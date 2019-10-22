รวบหนุ่มแฮกเกอร์ ปลอมไลน์แม่ค้าออนไลน์หลอกเงินลูกค้า เสียหายกว่า 1.2 ล้านบาท | The Thaiger

Uncategorized
รวบหนุ่มแฮกเกอร์ ปลอมไลน์แม่ค้าออนไลน์หลอกเงินลูกค้า เสียหายกว่า 1.2 ล้านบาท
วันนี้ (22 ต.ค.) ตำรวจได้ร่วมแถลงผลการจับกุมแก๊งแฮกเกอร์ที่ กองบัญชาการตำรวจนครบาล (บช.น.) โดยผู้ต้องหาประกอบด้วย นายอรรถยา หรือ อุ้ย ศศิธร อายุ 28 ปี นายปฐมศิลป์ หรือ ไก่ จำเริญสม อายุ 35 ปี นางวิลาศิณี หรือ นิด มาลาวัยจันทร์ อายุ 39 ปี และน.ส.ณภัสสรณ์ หรือ แหวว ธนพลจรัสไชย อายุ 36 ปี
โดยสามารถจับกุม นายอรรถยาและนายปฐมศิลป์ ได้บริเวณหน้าห้างสรรพสินค้าพาต้าปิ่นเกล้า ถ.จรัลสนิทวงศ์ แขวงบางอ้อ เขตบางพลัด กทม. ส่วนนางวิลาศิณีและน.ส.ณภัสสรณ์ ถูกจับที่กองกำกับการสืบสวน กองบังคับการตำรวจนครบาล 1 (กก.สส.บก.น.1) พร้อมของกลาง ธนบัตรเงินสด 170,000 บาท โทรศัพท์มือถือ 10 เครื่อง สมุดบัญชี ธ.กสิกรไทย พร้อมบัตรเอทีเอ็มใช้ก่อเหตุ คอมพิวเตอร์โน้ตบุ๊ก 1 เครื่อง รถจักรยานยนต์บิ๊กไบก์ ยี่ห้อดูคาติ 1 คัน และรถยนต์สปอร์ต ยี่ห้อนิสสัน รุ่น 350 แซดอีก 1 คัน
ตำรวจเผยว่า แก๊งแฮกเกอร์นี้ จะทำทีเข้าไปเป็นเพื่อนในไลน์หรือเฟซบุ๊ก แล้วปลอมตัวเป็นเจ้าของไลน์หรือเจ้าของเฟซบุ๊กก่อนจะหลอกให้เหยื่อโอนเงิน โดยก่อนการจับกุมทางตำรวจสน.ห้วยขวาง รับแจ้งจากน.ส.สุนทราภรณ์ (สงวนนามสกุล) ผู้เสียหาย ว่าถูกคนร้ายแฮกไลน์ หลอกให้โอนเงินค่ากระเป๋า 2 ครั้ง รวมจำนวน 150,000 บาท
เจ้าหน้าที่ตรวจจึงระดมสืบสวนจับกุม จนทราบวิธีการของคนร้ายซึ่งจะพรางตัวเป็นเพื่อนในกลุ่มไลน์ จากนั้นก็แอบเข้ามาดูพฤติกรรมของเป้าหมายเมื่อรู้พฤติกรรมว่าเหยื่ยมีการซื้อขายกับใคร ก็จะปลอมตัวโดยเปลี่ยนหน้ารูปให้เหมือนคนขาย หลอกให้เหยื่อโอนเงินแล้วหลบหนี
ในช่วงหนึ่งเดือนที่ผ่านมา มีผู้เสียหาย 15 คน จากพื้นที่ สน.ห้วยขวาง สน.บางเขน สน.ปทุมวัน สน.สายไหม สภ.ปากเกร็ด สภ.เมืองอุดรธานี สภ.เมืองหนองคาย สภ.บางแก้ว สภ.ภูพิงคราชนิเวศน์ สภ.เมืองนนทบุรี ซึ่งรวมมูลค่าความเสียหายกว่า 1,285,000 บาท
หลังจากนั้น ตำรวจได้ขยายผลจับกุมนางวิลาศิณี หรือนิด และ น.ส.ณภัสสรณ์ หรือแหวว ที่กก.สส.บก.น.1 พร้อมทั้งสามารถจับกุมนายปฐมศิลป์ หรือไก่ ผู้รับเงินจากหญิงสาวทั้ง 2 ส่งให้แฮกเกอร์ผู้ทำการปลอมไลน์ คือ นายอรรถยา หรืออุ้ย บริเวณห้างสรรพสินค้าพาต้าปิ่นเกล้า
