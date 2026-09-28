What expats in Thailand should know before year-end travel

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: September 28, 2026, 1:25 PM
3 minutes read
What expats in Thailand should know before year-end travel

As the year draws to a close, many foreigners living in Thailand start making plans to visit family in their home countries or explore somewhere new abroad.

While booking flights and arranging accommodation are usually top priorities, there is another part of the journey that deserves attention: getting back to Thailand smoothly after the holidays. Airports are often at their busiest during this period, which can increase the likelihood of delays, missed connections, baggage issues, and last-minute schedule changes.

A little preparation before departure can make the journey easier and help you avoid unnecessary complications when it is time to return to work and daily life in Thailand.

What risks should travellers be aware of?

The final weeks of the year are among the busiest periods for international travel. Airports handle higher passenger volumes, flights operate at full capacity, and popular routes can become heavily congested. As a result, travellers may encounter disruptions such as flight delays, cancellations, or lost or delayed baggage.

There are also situations unrelated to flights, such as unexpected illness, personal accidents, or urgent changes to travel plans, which can lead to additional and unplanned expenses.

While most journeys go smoothly, even minor disruptions can quickly become inconvenient or costly, particularly during peak travel periods. Planning ahead can help travellers respond more effectively when things do not go as expected.

What should travel insurance cover?

With these potential travel disruptions in mind, it is worth considering what support may be available if problems arise during a trip.

Related Articles

For expats travelling overseas from Thailand during the holiday season, travel insurance can help cover a range of unexpected situations, from medical emergencies to travel delays. Roojai travel insurance offers coverage for a range of unexpected situations, including:

  • Medical expenses due to accidents or illness
  • Emergency medical evacuation and repatriation
  • Flight delays, missed connections, and flight cancellations
  • Lost, stolen, or damaged baggage
  • Flexible plans that can be purchased online in minutes
  • 24/7 assistance, both in Thailand and overseas

When comparing policies, it is worth looking beyond the premium and reviewing the details of the cover provided. For expats based in Thailand, this includes checking that protection extends across the entire trip, including the journey home and the return to Thailand.

A family reunion illustrates the joy of holiday travel for expats in Thailand.

How to choose travel insurance for international trips?

With a wide range of policies available, selecting the right plan can take a little research. When comparing travel insurance plans, consider these factors:

  • The destination and duration of your trip
  • Medical coverage limits
  • Coverage for flight disruptions and baggage issues
  • Emergency assistance services
  • Policy exclusions and limitations
  • Coverage for multiple destinations, if applicable

Taking a few minutes to review the policy details before purchasing can help ensure you’re adequately protected throughout your journey.

Holiday travel checklist for expats in Thailand

Before setting off for the holiday season, use this checklist to prepare for both the outbound and return journeys.

Before leaving Thailand

  • Check your passport and travel documents
  • Confirm your flight and accommodation details
  • Check the entry requirements for your destination
  • Review your travel insurance coverage and policy dates
  • Keep emergency assistance contact information easily accessible

Before returning to Thailand

  • Check your passport and Thailand entry requirements
  • Confirm your return flight details
  • Make sure your insurance is still valid for your journey
  • Keep important documents and emergency contact information ready

Taking just a few minutes to prepare in advance can help reduce unnecessary stress if your travel plans suddenly change.

Start the new year on the right foot

For many expats in Thailand, the year-end holiday season is an opportunity to reconnect with loved ones, revisit familiar places, or explore somewhere entirely different.

Most trips go according to plan. Still, peak travel periods can bring unexpected disruptions, particularly when large numbers of people are travelling at the same time.

By preparing ahead, checking key travel requirements, and arranging suitable travel insurance, you can focus on enjoying your time away rather than worrying about what might go wrong.

Wherever the holidays take you, remember that the trip is not just about getting there. Getting back to Thailand smoothly matters just as much.

Press Release

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: September 28, 2026, 1:25 PM
3 minutes read
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.
Tags
Latest Thailand News
6 airlines let passengers hit by floods move flight or hold fare Aviation News

6 airlines let passengers hit by floods move flight or hold fare

1 hour ago
Thailand toll-free roads extended until September 29 Thailand News

Thailand toll-free roads extended until September 29

2 hours ago
Teenager at the wheel dies as car hits power pole in Phuket Phuket News

Teenager at the wheel dies as car hits power pole in Phuket

2 hours ago
10 deers rescued as floodwater rises at Bangkok theme park Bangkok News

10 deers rescued as floodwater rises at Bangkok theme park

2 hours ago
Khao Yai park closure extended after bridge collapse Thailand News

Khao Yai park closure extended after bridge collapse

2 hours ago
Pattaya police seek suspect in 8,000-baht knife attack Pattaya News

Pattaya police seek suspect in 8,000-baht knife attack

3 hours ago
Chinese driver pulled out of car swept into canal during Rayong flooding Thailand News

Chinese driver pulled out of car swept into canal during Rayong flooding

3 hours ago
Bangkok flood jet ski joyride leaves rider, cameraman charged Bangkok News

Bangkok flood jet ski joyride leaves rider, cameraman charged

3 hours ago
PM rejects French Koh Samui zoo owner&#8217;s deportation appeal Koh Samui News

PM rejects French Koh Samui zoo owner’s deportation appeal

3 hours ago
Bangkok immigration offices closes Sept 28–29 as floods persist Visa Information

Bangkok immigration offices closes Sept 28–29 as floods persist

4 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 28 September: heavy rain in 38 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 28 September: heavy rain in 38 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

7 hours ago
Ex-Thailand assistant coach electrocuted in Samut Prakan floods Thailand News

Ex-Thailand assistant coach electrocuted in Samut Prakan floods

20 hours ago
Man shoots girlfriend, kills another man then himself in Chumphon Crime News

Man shoots girlfriend, kills another man then himself in Chumphon

20 hours ago
SRT cancels 10 eastern trains as floodwater covers railway tracks Thailand News

SRT cancels 10 eastern trains as floodwater covers railway tracks

21 hours ago
Bangkok closes more than 400 schools amid continued flooding Bangkok News

Bangkok closes more than 400 schools amid continued flooding

22 hours ago
Chanthaburi floods reach one metre, villagers evacuate Thailand News

Chanthaburi floods reach one metre, villagers evacuate

22 hours ago
Thai Airways flights delayed as floods disrupt ground operations Thailand News

Thai Airways flights delayed as floods disrupt ground operations

23 hours ago
Bangkok rain drives commuters onto packed trains Thailand News

Bangkok rain drives commuters onto packed trains

23 hours ago
Two electrocuted after crane hits power line in flooded village Thailand News

Two electrocuted after crane hits power line in flooded village

24 hours ago
Homeowner beats Bangkok floods with DIY barrier Thailand News

Homeowner beats Bangkok floods with DIY barrier

1 day ago
Taxi carrying foreigner swept off by floodwaters on Sa Kaeo road Thailand News

Taxi carrying foreigner swept off by floodwaters on Sa Kaeo road

1 day ago
Four 2 metre crocodiles loose in flooded Sa Kaeo Thailand News

Four 2 metre crocodiles loose in flooded Sa Kaeo

1 day ago
Thai Asian Games teams stuck for 8 hours as floods delay flight Thailand News

Thai Asian Games teams stuck for 8 hours as floods delay flight

1 day ago
Don Mueang Airport open despite flooding Thailand News

Don Mueang Airport open despite flooding

1 day ago
Thailand warns retailers against price hikes amid floods Thailand News

Thailand warns retailers against price hikes amid floods

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleBest places to visit in Thailand: a region-by-region guide for first timers