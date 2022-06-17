Top 5 affordable charter yachts to rent in Phuket

Phuket is an exciting place because it’s where you can find the stunning Andaman Sea. And what better way to explore the Andaman Sea than a sailing holiday? Yachting is usually considered an activity of the wealthy. But the good news is, sailing in Phuket doesn’t have to be expensive! There are lots of affordable charter yachts in Phuket available for rent. Thus, this fun activity can be enjoyed by anyone. Here are some of the best affordable charter yachts in Phuket!

1. Comfy yacht with gourmet food on board

Price for rent: $895/day charter – $1,253/overnight charter

Looking for a fantastic yacht in Phuket offering a tailor-made tour to meet your needs? The Hot Chilli catamaran can be a great option! For overnight or over the weekend trips, the catamaran can accommodate 4 guests as it has 2 cabins. However, it has enough room for 15 people for day trips. Thanks to its 12-metre size, the Hot Chilli catamaran offers plenty of space for you to laze around and sunbathe on the deck. A wide range of activities is available as well. You can experience everything from water sports and diving to visiting beautiful sights around Phuket. The best thing is, there are 2 dedicated crew who are ready to treat you with gourmet food on board. Prefer to feast on the sand? They can also arrange beach BBQs with freshly-caught seafood!

2. Luxury speed boat perfect for island hopping

Price for rent: $1,032/day charter

Nauti One is the perfect boat for those who love island hopping. As a power boat, the boat can transport you many miles over water in a blink of an eye. Thus, if your group has lined up lots of must-see sights on your itinerary, it can help you get through them all. With a capacity of 8 people, this speed boat is excellent for small groups of friends or families with children who want to experience the life of a boat charter without breaking the bank. You can enjoy a great selection of water sports since the speed boat carries snorkelling gear, fishing equipment, wakeboard equipment, kayaks, paddle boards, and more. Just want to feel the salty air on your hair and the sparkling ocean? The speed boat is comfy enough for you to relax as you make your way from one island to another.

3. A true floating oasis in Phuket

Price for rent: $1,305/day charter – $1,827/overnight charter

Blue Atoll is a wonderful catamaran that makes for a fantastic yacht holiday in Phuket. For a day trip, the catamaran can accommodate a group of 25. This means that you can rent this boat for as low as $53 per person per day. However, if you’re looking for overnight or week-long trips, it has 3 cabins that can sleep up to 6 people and offers plenty of privacy. Whether you’re planning for a day trip or a more extended trip, Blue Atoll promises the ultimate relaxation and thrilling adventures along the scenic shores of the Andaman sea. You can simply enjoy your days lying around under the sun or try a whole range of exciting water sports. Since the boat boasts a highly dedicated and experienced crew, you also have the opportunity to learn to sail or enhance your sailing skills. Furthermore, not only is the boat comfortable, but it also has the latest navigation technology for a safe and smooth sailing experience. It’s a true floating oasis.

4. A combination of style, comfort, and world-class technology

Price for rent: $1,305/day charter – $1,827/overnight charter

With 6 comfy ensuite cabins, the Helios 40 catamaran can accommodate up to 10 people for overnight and week-long yacht trips in Phuket. The spacious catamaran also has a total size of 13 metres, so a group of 16 people can enjoy a fantastic day trip around the Andaman Sea’s crystal clear water. The entire catamaran is designed with style and comfort in mind. In addition, it has world-class technology to ensure your sailing trip enhances your experience. The kitchen has all the essentials, so you can prepare your own meal if you want. It has plenty of outdoor space where you can enjoy a range of activities, from sunbathing to fishing. Craving for a more thrilling experience? The catamaran is fully-equipped with a kayak, paddleboard, and snorkelling gears.

5. Enjoy fantastic views from this elegant catamaran

Price for rent: $1,366/day charter – $1,912/overnight charter

The K35 catamaran guarantees rest and relaxation while you sail through the calm and sheltered waters around Phuket. If you’re planning for a day trip, the catamaran can accommodate a group of 12. For longer trips, it has 4 comfortable cabins, enough for 8 guests to enjoy relaxation in private. There is an outdoor lounge where you can relax, have fun, enjoy delicious meals, and enjoy thrilling activities. Want to work on your tan and take a nap under the sun? The deck is very spacious and comfy. Besides relaxing and enjoying the picturesque views, you can also try various water activities, from kayak and paddleboard to snorkelling. Whether you’re on your honeymoon or on a family holiday, the sailing catamaran K35 has everything you need to create unforgettable moments with your loved ones.