นอกจากนี้ ยังมีอีกวิธีการคือ การแฮกไลน์โดยตรง โดยใช้วิธีสุ่มอีเมล์ที่ใช้สมัคร จะได้ยูเซอร์พาสเวิร์ดของเหยื่อมาใช้ก่อเหตุ ซึ่งมีข้อแนะนำคือ อีเมล์แอดเดรสกับพาสเวิร์ส ที่ใช้สมัครเฟซบุ๊กและไลน์ไม่ควรใช้อันเดียวกัน เนื่องจากง่ายต่อการสุ่มเข้าไป
ตำรวจพบว่ากลุ่มคนร้ายไม่ได้ประกอบอาชีพอื่น และก่อเหตุลักษณะนี้มาแล้วประมาณ 2 ปี ได้จ่ายเงินค่าจ้างให้กับทีมงานเป็นม้าเร็วเพื่อกดเงินที่ได้รับการโอนมาให้ตนเองเดือนละ 50,000 บาท โดยสามารถเจาะข้อมูลเว็บไซต์ลงโฆษณาฟรี ที่เปิดให้ประชาชนทั่วไปใช้บริการและสมัครสมาชิก เพื่อเอาข้อมูลอีเมล์และพาสเวิร์ด มาทดสอบเข้าแอพพลิเคชันไลน์ของผู้อื่น และเมื่อพบว่าอีเมล์ที่ได้มาผูกกับบัญชีไลน์ก็จะเปิดเบอร์โทรศัพท์ใหม่แล้วนำอีเมล์ดังกล่าว มาลงทะเบียนเข้าไลน์ปลอมตัวเป็นบุคคลนั้นๆ โดยเจ้าหน้าที่อยู่ระหว่างดำเนินการเรื่องกฎหมายฟอกเงินอีกด้วย
ทั้งนี้ ทางตำรวจได้ฝากถึงประชาชน หากพบเจอบุคคลที่ไม่รู้จักคุ้นเคย หลอกให้โอนเงินหรือต้องโอนเงินไปในบัญชีที่ไม่รู้จัก ให้โทรศัพท์พูดคุยกันอย่าไปเชื่อข้อมูลในเฟซบุ๊กและไลน์ อีกทั้งพยายามหลีกเลี่ยงการติดต่อทางโซเชียล สำหรับประชาชนที่เคยถูกกระทำผิดในลักษณะนี้ ให้เข้ามาให้ข้อมูลกับทางเจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจ จะได้สืบสวนขยายผลจับกุม
ด้านผู้เสียหายคือ น.ส.สุนทราภรณ์ เล่าว่า ขณะที่โดนปลอมไลน์ไม่สามารถทำอะไรกับไลน์ได้เลย แม้พยายามโทร.ติดต่อเจ้าของเครือข่ายระบบไลน์แล้วก็ตาม วิธีเดียวที่ทำได้คือเมื่อรู้ว่ากำลังโดนแฮกให้โทร.หาคนใกล้ชิดว่าห้ามโอนเงินให้ใครทั้งสิ้น โดยตนทำธุรกิจค้าขายกระเป๋า หลังจากโดนแฮกไลน์ก็เกิดความเสียหายมาก บางครั้งลูกค้าที่ไม่สนิทตกใจ ว่าทำไม่เราออกจากไลน์ซึ่งมีผลต่อความสัมพันธ์ นอกจากนี้ ตนยังพบว่ายังมีเหยื่อที่ถูกแฮกอีกหลายราย จึงขอฝากไปถึงผู้ให้บริการทางเฟซบุ๊กและไลน์ ช่วยดูแลและปิดช่องโหว่เรื่องดังกล่าวด้วย
Chuỗi cửa hàng Món Huế đồng loạt đóng cửa bất thường, liệu có phải vì chạy nợ?
Hiện nay, không chỉ ở TP.HCM, chuỗi của hàng nổi tiếng Món Huế tại Hà Nội cũng đồng loạt đóng cửa, hàng quán trống trơn, vắng lặng.
Hàng loạt cửa hàng Món Huế nằm trên các con phố lớn ở Hà Nội như: Phố Huế, Xã Đàn, Thái Hà, Tràng Thi – Thợ Nhuộm,… hay đến Trần Thái Tông, Trần Duy Hưng, Mễ Trì đã âm thầm đóng cửa, treo biển nghỉ bán hàng.
