail industry has remained stagnant this year as Thailand faces a period of low sentiment and a decrease in spending power. CBRE says this is due to the increase in household debt. The Consumer Confidence Index hit its lowest point in 39 months, dropping by 10% year on year. In addition, the household debt was reported to have broken a new record since 2017 at nearly 79% of total GDP.
In the second half of 2019, the government has launched new policies and campaigns to stimulate domestic spending including welfare cards, interest rate cut, and the “Chim-Shop-Chai” (Eat-Shop-Spend) scheme where the government gives away e-money and tax breaks for domestic travellers.
Bangkok’s total retail supply, as of Q3 2019, was 7.8 million square metres, increasing by 4.39% year on year. Notable projects completed in this year include The Market Bangkok, Donki Mall, Samyan Mitrtown and Bangkok’s first outlet mall, Central Village.
CBRE says that not only have offline retailers moved towards omni-channel retailing, many new online retailers have also been expanding into offline outlets in physical retail space as showrooms and ‘click & collect’ points.
“In order to survive in a market with a large number of future retail supply in the pipeline, retail developers will need to embrace the fast-moving technology and create new unique selling points for their retail centres.”
Bangkok Hotel Market
Thai tourism has shown that it is as strong and as resilient as ever. International tourist arrivals for the first nine months of 2019 have increased by 4.3% year on year, reaching 32.5 million. In Q3, the number of Chinese tourists, Thailand’s biggest market feeder, has started to recover with a 17.3% year on year increase, rebounding from its drop last year.
Indian tourists have also shown promising increase, growing by 26.7% year on year. CBRE attributes much of the Indian success to the Visa-on-Arrival campaign and the addition of direct flights by low-cost carriers.
The average occupancy rate of downtown Bangkok hotels for the first nine months of the year, according to STR, was 77.8%, down by 2% when compared to last year.
But CBRE forecast that the Thai baht’s appreciation will continue to be a key challenge to the tourism industry.
Swedish national still missing in Bangkok
A Hat Yai woman has asked for police help in locating her Swedish husband, who went missing shortly after they arrived in Thailand from Stockholm last Thursday.
55 year old Begt Erik Gustafsson, a welder, allegedly left with a friend and hasn’t been seen heard from since.
Sixty-five year old Amphorn Maksomboon filed a missing person report with Hat Yai police on Monday. She told police that since their marriage 25 years ago, she and Gustaffson had returned to Thailand once or twice a year, and she was concerned for her husband’s safety.
The couple arrived from Sweden last week and Amphorn travelled to her family home in Hat Yai. district. Her husband met a Swedish friend who “whisked him away” to Bangkok’s notorious Khao San Road district.
Amphorn said that was the last time she talked to him. She called the Swedish friend, who told her he dropped Gustafsson at a hotel, but hadn’t spoken with him since.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
FFP rally may have broken the law, activist demands investigation
PHOTO: Srisuwan Janya – Bangkok Post
Thailand’s “complainer-in-chief”, lawyer and fan-boy for the current government, Srisuwan Janya, says he will ask the Election Commission to investigate if the Future Forward Party broke the law on political parties by holding a political rally in central Bangkok last Saturday.
Srisuwan, secretary-general of the Association for the Protection of the Thai Constitution, cited Section 45 and Section 92 of the charter. Section 45 of Thailand’s 2017 Constitution prohibits political parties and their executives from encouraging or supporting any public disturbance or threatening peace and order. And Section 92 allows the EC to ask the Constitutional Court if to dissolve a party if there is evidence the party has broken the law.
Party executives who violate Section 45 can be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison and fined up to 200,000 baht, and can be banned from politics for a period decided by the court.
Srisuwan claims the rally’s organisers, FF party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, party secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul and spokeswoman Pannika Wanich, all violated Section 45 by openly criticising and calling for the resignation of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. He added that the rally was held without a permit, in violation of the public assembly law.
The Constitutional Court removed Thanathorn as an MP in November after deciding he owned shares in a media company when registering for the March general election. Thanathorn produced evidence during the hearing to disprove the assertion.
Thanathorn called Saturday’s rally on Friday, just after the EC voted to dissolve the Future Forward party for accepting two campaign loans worth 110 million baht loan from him, allegedly in violation of the Political Party Act.
Suthep Thaugsuban of the Action Coalition for Thailand, who led similar street protests against the Pheu Thai party’s government before it was ousted in the 2014 military coup, questioned whether the country benefits from rallies like the FFP’s.
Meanwhile, Thai Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda is openly expressing his disapproval at the Wing Lai Lung (“Run to Oust Uncle”, a reference to the PM’s nickname) running event organised by anti-government students for January 12 next year. Anupong says the country already faces many problems, so “people should use other means to raise issues.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Rescue workers find women sitting with 10 day old corpse, waiting for dead man to come back to life
After local residents complained of the smell coming from a house in Nakhon Nayok, north east of Bangkok, a medical rescue team was sent to the property only to find a rather sad situation. The Nation reports that the team arrived at the property to find a decomposing human body, with three women sitting in the kitchen.
The rescue team then called police to come to the house and, after questioning the women, it was revealed the corpse was that of 62 year old Sorrawut Dechtawee. One of the women, Puttanan Sodmanee, explained the man had been ill and his family had hired them to nurse him.
It’s understood the man had died 10 days before, but as the women were firm believers in resurrection, they had decided not to inform his family and instead were waiting for him to come back to life.
A autopsy to determine the cause of death is being carried out at Nakhon Nayok Hospital, while the women face further questioning over their delays to inform the family or authorities.
SOURCE: The Nation
