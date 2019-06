หึงโหด! ผัวเก่ายิงผัวใหม่ของเมียเก่าแล้วยิงตัวตายตาม ผัวใหม่เคราะห์ดีแกล้งตาย | The Thaiger

PHOTO MONTAGE: Thai Rath

A teenage Thai boy has died mysteriously in Tokyo following an unspecified accident.

Only yesterday, Yuwajitra Watchara-arpa appealed for assistance after her 14 year old son went missing from a downtown Tokyo hotel last Monday night.

Leading up to the discovery of his body, the last time Thian Sukhanonsawat was seen was on CCTV as he walked towards a lift at the Mercure Tokyo Ginza hotel.

The family had arrived on Monday at 2pm to check in. His family say he was wearing night clothes and hotel slippers when he apparently took the lift. The family said he left with no jacket, no money and no phone.

Police used sniffer dogs but to no avail. There are no further details about the accident and death of the Thai teenager.

SOURCE: Thai Rath | Facebook.com