Cửa hàng đóng cửa sớm nhất được 1 tháng, muộn nhất thì cũng được 4 ngày. Đặc biệt hơn, chiều 22/10, có một vài người kéo đến cửa hàng Món Huế tại Đống Đa để đòi nợ, song vì quán không có người nên họ liền quay đi.
Bên trong các cửa hàng này trống trơn, chỉ còn lại không khí đìu hiu, khác hẳn với không khí đông đúc khách khứa mọi ngày (Ảnh: Vietnamnet)
Đáng chú ý rằng, không chỉ một vài nhà hàng mà tất cả các cơ sở thuộc chuỗi ẩm thực Món Huế trên toàn địa bàn Hà Nội đều đồng loạt âm thầm đóng cửa nghỉ bán mà không hẹn ngày trở lại.
Loạt cửa hàng Món Huế ở Hà Nội đồng loạt đóng cửa một cách bí hiểm (Ảnh: Vietnamnet)
Cũng trong ngày hôm nay (22/10), tại TP HCM, có rất nhiều người dân đã kéo đến trụ sở làm việc của Công ty TNHH Nhà hàng Món Huế – đơn vị quản lý chuỗi nhà hàng Món Huế (đường Võ Văn Kiệt, phường Cô Giang, quận 1, TP HCM). Mục đích của những người này là đến để đòi nợ khi thấy một loạt nhà hàng Món Huế đã ngừng hoạt động, nhưng có vẻ họ đã đến khá muộn.
Được biết, những người này là các nhà cung cấp nguyên liệu cho Món Huế. Họ cho hay, công ty này nợ tiền nguyên liệu và quá hạn đến vài tháng. Song khi đến đây mới tá hỏa phát hiện công ty đã có dấu hiệu chạy nợ.
Ngay sau đó, các nhà cung cấp nguyên liệu cho Món Huế đã trình báo sự việc, làm đơn tố cáo tại trụ sở công an phường Cô Giang.
Theo tính toán, ước tính ban đầu Món Huế có số nợ khoảng 10 tỷ VNĐ của các nhà cung cấp nguyên liệu.
Bangkok tops travel index for fourth year
Bangkok was ranked first in the Mastercard Global Destination Cities Index (GDCI) for international overnight visitors for the fourth straight year, and the sixth time in the past decade.
Thailand is the only country in this year’s GDCI with three cities in the global top 20 (Bangkok, Phuket and Pattaya) and two cities in the global top 10 for spending by international overnight visitors (Bangkok and Phuket).
The GDCI 2019 ranks 200 cities is based on Mastercard’s analysis of visitor numbers and spending in 2018.
International overnight visitors spent more than US$20 billion in Bangkok, a 15% increase from 2017, while in Phuket they spent more than $12 billion, a 9% increase, according to Mastercard.
Hat Yai had the highest increase with growth of over 19%, mostly from Malaysian visitors.
China was Thailand’s biggest market, though some of the kingdom’s famous holiday destinations, particularly the islands, saw an increase in visitors from Europe and Japan.
Visitors from Germany topped island destinations such as Phangnga (25.1%), Koh Samui (17.1%), Koh Tao (11.4%) and Koh Chang (11.3%), and Japanese visitors accounted for 25.5% of arrivals in Ayutthaya, the nation’s ancient capital, an increase of 1.7% from 2017, according to Mastercard.
Koh Phangan joined the top 100 for Asia-Pacific at 96 surpassing island locations like Koh Chang (139), Koh Tao (130), Boracay in the Philippines (129) and Lombok in Indonesia (110). Hat Yai (31) jumped 27 places in 2018.
Thailand’s Justice Minister to re-open Japanese tourist murder case
Somsak Thepsutin, Thailand’s Justice Minister, says a 12 year old unsolved murder case will be re-opened.
In 2007, Tomoko Kawashita, a 25 year old Japanese tourist, was found in Wat Saphan Hin National Park in Sukothai, central Thailand, with her throat slit and evidence that she had been raped.
No match was ever found for the DNA extracted from semen found in the victim’s body, even though investigators at the time collected samples from 300 people living in the area.
However, it’s understood that some evidence collected from the victim’s clothes did lead to one suspect, who efused to provide his DNA and has since died. Minister Somsak says there’s a possibility this person was related to the murderer and that investigators will visit the family.
Minister Somsak made his pledge to re-open the case yesterday, after visiting the Institute of Forensic Science in Sukothai.
“Even though the victim’s family has not called on the government to solve this murder case, we have told Japanese authorities that we are not ignoring it. We have to show that the Justice Ministry is working hard to find the murderer.”
