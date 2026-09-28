What expats in Thailand should know before year-end travel

As the year draws to a close, many foreigners living in Thailand start making plans to visit family in their home countries or explore somewhere new abroad.

While booking flights and arranging accommodation are usually top priorities, there is another part of the journey that deserves attention: getting back to Thailand smoothly after the holidays. Airports are often at their busiest during this period, which can increase the likelihood of delays, missed connections, baggage issues, and last-minute schedule changes.

A little preparation before departure can make the journey easier and help you avoid unnecessary complications when it is time to return to work and daily life in Thailand.

What risks should travellers be aware of?

The final weeks of the year are among the busiest periods for international travel. Airports handle higher passenger volumes, flights operate at full capacity, and popular routes can become heavily congested. As a result, travellers may encounter disruptions such as flight delays, cancellations, or lost or delayed baggage.

There are also situations unrelated to flights, such as unexpected illness, personal accidents, or urgent changes to travel plans, which can lead to additional and unplanned expenses.

While most journeys go smoothly, even minor disruptions can quickly become inconvenient or costly, particularly during peak travel periods. Planning ahead can help travellers respond more effectively when things do not go as expected.

What should travel insurance cover?

With these potential travel disruptions in mind, it is worth considering what support may be available if problems arise during a trip.

For expats travelling overseas from Thailand during the holiday season, travel insurance can help cover a range of unexpected situations, from medical emergencies to travel delays. Roojai travel insurance offers coverage for a range of unexpected situations, including:

Medical expenses due to accidents or illness

Emergency medical evacuation and repatriation

Flight delays, missed connections, and flight cancellations

Lost, stolen, or damaged baggage

Flexible plans that can be purchased online in minutes

24/7 assistance, both in Thailand and overseas

When comparing policies, it is worth looking beyond the premium and reviewing the details of the cover provided. For expats based in Thailand, this includes checking that protection extends across the entire trip, including the journey home and the return to Thailand.

How to choose travel insurance for international trips?

With a wide range of policies available, selecting the right plan can take a little research. When comparing travel insurance plans, consider these factors:

The destination and duration of your trip

Medical coverage limits

Coverage for flight disruptions and baggage issues

Emergency assistance services

Policy exclusions and limitations

Coverage for multiple destinations, if applicable

Taking a few minutes to review the policy details before purchasing can help ensure you’re adequately protected throughout your journey.

Holiday travel checklist for expats in Thailand

Before setting off for the holiday season, use this checklist to prepare for both the outbound and return journeys.

Before leaving Thailand

Check your passport and travel documents

Confirm your flight and accommodation details

Check the entry requirements for your destination

Review your travel insurance coverage and policy dates

Keep emergency assistance contact information easily accessible

Before returning to Thailand

Check your passport and Thailand entry requirements

Confirm your return flight details

Make sure your insurance is still valid for your journey

Keep important documents and emergency contact information ready

Taking just a few minutes to prepare in advance can help reduce unnecessary stress if your travel plans suddenly change.

Start the new year on the right foot

For many expats in Thailand, the year-end holiday season is an opportunity to reconnect with loved ones, revisit familiar places, or explore somewhere entirely different.

Most trips go according to plan. Still, peak travel periods can bring unexpected disruptions, particularly when large numbers of people are travelling at the same time.

By preparing ahead, checking key travel requirements, and arranging suitable travel insurance, you can focus on enjoying your time away rather than worrying about what might go wrong.

Wherever the holidays take you, remember that the trip is not just about getting there. Getting back to Thailand smoothly matters just as much.

Press Release