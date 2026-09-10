3 things worth your time at Suvarnabhumi before takeoff

There is a familiar rhythm to the final hours of a trip: check the bags, clear Immigration, find the gate and watch the clock. At Suvarnabhumi Airport, however, the time before boarding can become one final part of the Thailand experience.

If you have time before takeoff, these are three stops worth making — and the first offers something travellers will not find at any other airport.

1. Make Aura Bangkok Clinic your final glow-up stop

The most remarkable new arrival at Suvarnabhumi is not another lounge or duty-free boutique. It is Aura Bangkok Clinic, which has opened what the brand describes as the world’s first aesthetic clinic located inside an airport.

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Located in the international Departure Hall on Concourse G, after Immigration, the clinic allows passengers to make professional self-care part of their final hours in Thailand rather than fitting another appointment into a busy Bangkok itinerary.

One last glow-up. One final self-care stop. Then, take off.

Aura Bangkok Clinic at a glance

Location: International Departure Hall, Concourse G, after Immigration

International Departure Hall, Concourse G, after Immigration Directions: View Aura Bangkok Clinic Suvarnabhumi Airport on Google Maps

View Aura Bangkok Clinic Suvarnabhumi Airport on Google Maps Website: Aura Bangkok Clinic

Aura Bangkok Clinic Opening hours: Daily, 8:00 AM–11:00 PM

Daily, 8:00 AM–11:00 PM Access: International departing passengers with airside access

International departing passengers with airside access Clinic type: Full-service medical aesthetic clinic

Full-service medical aesthetic clinic Medical care: Every aesthetic treatment is performed by a professional doctor, with a complimentary consultation and personalised recommendations for each patient

Every aesthetic treatment is performed by a professional doctor, with a complimentary consultation and personalised recommendations for each patient Connectivity: Complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi

Because the clinic is located after Immigration, it can only be accessed by eligible international departing passengers.

More than an airport beauty counter

Aura Bangkok Clinic is not an express beauty counter or a traditional airport spa. It is a full-service medical aesthetic clinic offering personalised treatment planning, aesthetic and wellness services, and aftercare guidance.

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Services available include:

Non-invasive aesthetic treatments: Ultherapy, Ultraformer MPT and Oligio X

Ultherapy, Ultraformer MPT and Oligio X Injectable and minimally invasive treatments: Botox, dermal fillers, Rejuran, Juvelook, Sculptra, HArmonyCa and Sylfirm X

Botox, dermal fillers, Rejuran, Juvelook, Sculptra, HArmonyCa and Sylfirm X IV drip wellness programmes are also available

All treatments are subject to availability and consultation with a professional doctor, who will recommend the most appropriate option based on each patient’s individual needs.

An established clinic behind the new concept

Aura Bangkok Clinic was established in 2014 and has grown into a network of 20 branches serving Thai and international patients. With more than 20,000 customer reviews, the brand has built its reputation around modern aesthetic technology, individualised care and natural-looking outcomes.

The Suvarnabhumi branch brings this established experience into Thailand’s main international gateway, creating a new way for travellers to encounter the country’s beauty and wellness expertise before departure.

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Before you visit

Suvarnabhumi is a large airport, so passengers should:

Check their flight status, boarding time and departure gate.

Allow enough time for the complete clinic visit.

Contact the clinic in advance if interested in a specific service.

Leave a comfortable time buffer before boarding.

With a little planning, Aura Bangkok Clinic offers a genuinely different alternative to the usual airport routine — and one final opportunity to experience Thailand before takeoff.

2. Relax and recharge at an airport lounge

Travellers who prefer a quieter place to wait can choose from several lounges at Suvarnabhumi Airport. Some are operated by airlines, while others are managed by independent lounge providers.

Access is not always limited to business-class passengers. Depending on the lounge, travellers may be admitted through an eligible airline ticket, frequent-flyer status, lounge membership, credit-card benefit or paid day pass.

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Most lounges provide comfortable seating, complimentary food and beverages, charging facilities and high-speed Wi-Fi. Selected lounges may also offer showers, private resting areas, international television, newspapers, magazines or spa services for an additional charge.

Airline lounges at Suvarnabhumi Airport include:

Air France–KLM Lounge: International Departures, Airside, Concourse F, 3rd Floor

International Departures, Airside, Concourse F, 3rd Floor China Airlines Lounge: Airside, west side of Concourse D, 3rd Floor

Airside, west side of Concourse D, 3rd Floor EVA Air Lounge: Airside, Concourse F, 3rd Floor, near Gate F1A

Airside, Concourse F, 3rd Floor, near Gate F1A Japan Airlines Sakura Lounge: Airside, Concourse D, 3rd Floor

Airside, Concourse D, 3rd Floor Qatar Airways Premium Lounge: International Departures, Airside, Concourse D, near Gate D8

International Departures, Airside, Concourse D, near Gate D8 Royal Orchid Lounge: Airside, Concourse E, 3rd Floor, near Gate E1

Airside, Concourse E, 3rd Floor, near Gate E1 Royal Orchid Prestige Lounge: Airside, Concourse D, 3rd Floor, opposite Gate D4

Airside, Concourse D, 3rd Floor, opposite Gate D4 Sky Lounge: International Departures, Airside, 3rd Floor

International Departures, Airside, 3rd Floor Thai Airways Royal Orchid Lounge: Airside, Concourse C

Lounge access policies, facilities, operating hours and locations may change. Travellers should confirm the latest information with their airline or lounge provider before visiting.

3. Browse Suvarnabhumi’s duty-free shopping

Suvarnabhumi’s international departure area offers an extensive duty-free shopping experience, with products ranging from beauty and fragrance to fashion, accessories, spirits and lifestyle goods.

Travellers can browse international brands or look for Thai products to take home. Local snacks, packaged foods, handicrafts and Thai-inspired gifts are convenient choices for anyone who forgot to purchase souvenirs in the city — or simply wants to bring home one final reminder of the trip.

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The beauty selection is particularly useful for passengers looking for cosmetics, skincare or fragrances before departure. However, it is still sensible to compare prices rather than assuming that every airport product will automatically be less expensive.

Travellers should also check their duty-free allowances and destination-country restrictions before purchasing alcohol, tobacco, liquids or food products. Transfer passengers may need to consider additional security requirements at their connecting airport.

Most importantly, keep an eye on the time. Suvarnabhumi’s concourses are large, and reaching the departure gate can take longer than expected.

Turn airport waiting time into part of the journey

A trip to Thailand does not have to end as soon as you clear Immigration.

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At Suvarnabhumi Airport, travellers can use their final hours to experience professional self-care at Aura Bangkok Clinic, relax inside a passenger lounge or complete some last-minute duty-free shopping.

Aura Bangkok Clinic is easily the most unusual of the three. By placing a professional aesthetic clinic inside the international departure area, the brand has introduced a new possibility for travellers interested in beauty and wellness.

The next time you arrive at Suvarnabhumi with time to spare, do not automatically head to the nearest seat. Check your gate, review your schedule and make the waiting time one final part of your Thailand itinerary.

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